Disney+ Hotstar to exclusively stream warm-up matches of T20 World Cup

T20 extravaganza takes centre stage as another edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup dawns over the horizon. For the first time in the history of ICC tournaments, all the warm-up matches are being produced and will be made available to them. Disney+ Hotstar will EXCLUSIVELY LIVE stream all the warm-up matches of the top 8 teams along with the main event matches which are slated to start from October 17th. These warm-up matches promise to be a ‘battle before the battle’, a precursor for the fans, promising action-packed cricket and anticipation ahead of the Super 12 stage.

The warm-up fixtures amongst the top 8 teams will be played over 2 days, i.e. 18th and 20th October. Cricket fans can enjoy the non-India warm-up matches EXCLUSIVELY on Disney+ Hotstar and Team India's warm-up games against England and Australia on October 18th at 7.30 PM IST and October 20th at 3:30 PM IST respectively will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network.

“ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the pinnacle of international T20 cricket and in an industry first we will exclusively stream all the warm-up matches of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on our platform. In line with our strategy, Disney+ Hotstar continues to strengthen itself as the preferred digital destination for all the sporting action, constantly offering newer engagement opportunities to fulfil the growing appetite of the sports fanatics in India,” said Sunil Rayan, President and Head, Disney+ Hotstar India.

Post-warm-up matches, India will begin their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on October 24th.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Schedule:

Date Time (IST) Match City 18th Oct 3:30 PM Afghanistan v/s South Africa Abu Dhabi 18th Oct 3:30 PM Pakistan v/s West Indies Dubai 18th Oct 7:30 PM New Zealand v/s Australia Abu Dhabi 18th Oct 7:30 PM India v/s England Dubai 20th Oct 3:30 PM England v/s New Zealand Abu Dhabi 20th Oct 3:30 PM India v/s Australia Dubai 20th Oct 7:30 PM Pakistan v/s South Africa Abu Dhabi 20th Oct 7:30 PM Afghanistan v/s West Indies Dubai

