Flipkart’s #UnboxTheMystery campaign intrigues the Internet, unveils vivo Series T

Flipkart has launched a new campaign that has the social media fascinated for the upcoming vivo Series T

Flipkart dropped an exciting new campaign for a new line of smartphones by vivo, which is set to go on sale soon on the leading e-commerce platform. Called the Series T, because of the Turbo features they will boast, the first device T1 will be launched on 9th February, with Flipkart announcing the launch through a viral campaign that roped in some of the country’s most followed social media influencers to spread the word. And given the following of the influencers, the internet was soon playing along.

The campaign kicked off over the weekend with social media personalities like Prince Narula, Divya Agarwal and Karron S Dhinggra, among others receiving a T-shaped mystery box. Both the box and its contents were inspired by the get.set.turbo proposition that the phone delivers.



The Campaign featured 30+ content creators like Prince Narula, Divya Agarwal and Karron S Dhinggra.



Contained in the box were goodies which all hint at the turbo speed and performance of the new series, along with a soon-to-be-solved mystery.

The Mystery Box contained not only a sporty cap and Tee but a high-speed flash drive, a funky fidget-spinner, a speedy sports car, an LED lamp shaped like a lightning bolt, and most intriguing of all, an incomplete jigsaw puzzle, with a note asking people to guess what the launch could be about with their followers.

This led to both the influencers and their followers trying to figure out what the T and get.set.turbo is about. Adding to the fun, Flipkart teased the audience a little more with an interesting “revealing tomorrow” video.

As the campaign continued to go viral, everyone joined in to help try and figure it out. This was when the influencers finally received the missing pieces of the puzzle and found out about the upcoming Series T starting with the launch of the vivo T1 5G on 9th Feb on Flipkart. Follow this link to check out the details.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media.

