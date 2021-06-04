Connect Broadband launches new entertainment plans

The new plans will offer customers benefits such as access to premium OTT content, free ISD calling & unlimited data, at no extra cost

In a major content initiative, broadband service provider Connect Broadband has launched new entertainment plans to provide customers access to leading OTT platforms including Sony Liv, Voot Select, Zee5 premium, and Eros Now among others. Connect Broadband will provide ‘free unlimited’ access to digital content with free ISD calling including Unlimited Data & Unlimited STD + Local calling as part of their benefits.

The special offer for Connect Broadband customers has been made available with the launch of new entertainment plans. Under these plans, customers will be able to access the entire digital content library and Free ISD calling without having to pay any extra charges.

Connect Broadband OTT content library include major providers school as Sony Liv, Voot Select, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Gaana Plus, Shemaroo, Hungama Play, Epic, ZEE5 Premium among others.

Since no single OTT platform can satisfy the growing need for entertainment and information, a bundled offer like this will bring much satisfaction for our loyal customers. With the new plans, it will become much more convenient and affordable for subscribers to access content on Connect platform, said Chief Business Officer of Connect Broadband. “We are certain that the plethora of choices we offer will keep the Connect Broadband customers highly entertained throughout,” he said.

