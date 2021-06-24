Bolo Indya removed from Google Play Store following T-Series complaint

The Short-video platform Bolo Indya has been removed from Google Play Store following a copyright violation complaint by music company T-Series.



In September 2020, the music label had served infringement notice to social media and video sharing platforms, claiming damages of Rs 3.5 crore. It had also asked the platforms to render accounts of all revenues illegally earned by the platforms from the copyrighted content.



Barring Bolo Indya, most of the social media and short-video platforms have entered into an understanding with T-Series to use its copyrighted content.





" Bolo Indya is a habitual offender, and we had sent them various legal notices, but they continued to infringe our copyrights and, thus, we wrote to Google under applicable laws to take down this infringing app from their app store," T-Series President Neeraj Kalyan has been quoted as saying.

"We take infringement very seriously and will not shy away from taking more stringent legal action against Bolo Indya and any other such infringing platforms to protect our copyrights."



In a statement, Bolo Indya spokesperson said, "Bolo Indya is temporarily unavailable from Google Play Store due to some conflicts with T series. T Series acted in bad faith by ignoring our communication to them to discuss content licensing, and by this move, they are only discouraging the early-stage startups. But we as perseverant founders shall always work in coordination with the ecosystem and comply with all laws.



"However, we are in talks with T Series and Google to resolve the issue at the earliest and the platform will be back on Play Store shortly. We assure our users that all their created content and transaction details for in-app currency purchases are safe and Bolo Indya will be back soon on Play Store for them to continue having their friends download the app from Play Store to enjoy the new features."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)