Cricbuzz launches Cricbuzz Plus

The cricket fever and the accompanying chatter is back, and genuine cricket lovers are looking for a platform that gives them an edge over others. The Indian cricket news app—Cricbuzz, owned by Times Internet, is all set to launch Cricbuzz Plus.

Cricbuzz Plus, a platform that is aiming to satisfy discerning viewers who would love to be updated on the finer aspects of the game. It will allow die-hard cricket lovers to improve their knowledge of the game as they get exclusive peeks into teams, players, match analysis, and strategies.

If you are a true-blue cricket fan, you will find immense value in what this premium package has to offer from exclusive interviews and video shows to in-depth editorials written by the legends of cricket, all this in an ad-free format.

As Pankaj Chhaparwal, CEO of Cricbuzz says, “Cricbuzz Plus is aimed at discriminating cricket lovers who enjoy the game and are interested in the finer nuances of the sport. Everyone offers content, what we have on offer, is a complete cricketing experience that every cricket fan will find immensely valuable. We aim to be #AboveTheNoise and bring authentic premium cricket content, straight from our experts to your armchair as you soak in the cricket frenzy during this IPL season.”

