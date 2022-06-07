Xiaomi India partners with YouTube

Xiaomi India announces its partnership with YouTube to offer extended free trials of YouTube Premium to eligible users on select current devices. Eligible customers will receive up to three months of YouTube Premium* free of charge, in a move to give users access to the best content ad-free and offline, wherever available. YouTube Premium benefits include a subscription to YouTube Music Premium where users can get unlimited, ad-free access to more than 80 million official songs plus live performances, covers, and remixes.

Commenting on the partnership, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said "With content consumption on rise with each passing day, we believe that consumers want to experience quality content in an uninterrupted manner. We are happy to partner with YouTube and offer Xiaomi consumers an opportunity to watch their favourite content without any hindrance. We are hopeful that this will be the beginning of a long-standing relationship between YouTube and Xiaomi that will ultimately benefit our users."

Eligible consumers can redeem this YouTube Premium offer on eligible Xiaomi and Redmi products starting June 6, 2022 which will be valid till January 31, 2023. They can redeem the same by opening the preloaded YouTube app, and following the instructions or by visiting youtube.com/premium. The offer will be available on devices which have been activated post February 1st, 2022.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)