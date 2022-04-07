Disney+ Hotstar launches 3-month mobile subscription plan priced at Rs 149

The idea behind the new mobile plan is to onboard customers who don't want to buy a full-year subscription

Disney+ Hotstar has launched a three-month mobile subscription plan priced at Rs 149. The subscribers of this plan will get access to all the Disney+ Hotstar content which includes live sports and entertainment.

For non-subscribers, the plan will be available at a discounted price of Rs 99 for the first three months. Once the introductory offer ends, the three-month plan will be available at Rs 149 based on recurring payments.

The new mobile plan is in addition to the three subscription plans offered by the platform. The three subscription plans include - Mobile for Rs 499/- per year (a single device, mobile-only plan), Super for Rs 899/- per year (access to 2 devices across mobile, web, and living room devices), and Premium for Rs 1499/- per year (access to 4 devices across mobile, web and living room devices).

Subscribers of these plans get access to the full content catalogue across languages including the vast library of Disney content like Disney+ Originals, latest American shows, and blockbuster Hollywood movies; irrespective of their preferred plan of choice.

In its Q1 2022 earnings call, Walt Disney had revealed that Disney+ Hotstar added 2.6 million paid subscribers in the first quarter ended 1st January 2022 to take its total base to 45.9 million. The streaming service had exited the fourth quarter ending 2nd October 2021 with 43.3 million subscribers.

The media and entertainment conglomerate had also revealed that Disney+ Hotstar's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at $1.03 (Rs 77.07) for the quarter under review as against $0.64 (Rs 47.89) in the trailing quarter.

