Disney+ Hotstar announces Showtime, Mahabharata & Koffee with Karan Season 8

Disney+ Hotstar has announced three Indian titles at the global Disney fan event D23 Expo. The new line-up has talk show Koffee with Karan (Season 8), along with Showtime and Mahabharata.

“This announcement further strengthens the platform’s collaboration with ace Bollywood producer, director, actor and host Karan Johar (Koffee with Karan and Showtime), and mints a new association with maverick producer Madhu Mantena, Mythoversestudios and Allu Entertainment (Mahabharata). Koffee with Karan(Season 8) is produced by Karan Johar, Apporva Mehta and Aneesha Baig, Dharmatic Entertainment Production and Showtime is produced by Karan Johar, Apporva Mehta and Somen Mishra, A Dharmatic Entertainment Production,” the company said.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star joined an in panel on international content, along with Rebecca Campbell, Chairman, International content and Operations, The Walt Disney Company, Fernando Barbosa, SVP, Media Distribution & Prod., LATAM, Jessica Kam-Engle, Head of Content & Development, APAC and Lee Mason, Director Scripted Content, EMEA. The discussion focused on eclectic global content trends, particularly highlighting Disney+ Hotstar’s role in shaping content in India and beyond.

Sharing his views on the upcoming Indian lineup, Gaurav Banerjee, “Over the last several years, India has emerged as a content powerhouse, pushing the envelope with stories that transcend language and cultural boundaries. For a nation at the center of the OTT revolution, Disney+ Hotstar’s pioneering stories have been dominating viewers’ preferred content library. We couldn't have asked for a more profound curtain raiser on our upcoming lineup at a globally coveted platform such as D23 Expo 2022, where we have an opportunity to share the glimpse of soon to be launched shows Showtime, Mahabharata and Koffee with Karan Season 8”

Producer, Director, and host Karan Johar said, “I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, Koffee With Karan (Season 8), happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, Showtime, which will lift the curtain on India’s entertainment industry’s biggest trade secrets.”

Producer Madhu Mantena said, “For centuries Indian epics have captured the imagination of billions around the world. These epics are deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation. The Mahabharata - one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses. It is said that every known emotional conflict experienced by mankind finds form in Mahabharat through its complex characters and storylines. We at Mythoverse are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity provided by Disney+ Hotstar to bring out a rendition of this great Indian epic Mahabharata and for announcing this news on a prestigious global platform at the D23 Expo.”

