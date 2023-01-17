Businesses can soon add ChatGPT to their chatbots: Microsoft and OpenAI
Microsoft is seemingly readying itself to take on Google in Large Language Model (LLM) chatbots space, observers say
Amid reports that ChatGPT would be incorporated into Microsoft's search engine Bing, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday announced on LinkedIn that chatGPT will soon be coming to MS Azure’s Open AI Service.
This essentially means that businesses will now be allowed to incorporate the latest chatbot-ChatGPT-into their programs and applications as per their needs. The announcement is being viewed as Microsoft’s first step toward making ChatGPT available on its bouquet of platforms including Bing.
“ChatGPT is coming soon to the Azure OpenAI Service, which is now generally available, as we help customers apply the world’s most advanced AI models to their own business imperatives,” Nadella wrote on his LinkedIn profile on Tuesday.
Until now, Azure OpenAI Service has been available to a limited number of enterprise customers.
Microsoft Corp. is betting big on ChatGPT and is reportedly in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion more in OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested about $1 billion in OpenAI, founded by Elon Musk in 2016. It’s also working to add ChatGPT to its Bing search engine, seeking an edge on Google's dominant search offering.
Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT can answer general queries, explain codes and scientific concepts, write basic academic essays, and even scripts for romcoms and much more than what Wikipedia or Google Search offer at present. It is not connected to the internet though, which is cited as its biggest limitation.
The hype around ChatGPT has sparked debate all over the world about whether it would replace Google as our go-to web search platform in the near future. It is noteworthy that Google is still working on its AI chatbot LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) but hasn’t been able to launch it due to its limitations.
Misuse not allowed: MS
Powered by a natural language processing model, ChatGPT will be restricted to customers who meet and adhere to the standards for responsible and ethical AI principles that Microsoft has set and published. Customers are required to apply for access describing their intended use case or application before they are given access to the service, the company said in a blog post.
It also claims that its content filters are uniquely designed to catch abusive, hateful, and offensive content and constantly monitor the input provided to the service as well as the generated content. “In the event of a confirmed policy violation, we may ask the developer to take immediate action to prevent further abuse,” the blog post says.
“This will be a game changer for Azure. Connecting Open AI capability with Azure data lake might make the data scientists job much easier,” says Prithwiraj Thakur, MDM Offering Lead of Deloitte Canada, responding to Nadella’s post.
He further explains, “With the integration of open AI with data lake you can let the raw data be processed through the system and let the business VPs simply ask key business intelligence questions to the AI tool-“Tell me if any new pattern you noticed with our new customers from southern states”. AI might be able to process the data and respond back by saying - “92% of new southern customers have also started following XYZ Twitter handle in last 3 weeks, whereas with the existing customers, the rate is only 29%”. It takes weeks if not months for such analysis by data scientists with essential tools.”
“Business Work is going to get much more smarter and efficient. But the human mind will always have to keep a sharp watch on what is getting generated. The buck stops at the human always,” Aditya Varma, Director at Indian Federal Agency writes.
Microsoft said companies like KPMG were using its Azure OpenAI service. Microsoft also uses the Service to power its own products, including GitHub Copilot, which helps developers write better code.
Twitter to offer free space to advertisers: Reports
This is being seen as an attempt to get advertisers back on the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:57 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it is going to offer free space to advertisers, media networks have reported.
Some news reports said this was being timed around the Super Bowl week for attracting promoted tweets. The tech company is trying to match advertisers’ ad spending of up to $250,000, an article said.
Twitter recently said it was going to bring new controls that would allow advertisers to prevent their ads from appearing above or below tweets with certain keywords. This has been seen as an attempt to lure advertisers back to the social media platform that has seen various companies exit since the takeover by Elon Musk.
In another move to appease advertisers, Twitter owner Elon Musk recently informed users that the platform has rolled out a "view count" feature. Brands and marketers are expected to make the most of this feature to measure the ROI of sponsored tweets or ads.
Why first-party data will be the go-to strategy for advertisers in 2023
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party data will be more valuable than ever for advertisers
By Shantanu David | Jan 16, 2023 9:06 AM | 7 min read
When Google announced its plans to kill the cookie last year, it was a moment of reckoning for advertisers given that they would no longer be able to depend on third-party data and vendors collecting the same in order to gain customer insights and target the most likely cohorts.
With data privacy expected to dominate conversations around tech in 2023, as India follows the lead of the European Union and other western markets in instituting rigorous constraints on how companies collect data and ending reliance on third-party data, agencies are focusing on creating specialized solutions, such as gathering first-party data, to deal with the same.
Technically Speaking
Amit Singh, Director - Planning, Carat India, says there are several challenges that brands must overcome to create a rich first-party database for improved contextual targeting. “Brands must be able to use the data to personalize the customer journey and improve targeting; this requires good analytical capabilities, the right technology, and data science teams to make use of their data effectively,” he says.
He adds that advertisers have several solutions to create tailor-made advertising for customers and receive better ROI on ad spend, even as concerns over privacy increase.
Some of these solutions include lookalike modelling (advertisers can use lookalike modelling to target users who are similar to their existing customers, without the need to collect additional personal information); privacy-compliant data sharing; pseudonymisation (in which advertisers can use techniques such as data hashing or tokenization to pseudonym personal identifiable information (PII) to enable data sharing while maintaining privacy; consent management; data governance; Collaboration with publishers; and transparent data-usage policies.
Shweta Bhalla, Media Director at Blink Digital, observes that currently, brands are collecting first-party data from multiple sources - user base info, web analytics, digital campaigns, consumer surveys - but usually all the data is fragmented and doesn't talk to each other.
“The biggest challenge I see is data integration at an organization level while addressing privacy and security concerns,” she says, noting that brands with their own DTC channels and app environments are collecting data on customers' behaviour and preferences, such as usage patterns, location data, and demographic information which can then be integrated with other first-party data to create a comprehensive view of the customer.
And of course, email and Whatsapp marketing are also being extensively used to increase consumer interaction moments and have been shown to drive higher ROI.
With walled gardens and regulatory changes reducing available third-party data signals and driving new privacy requirements, first-party deterministic data has never been more valuable for advertisers. Advertisers need to start developing their first-party data strategies into ‘always on’ tactics. Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk India, notes that the internet is shifting toward authentication as other available signals deprecate and brands not preparing and engaging today will start to feel left behind very soon.
“Every marketer faces two key challenges when it comes to building first-party data – ‘getting started’ and ‘taking the next step.’ To help understand the market opportunities and overcome challenges faced by brands, we created practical resources for marketers who can embark on their first-party data journey,” says Gill.
According to Shayakh Mirza, Vice President, Digital Planning, PHD Media, for brands, data management will be a vital challenge to overcome - especially where offline intervention is operationally high, and data collection remains either a challenge or is in silos.
“Smart investments in technology and unifying data sets with a trusted enterprise data source - accessible across the organization can help overcome these hurdles. The post-COVID era is a clear sign to these times, as we've seen numerous brands and advertisers leveraging technology to drive digital transformation and implement seamless data collection,” he says.
Team Effort
Mirza adds that having the right partner, technology, processes, and people with the capacity to handle and harness the true potential of first-party data will be the differentiating factor between effective and ineffective advertising for agencies and the brands they cater to.
The Trade Desk has also just announced the launch of Galileo, a new approach for advertiser first-party data activation. Advertisers are increasingly looking to activate their valuable customer data as safely as possible to optimize media buys across all digital media, while accurately measuring results and business outcomes.
“The tool includes a comprehensive self-assessment tool to appraise the readiness of a brand’s first-party data and determine the next steps for the organization; and a practical 8-step roadmap to guide marketers to kick-start their first-party data program – from defining objectives to acquiring and activating first-party data, and enhancing long term strategy,” elaborates Gill.
Chetan Asher, Co-founder and CEO, Tonic Worldwide, observes that creating a first-party database is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle. “Brands must find all the pieces from many different sources and then fit them together to get the full picture. Collecting data from different sources is just the first piece, and brands need to balance multiple pieces to create a robust first-party database.”
“Many major brands spend years building strong relationships with their loyal customers, generating unique and valuable insights regarding their target audiences. Galileo can enable brands to unlock that data in a privacy-conscious manner to find new customers that share similar characteristics. Galileo works in concert with new cross-channel identity solutions, including Unified ID 2.0,” says Gill.
Kavita Shenoy, CEO and Founder, Voiro, says that brands must focus on getting organized about collecting first-party data because it is not a trivial exercise because it requires all customer touchpoints to fold in data into an accessible location. A recent whitepaper was written by Voiro on 'Top 5 Trends To Drive Revenue in 2023' identified data privacy and consumer protection as one of the key marketing trends for the new year.
“Advertisers should partner with publishers that allow them to interact and collaborate with audiences without revealing each other’s underlying data set. Clean rooms will be the buzzword for the AdTech ecosystem over the next couple of years and will be an essential part of ad targeting as regulation becomes more stringent,” observes Shenoy.
“But data without quality and relevance is not going anywhere. Hence brands biggest challenge will be to constantly evaluate the data that they are collecting is qualitative and relevant for their target market. And in the absence of a clear roadmap of how to deploy and use this data, the process will be bigger,” says Asher, adding, “With robust first-party data, brands can design a full-funnel engagement communicating with consumers at every stage of their journey. First-party data allows one to have multiple opportunities that hyper-personalization offers. Hyper personalization can be an effective approach to maximize the effectiveness and achieve high ROI.”
All said and done, in conclusion, any sustainable first-party data strategy cannot be developed by simply circumventing the privacy conundrum with tech-based solutions. Mirza says that while there is no doubt that the need of the hour to invest in the right technical measures, a rigorous marketing strategy is one that places customer relationships at its core and has a strong human focus.
He asserts, “Brands that hold consumer sentiments at the heart of their strategy and are open to experimenting and learning with new ways of harnessing data and adapting to emerging ways of targeting are primed to win in a privacy-first world.”
e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards: Here is the list of big winners
The Award ceremony will be held on 20th January in New Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 15, 2023 3:51 PM | 3 min read
Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) today announced winners of the e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023. The winners announced today will be given awards on 20th January at e4m DNPa Digital Conclave and Digital Impact Awards in New Delhi.e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards, recognise digital technology innovations that have improved citizens’ lives and promoted national-building. The e4m-DNPA Digital Impact Awards 2023 honours India's cutting-edge digital initiatives that deliver on-demand governance and services to citizens in various fields.
One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) of Ministry of Consumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution ,CoWIN App of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana of Department of Financial Services , GST of Department of Revenue Ministry of Finance , Himmat App of Delhi Police , CAMPA app of Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change , E Gov portal and Digi Locker of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MEITY) , DIKSHA platform under NCERT ,Ministry of Education and POSHAN Tracker App of Department and Women Development have bagged the coveted Digital Impact Awards instituted by DNPA , an apex association of digital arms of 17 top publishers from Print & Electronic Media of India.
DNPA is an umbrella organization for the digital wings of media businesses in India, having
initiated proactive action in recent years to restore equality and fairness for all news publishers. The association represents 17 media publishers, including Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, Indian Express, Malayala Manorama, ETV, India Today Group, Times Group, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, NDTV, New Indian Express, Mathrubhumi, Hindu, and Network 18.
Awards were announced across 8 categories. They are as follows -
- Best Use of Digital Media for Human Resource Development & Education – DIKSHA (DIKSHA is a Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Health – CoWIN App (Co-WIN application is the digital backbone for the vaccination drive in India).
- Best Use of Digital Media for Financial Reforms – Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a revolutionary Financial Inclusion Program)
- Best Use of Digital Media for Sustainability and Environment Protection – CAMPA- (e-green watch portal)
- Best Use of Digital Media to Promote Ease of Business – E-governance Portal .It is the national Portal of India which provides a single-window access to information and services that are electronically delivered from the Government.
- Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms –
6A) GST Portal- Goods & Services Tax
6B) Best Use of Digital Media for Governance & Administrative Reforms – One Nation One Ration Card Yojana
7 Best Use of Digital Media for Women & Child Welfare Reforms –
7A). Poshan Tracker App
7B). Himmat Plus Ap
8 Best Use of Digital Media for Ease of Living –Digilocker
The awardees were selected by an eminent jury led by Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India & Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, GoI. The jury members included S Ravi, Former Chairman, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) & Managing Partner, Ravi Rajan & Company, Chairman, TFCI, Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of IT & Electronic, Government of India, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW & exchange4media, Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Ashish Bhasin, Co-Founder & Chairman, RD & X Network, Dr Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.
Google: CCI order strikes a blow at efforts to accelerate digital adoption
In a blog post, Google has said Android takes accountability for apps on the Play Store and ensures that only apps that work in accordance with local laws get the benefit of the platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 9:20 AM | 5 min read
In the wake of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s recently declining Google's request for an interim stay on a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The antitrust watchdog has slapped penalties amounting to Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for unfair market practices.
The tech giant has released a blog post saying the CCI order “strikes a blow” on the country’s efforts to speed up digital acceleration.
“Google has partnered deeply with India in the last several years of its exciting digital transformation. However, at a time when only half of India’s population is connected, the directions in the CCI’s order strikes a blow at the ecosystem-wide efforts to accelerate digital adoption in the country.
Google is appealing these directions before Indian courts. While there has been a lot of reporting and debate on the subject, it is critical that our users and stakeholders understand the full import of what lies at stake.”
On how Android is a key part of the Indian mobile and internet growth-story, the blog says: “For a country like India, where the cost of adoption is the biggest barrier to digitisation, this has had profound implications. More users have incentivised more developers, and each of those developers achieve immediate scale by writing a single app for Android.”
“The number of annual app downloads in India reached a new high of 29 billion in 2022, making it the second biggest app market after China (Source: App Annie), offering developers in India and elsewhere, a strong platform to establish viable businesses on Play”
The post further points out, “the ordered remedies on Android” harms the consistent and predictable ecosystem that has benefitted users and developers for over 15 years.
“Devices built on incompatible ‘forks’ would prevent Google from securing those devices, as these versions will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides.
Lack of robust and consistent security upgrades will leave the users of those devices exposed to cybercrime, bugs, and malware - which is most troubling for the millions of new internet users who are especially vulnerable.
Predatory apps that expose users to financial fraud, data theft and a number of other dangers abound on the internet, both from India and other countries. While Google holds itself accountable for the apps on Play Store and scans for malware as well compliance with local laws, the same checks may not be in place for apps sideloaded from other sources.”
Unchecked proliferation of such apps on less secure devices can expose vast swathes of Indian users to risk of their data being exposed and pose threats for individual and national security.
More expensive smartphones:
Since incompatible Android forks will not support the security and user safety features that Google provides, security responsibilities for these devices will instead fall to the OEMs, who will need to invest extensively in creating consistent, all-year-round security upgrades themselves.
This will result in higher costs for the OEMs, and consequently, more expensive devices for Indian consumers.
Higher cost for app developers and user exclusion:
As a result of Android’s compatibility program, when developers write apps for Android, the apps can immediately access Android’s vast base of users. This allows even small developers to compete with large developers across the whole Android ecosystem, based on the merit and superiority of the product.
In a forked Android environment, small developers will be forced to prioritize which of the various incompatible Android ‘forks’ they write and maintain apps for, as their costs will increase with each additional version they support.
They will no longer have the level playing field they have today with Android, and larger developers, who can support a wider range of incompatible forks, will be able to dominate the market based on their scale, rather than the quality of their product.
This will be highly damaging not only for developers, but also consumers, who will be prevented from accessing important online services, simply because developers may be unable to make the investments necessary to develop apps for their device.
This is sobering for innovation in the Indian digital ecosystem, whose greatest success stories are of small disruptors creating a better product and winning the user.
Android enables more choice, not less
• The free Android operating system enables device manufacturers to build a wide range of devices at different price points that gives users unprecedented choice.
• Android leaves OEMs free to pre-install any other app and app stores and they all already do
• Users are free to install apps from sources beyond app stores (‘sideload’) - in such cases, Android displays alerts to ensure users act with awareness for their own safety.
• For developers, beyond providing a vast, vibrant platform to reach users, Android offers tools, predictability, timely security upgrades and multiple monetisation options.
• Consistent with the governments’ concern for matters of public and national safety, Android takes accountability for the apps on the Play Store and ensures that only apps that work in accordance with local laws, get the benefit of the platform.
• Android, today, offers the right balance of a consistent security bedrock through baseline compatibility, while device manufacturers have the choice to create bespoke and highly differentiated user experiences for their brands on top of that.
A crucial juncture for India
India is at a juncture where we must come together to bring down barriers to access and make safe and secure smartphones available to all, supported by a flourishing digital ecosystem.
Foundational disruptions at this stage could set us back years and undo the deep investments and effort made by OEMs, developers and the industry overall.
It is a crucial moment for India - and our hope is that we, along with all the stakeholders of this vibrant ecosystem, can continue to build on top of this foundation.
What net-savvy ChatSonic can do for marketers & content creators
ChatSonic promises to make creation of content, images, or videos simpler and that too with updated information
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 13, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
The tech world has been abuzz about the newest AI conversational chatbot—ChatSonic that uses Google’s Knowledge Graph to provide factual and up-to-date information.
Developed by Writesonic, the AI-powered writing assistant ChatSonic is believed to have surpassed the limitations of Open AI’s ChatGPT that debuted November-end. ChatGPT was considered as the biggest tech innovation of 2022 although it feeds on information until 2021, making it obsolete for all topics after that date.
The icing on the cake is that ChatSonic, launched on December 12, can be used to create not just text-based content like full-length blog posts, press releases and ad copies but videos and arts as well. Founded in 2020 by Samanyou Garg, California-based company Writesonic is backed by Y-Combinator. In contrast, Open AI is backed by tech giant Microsoft.
ChatGPT and ChatSonic both are built on OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 architecture of large language models (LLMs) and hence are able to automate content creation work. Both the tools have got tremendous response from content creators and digital marketers who seek SEO-optimized content for their blog posts, technology experts say.
ChatGPT versus ChatSonic
*ChatGPT’s knowledge is limited till Q3 2021 while Chatsonic can provide reliable and accurate information in real-time by using Google’s Knowledge Graph.
*ChatSonic understands voice commands and answers back, just like Siri or Google Assistant.
*ChatSonic generates AI images by giving simple instructions, while ChatGPT creates AI-art forms after getting art as inputs.
*You can interact with specialists like an English translator, Math teacher, or comedian.
*ChatSonic remembers your last conversation and provides related information until you change the topic.
More threat to Google Search?
Many believe that if ChatGPT is allowed to connect to the internet, it could ultimately surpass Google Search. Does that mean Chatsonic could be the real Google Search killer?
Samanyou Garg, Founder of WriteSonic, denies the suggestion, “We are not really working on building a search engine like Google, as search is not our primary focus. Our goal at Writesonic is to provide powerful AI tools to simplify the content creation process, be it written content, images, or videos, and that is where we believe we can make a difference in the market.”
We want to provide users with content that is up-to-date and factually correct, whether that be blog posts, emails, social media posts, Facebook ads, eCommerce product descriptions, or things like image and video generation, Garg insists.
When asked about business projections for the chatbot, Garg says, “We already have 1 million+ users and by 2023, we are aiming to 5X that number. We believe that by the end of 2023, Writesonic will become a go-to platform for content creators and digital marketers.”
The company has ambitious plans to research and develop new features that solve different use cases like AI video generation, AI PowerPoint generation, and more, making it a comprehensive AI writing and content creation platform to help businesses maximize their publishing efforts.
Google’s alternative
It is noteworthy that Google has announced its own conversational bot-LaMDA-in 2021. So far, it has not delivered the product reportedly due to the challenges of inaccuracy posed by the model.
Meanwhile, rival Microsoft Corp. is betting big on ChatGPT and in discussions to invest as much as $10 billion more in OpenAI. Microsoft has previously invested about $1 billion in OpenAI. It’s also working to add ChatGPT to its Bing search engine, seeking an edge on Google's dominant search offering.
Perhaps we could see Google rolling out LaMDA very soon.
Court rejects plea seeking stay order on Netflix's 'Trial By Fire'
The series is based on Delhi’s Uphaar fire tragedy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 6:19 PM | 2 min read
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a plea submitted by real estate businessman Sushil Ansal asking for an interim stay on the release of ‘Trial By Fire’, a Netflix series based on Delhi’s Uphaar fire tragedy. The series is scheduled to release on January 13, according to media reports.
Ansal had sought permanent injunction against the series and a restraint of further publication and circulation of the book, titled ‘Trial By Fire- The tragic tale of the Uphaar tragedy’. The book is written by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, who lost their two minor children in the incident in 1997.
“Undisputedly the work authored by defendants 4 and 5 was published way back in 2016. This is clearly evident from the various newspaper articles and media reports which have been placed for the perusal of the Court. The plaintiff chose, for reasons best known to him, not to initiate any injunctive action in respect of the said work when it came to be originally published on 19 September 2016. A slothful or sluggish plaintiff seeking an injunction of the nature which is sought in these proceedings cannot be allowed to claim such reliefs,” the court said.
“This material was always available in the public domain. Prior to the institution of the present proceedings, the plaintiff neither alleged nor asserted that his right to a fair trial was or had been prejudiced. This Court is thus of the prima facie opinion that the right of defendant Nos. 4 and 5 to narrate their tragic journey through police precincts and court halls far outweighs the asserted and yet unsubstantiated loss of reputation of the plaintiff,” the court reportedly said.
Here’s how Indian brands are celebrating RRR’s big win
RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ won Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 2:37 PM | 3 min read
On January 10, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ made history as the song from the movie ‘Naatu Naatu’ became the first song Asian Song to receive the Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globes Awards.
The song was nominated among works by artists like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Alexandre Desplat, and Lady Gaga. Brands didn’t want to miss out on the epic moment and took the opportunity to congratulate the makers and be a part of the success.
While Netizens are going gaga about the award on the internet lauding the team with numerous tweets and posts, Prime Minister Modi also congratulated the team on Twitter expressing his pride over the win.
A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023
View this post on Instagram
Brands also jumped on the bandwagon. Here are some of instances:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Speaking on the how the Indian cinema had made it to the world in 2022, a spokesperson from Netflix said, “We had three of the biggest blockbusters from Netflix India - RRR (Hindi) (viewed for over 73 million hours), At 15 weeks, RRR (Hindi) was the longest-ever trending Indian film on the global Top 10 for non-English films. Gangubai Kathiawadi (viewed for over 50 million hours), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (viewed for over 21 million hours) that found audiences around the world. ”
Talking about regional films helping advertisers, Ajay Mehta, Founder, (iTV) Interactive Television, and MD, Kinetic India, said, “Regional Films especially South films are a big opportunity for brands as they are bringing record audiences to the theatres. KGF 2 crossed more than 1000 Crores at the box office, RRR close to 1000 Crores, and other films such as PS1 and Kantara have done extremely well. On the back of this, the Indian Box office is looking very healthy and in collections, 2022 will be one of the best of all times.”
“This trend is too big for advertisers to ignore, and they have been smart enough to invest in these movies. KGF 2 and RRR attracted more advertisers on a national basis than some of the biggest Bollywood Blockbusters of the past. Having tasted success with these large event films, advertisers are now keen to explore even some of the slightly smaller films coming out of the South and are tracking them closely,” he added.
