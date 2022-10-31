Why brands are taking the OTT route to reach consumers’ hearts

The OTT space is thriving with new content launching everyday, giving people a variety of options to binge on. The new content releases are encouraging viewers to spend more time on these platforms, away from the good old television. And following the viewers are brands, who have now found a fresh territory to engage with their customers.

OTT has made it easier for people to watch their favourite shows and movies any time without having to turn on their TV. This has made the space more accessible for brands to place their products in the audience minds, and advertisers have been quick to spot the opportunity. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is a great example of brands integrating with OTT content. Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Four More Shots Please and Tripplings are a few more examples of intriguing brand placements in OTT shows in the recent times.

e4m spoke to experts about why exactly brands are enjoying this space?

According to Samit Sinha, Founder and Managing Partner at Alchemist Brand Consulting Pvt Ltd, OTT has created a paradigm shift for viewers and brands have followed them.

“Going to theatres is by and large an infrequent, even if regular, activity and involves leaving the house. Also, it is something that one hardly does alone; it is invariably with family or friends. Television, to some extent, supplemented cinema by entering the home of the viewers, but it is still a collective activity,” says Sinha.

“OTT created a paradigm shift. The screen has shrunk, but the advantages of viewing what one wants and when one wants are huge. Importantly, it is also a more solitary activity. Therefore, the number of occasions that the brand has to register an impression with consumers is much more than before. That is the biggest benefit that OTT platforms offer advertisers. Also series and reality shows ensure greater continued engagement with viewers, unlike films, which are a one-off opportunity,” he added.

Scoring over traditional media

Investing in OTT content gives brands the opportunity to take an audience-friendly approach, say experts.



Explaining the reason for brands taking note of this new space, Nisha sampath, Brand Consultant and Managing Partner at Bright Angels Consulting, said, “It’s always an uphill task for brands to gain awareness, if not engagement from viewers, as people increasingly become adept at skipping or tuning out conventional advertising. Influencer-led marketing has also been losing credibility as people believe that they are paid endorsers.”

“OTT platforms are a fresh territory for advertisers. Data shows that not only do audiences spend a lot of time on OTT shows, but they also have longer attention spans. Hence, it becomes an ideal medium to introduce brands in a non-intrusive way,” she added.

Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and Marketing Expert, too agrees with the view. “For brands, integrating themselves into entertainment is a more seamless way to build salience than advertising. The consumer is more receptive to messaging as he is watching engaging content. Ad breaks tend to be skipped. Also the positive rub off in being seen with well-known actors – who are not your contracted brand ambassadors is a good opportunity.”

Brand integration with OTT is also budget friendly compared to mainstream cinemas, say experts. Along with that, brands also get the advantage of integrating OTT content with their social media marketing strategy.













