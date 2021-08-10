Bolo Indya rebrands as Bolo LIVE

The revamped version comes with exciting features and advanced redemption policies to further augment the user experience as well as expanding creators' earnings by 4X

Bolo Indya, a social live-streaming platform, officially announces its new brand name ‘Bolo LIVE’, in response to the accelerated company's growth and vision. The advanced version of the live streaming app comes with new exciting features and advanced redemption policies to further augment the user experience as well as expanding creators' earnings by 4X.

The rebranding reiterates the company's vision of being a horizontal platform with a global footprint and to be the largest made-in-India social live streaming platform.

Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, Bolo LIVE launched an updated app version, curated with features basis users’ feedback and is designed to cater to the evolving needs of the Bolo LIVE users and live stream creators. With the revamped app version, Bolo LIVE brings in new features including a dual live streaming capability, streamer leaderboard, new redemption plan for live streamers, new logo, new icons, and an attractive app UI, enhancing the overall user experience on the application that operates in 14 languages currently.

The new redemption plan is launched with an aim to enable easy exchange and redemption of virtual gifts that creators earn during live stream into real money. Diamonds can be used to send gifts to broadcasters during their live streaming session to give creators more ways to build a community and earn money by going live. The dual live streaming feature gives users the ability to go Live on the platform with up to two people. A Leaderboard, a special section aimed at recognizing streamers and viewers' performance on the app for the week. Finally, the exciting new icons and attractive app UI are also enabled to enhance the overall user experience and appeal.

Commenting on the development, Varun Saxena- CEO and Founder, Bolo LIVE said, “It’s a major milestone for the company as the live streaming market accelerates and a unique opportunity for Bolo LIVE to become synonymous with largest made in India social live streaming platform. We continue to remain focused on the evolving needs of our users and meet those needs with innovative solutions. These features get us closer to our mission: to strengthen the creator economy by taking the opportunity to earn to every social live streamer, empowering them to engage and retain their fan base; leading to monetization for their talent, experience, and knowledge; not just for an Indian audience but a global audience.”

“In a short span of time, Bolo LIVE has evolved into a powerful streaming platform that comes with the virtual gifting enabling a 360-degree stack of content consumption for our users, taking earnings for the creators up to INR 90,0000 per month . With the new redemption plan, we are confident that our users will be able to operate more effectively given the benefits of staying connected and financial independence,” he added.

With users spending over 47 minutes daily on Bolo LIVE and already attending lives of over a lakh live streamers, the company is aiming to expand its capabilities and is expected to have more exciting features with un-matched live streaming capability powered by AI capability and personalized recommendations.

Since the launch of Bolo LIVE, many renowned organizations, and people have embraced the live streaming capability in different ways. In the past few months, the platform has witnesses some special moments on Live, including informational talks about COVID-19 by health experts, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking to thousands of viewers through MannKiBaat, Ministry of AYUSH hosting International Yoga Day Live on Bolo LIVE, interviews with celebrities with the record-breaking viewership.

Besides this, creators of all kinds — from fitness instructors to musicians, beauty bloggers, chefs and health experts, all have embraced and trusted Bolo LIVE to create moments and bring people together to reach their communities in creative ways.

Bolo LIVE was launched in May 2019 with the aim to enable a strong ecosystem of creators, helping them to remain financially independent. Bolo LIVE launched its live-streaming feature in November 2020 to empower new age, amateur creators along with professional creators to open their income avenues and provide them an opportunity to learn and earn through digital initiatives.

Bolo LIVE has raised over 1 million USD to date through angel investment rounds, from the likes of Inflection Point Ventures, Eagle10 Ventures, India Accelerator, and Ah Ventures.

