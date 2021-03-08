BBC News joins hands with Bolo Indya to engage with women audiences

The partnership aims at promoting and driving engagement around BBC News content developed especially for the female language audience via Bolo Indya platform across six languages

On the sidelines of the International Women's Day, BBC World Service, the international news broadcaster, has joined hands with Bolo Indya, home-grown passion economy-driven short video platform, to drive engagement with Bolo Indya’s 28% women audiences available across regional languages on the short video platform.

The partnership aims at promoting and driving engagement around BBC News content developed especially for the female language audience via Bolo Indya platform across six languages. It will also drive focus around BBC Indian language services’ upcoming Indian Sportswoman of the Year Award (BBC ISWOTY), an initiative by the BBC in India to celebrate and honour Indian sportswomen in the country. As part of this initiative, BBC ISWOTY’s video content focused on the five nominees of the Award and five inspiring Indian sportswomen who have been the changemakers will now be available on Bolo Indya platform across languages, aimed to inspire the women community to opt for aspiring careers in the field of sports.

For sharing all the women-led content and driving engagement with the women users, BBC News will have an official handle #BBCNews and online channels activated on the Bolo Indya platform across six languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Marathi and Punjabi.

Commenting on the partnership, Varun Saxena, CEO and Founder- Bolo Indya, said, “We take pride in joining hands with BBC News on the International Women’s Day and are elated to be part of the annual global moment to celebrate and stand by the accomplishments of sportswomen in India. We stay committed to the BBC in their journey of inspiring women language internet users of Bharat with the video content specially curated for them and are confident that the rich content from BBC ISWOTY on Indian sportswomen; including, Chess player Koneru Humpy, shooter Manu Bhaker, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, hockey striker Rani, and athlete Dutee Chand, will motivate female creators and consumers on our platform and inspire a thousand others with their journey" he further added.

Indu Shekhar Sinha, Head of BBC Business Development, Asia-Pacific, said, "Through this partnership, we are looking forward to engaging and reaching more female audiences digitally on the Bolo Indya platform. This is part of the BBC’s editorial commitment towards increasing the representation of women in our journalism so it’s a fair reflection of the world we live in.’’

Bolo Indya has recently launched ‘Bolo-Live’ - industry's first Live streaming capability on an Indian short video platform for a wider audience. The Bolo-Live streaming feature comes with an integrated real time gamification in a form of gifting option where creators can be rewarded by their follower base basis the content quality, density as well as the engagement which can be redeemed in cash on the Bolo Indya platform. Bolo-Live has already crossed 1 lakh monthly micro transactions during its soft launch.

Bolo Indya is supported by an easy UI, equal opportunity to all algorithms, robust editing tools, and advanced filters. Bolo Indya has witnessed an exponential growth of marquee feature, Bolo Meets which is emerging as the popular proposition for many brands, celebrities, academies, creators, etc to monetize their content-based services and skills and is already getting a sticky frequency of transactions per week on the platform.

BBC News Hindi delivers news content to 25 million Hindi speakers per week, making it the BBC’s most popular Indian language news service. BBC News reaches 60 million people per week in India and the BBC World Service reaches a weekly audience of 351 million. BBC News attracts a weekly global audience of 438m people to its international services including BBC World Service, BBC World News television channel and bbc.com/news.

