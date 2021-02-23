Big Trunk Communications wins digital mandate for Cooking ORNA

The passionate and talented food blogger based out of Singapore, Aziza Ahmed has collaborated with Big Trunk Communications to manage the online presence of her blog CookingORNA through innovative digital marketing strategies.

Aziza Ahmed said, “My love for cooking developed from a young age and it later turned into my passion. I wanted to share my recipes with the world and began this journey on digital platforms. That’s when I realized that strategic planning and execution are vital to garner engagement on the page. I was impressed with the ideas presented by Team Big Trunk. Their approach towards building a brand on social media is also result-oriented. The journey has been great so far and I believe that together we can create a good online buzz for my blog.”

Dinakar Menon, Business Head of Big Trunk Communications also said, “We’re in the digital marketing business for several years and we feel privileged to serve some of the top brands from different sectors. However, at the same time, it has been a constant endeavour to support small businesses that have great potential by offering them innovative digital marketing solutions. We love taking up challenges, and we were really excited when we got an opportunity to weave campaigns for an amazing cooking blog like CookingORNA. New businesses need fresh ideas to break the clutter on digital platforms, and that’s what we constantly strive to achieve.”

Big Trunk Communications is an integrated digital marketing agency headquartered in Mumbai, with branches in Delhi and Bangalore. With a vision to build synergy across digital, creative and media services, the agency works towards attaining impactful online marketing results for its clients. Within a span of seven years, the agency has worked on social media campaigns for brands across industries and sectors. The company has crossed several milestones and set new benchmarks across diverse product categories such as luxury, retail, fashion and clothing, food and beverages, education, media and entertainment, realty, BFSI, e-commerce and pharmacy. Big Trunk Communications is associated with leading brands such as ACG, Discovery Kids, ICA Pidilite, H & R Johnson (India), Trubore Piping Systems, Zee Group, ICRI to name a few.

