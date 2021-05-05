Bolo Indya partners with MyGov India

As part of the partnership, Bolo Indya users in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns can get information about vaccination drives, precautionary updates, and other key measures taken by the government

Bolo Indya has joined hands with the Government’s citizen engagement platform ‘MyGov India’, to launch a mass awareness drive for tier 2/3/4 language users of the country.

The partnership aims at aiding the Centre’s efforts in combating the menace of the coronavirus pandemic through an awareness drive. As part of this partnership, Bolo Indya users residing in Tier 3 and Tier 4 towns can now get first-hand, real-time information from the Government on various announcements made in the wake of Covid-19, vaccination drive, precautionary updates, and other key measures taken by the Govt. Also, there will be exclusive LIVE streaming sessions on the Bolo Indya app by health experts talking about mental health issues, Government guidelines during isolation, vaccination myths, etc.

For sharing all the important updates by the Govt of India and driving engagement with the users, MyGov India has activated an official handle @MyGovIndia on the Bolo Indya platform across 14 languages. Moreover, the official MyGovIndia profile is also equipped to live stream all major video content and facilitate all announcements to address the language users on Bolo Indya who are residing in tier 2/3/4, towns.

Commenting on the partnership, Varun Saxena, CEO, and Founder- Bolo Indya said, “We are pleased to welcome MyGov India on Bolo Indya. It is delightful to see such a credible institution trusting Live Streaming on our platform to organically penetrate and amplify the engagement with the users of Bharat through us. We are confident of this partnership creating a strong value for our users too while engaging with credible authorities first hand in live streaming sessions.”

Bolo Indya's live streaming feature comes with integrated real-time gamification in a form of a gifting option where creators can be rewarded by their follower base basis the content quality, density as well as engagement which can be redeemed in cash on the Bolo Indya platform. The live streaming feature also allows fans to connect with their favourite creator through the video calling option.

Please refer official link below:-

https://www.boloindya.com/user/16534256/mygovindia

