Bolo Indya announces partnership with Audible Magic

Bolo Indya partnered with Audible Magic, allowing the former to proactively manage both occurrences of licensed and unlicensed copyrighted media on their site.

Bolo Indya needed an identification service known for accuracy, ease of use and offered an extensive registry of music from around the world, including native music. Bolo Indya worked with Audible Magic to quickly deploy the scalable identification service to respond to the growth in live streaming and short-form videos on their site.

Commenting on the development Varun Saxena- CEO and Founder, Bolo Indya said: “We stand focused on providing copyright solutions for user-generated content on our platform. This expanded solution on our platform will use robust technology to support the compliance and licensing of user-generated content on platform. We are delighted to partner with Audible Magic which will help us achieve our goal.”

Bolo Indya is the first of its kind indigenous live streaming platform and is off to a blazing start with a new redemption method, dual live streaming, and other features. Bolo Live, the live streaming capability by Bolo Indya has been embraced by many renowned organizations and personalities since its launch. In the past few months, the platform has witnessed some special moments on Live, including informational talks about COVID-19 by health experts, Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking to thousands of viewers through MannKiBaat, Ministry of AYUSH hosting International Yoga Day Live on Bolo Indya, interviews with celebrities, and record-breaking viewership.

Audible Magic provides proven solutions for platforms to protect their brand’s reputation while using music in user-generated content, streaming, radio, and downloads. Platforms can speed time to market by avoiding building the extensive systems needed to identify content, manage licenses, and ensure they meet their reporting and payment obligations.

Vance Ikezoye, President and CEO at Audible Magic. “We are pleased to help Bolo Indya to identify licensed and unlicensed use of copyrighted music proactively. The partnership leverages our strength in content identification technology, coupled with the trust we’ve built with rights holders.”

