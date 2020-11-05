Anusuya Saha joins Bolo Indya as VP for Partnerships and Enterprise Sales

Anusuya Saha has joined Bolo Indya as their VP for Partnerships and Enterprise Sales. Saha has joined the social media platform to drive strategic partnerships with brands as well as to drive monetization & consumer growth.



Saha comes with 10+years of rich experience in Sales and Strategy having led several business initiatives & special projects while working with Yahoo, HP, QwikCilver & OlaCabs.



In her last stint she was instrumental in building the subscription platform for Times Internet where she led the Strategic partnership and Institutional Sales. Being a digital payment enthusiast she was also leading OlaMoney partnerships and help grow transactions to 15X with integrating OlaMoney with top Banks & Partners.

On her joining, Saha said, "Bolo Indya is an evangelist in encouraging the passion economy in India. I am thrilled to work with Varun and Team to grow the demand side of business by forging all-encompassing strategic partnerships and setting up monetization streams for the platform. Bolo Indya has an exciting edge over its competition as it incentivizes the content creators with financial independence by levering their social capital. We are looking at phenomenal user growth and technology innovation boost commerce through the platform for the Bolo Indyans."

Commenting on Saha's joining, Varun Saxena, Founder and CEO Bolo Indya, said “Excited to have Anusuya join us in our journey to empower content creators monetise their social capital with short videos at the center. I am sure her leadership experience in fast paced startups like Times Internet and PayU shall help us not only bolster our brand partnerships but also provide exponential fuel to our monetization roadmap. This will pave the way for a strong scaling up of Bolo Meets, a unique feature we have for content creators to monetize their social capital.”

Bolo Indya has gone aggressive in hiring leadership roles across functions such as tech, marketing, communication, and sales, etc as it embarks on the next level of growth with its unique proposition - Bolo Meets. The company is also aggressively hiring some high-end technology talent for critical backend operations.