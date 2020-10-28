Convosight e4m webinar: Panel to discuss post-COVID consumer behaviour in personal care

Today’s webinar sponsored by Convosight will highlight the change in marketing strategies, new launches and change in consumer behaviour patterns in the personal care & hygiene ecosystem

As part of the Convosight e4m webinar, a panel of experts will delve into the topic of changing consumer behaviour patterns with respect to hygiene. The topic for today, 28th of October 2020, will be on ‘How consumer behaviour in the personal care and hygiene category has changed after COVID-19.’

The panel will be chaired by Tamanna Dhamija, Co-Founder, Convosight & Baby Destination, esteemed speakers Naveen Anand, Senior Director, Regional Marketing- South Asia, Oriflame; Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur; Swati Desai, Community Leader, Bangalore Women Power & Founder, Klaasik; and Shashishekhar Mukherjee, Head of Digital Marketing, Reckitt Benckiser will share insights on the topic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the usage of personal care and the hygiene portfolio. The consumers are a lot more cautious about what products they are purchasing in this COVID environment and are looking for authentic and reliable choices. The panel discussion will explore topics like change in the marketing strategy, new product launches, increased demand, and increased preferences in demand, change in consumer sentiments and the change of consumers behaviour patterns in regards to personal care and hygiene products.

The session is slated to happen today from 5 PM to 6 PM. You can register here on ZOOM. The session will also be live on our social media platforms.