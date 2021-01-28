Digital Refresh Networks bags PAN-India mandate for Krish-E by Mahindra

DRN will offer SEO, optimisation of the app (ASO) and local content creation that will help engage with the farmers fraternity, build relevance and create engagement opportunities at large

Digital Refresh Networks (DRN), an integrated creative and digital marketing solutions company that has widely grown its services in the industry, wins the PAN-India mandate for ‘Krish-E by Mahindra’, a new ‘Farming as a Service’ (FaaS) business, introducing a digital era in farming. Krish-e is a business vertical that provides technology, access to equipment through rentals and multiple other services with the objective of increasing per acre income of farmers.

The role of Digital Refresh Networks (DRN) is to offer search (SEO), optimisation of the app (ASO) and local content creation that will help engage with the farmers fraternity, build relevance and create engagement opportunities at large. The company has actively been in the digital space for 10 years and believes that language shouldn’t be a barrier but trusts that every individual can explore the platform in their own chosen language.

By going all out with the search and local content creation, DRN aims to make a difference in the way farmers discover and interact with the brand.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)