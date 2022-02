Bigg Boss Telugu logo launched on Disney+ Hotstar

Blue and Red colors used in the logo signify vibrancy and curiosity, giving it a universal touch

Bigg Boss Non Stop promises 24/7 entertainment direct from the Bigg Boss house, only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Telugu launches its logo on Disney+ Hotstar and on its social media platform. The logo is a vibrant masterpiece. Blue and Red colors of the logo signify vibrancy and curiosity, giving it a universal touch.

Telugu audience to witness the next-level entertainment 24x7 with Bigg Boss Non Stop on Disney+ Hotstar.

-

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)