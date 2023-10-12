Asian Games 2023: No medals for Indian esports, but brands still shoot their shots
The tournament has showcased India's diversity across gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming, say experts
India racked up a historical tally of 107 medals at the recently concluded Asian Games 2022, held in 2023 in China, its highest ever number of medals. Another historic first was that this is the first Asian Games that featured esports as a medal sport.
And while India didn’t come home with any medals in that particular segment, the burgeoning gaming industry back home still saw it as a win, as their participation alone has significantly increased the marketability and endorsement opportunities for the entire gaming community. Being on this prestigious international stage has boosted the visibility of India's gaming talents worldwide, capturing the attention of brands and potential sponsors.
For Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, the debut of eSports at the Asian Games was a major step forward for the industry, and it has had a significant impact on the profile and marketability of eSports athletes. “The event is watched by millions of people around the world, and it has helped legitimize eSports as a competitive sport. For Indian eSports athletes, the Asian Games was a unique opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage. Their participation in the event has helped raise their profile and attract the attention of sponsors and brands,” he says.
The gaming industry, driven by an \engaged audience, has become a fertile ground for brand advertising. According to the Dentsu X Loco report, the global gaming revenue is estimated to surge to $475 billion by 2027, promising a bright future for advertising within gaming platforms. The industry is poised for explosive growth, projected to achieve $500 billion in revenue by the same year with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%.
Moreover, the wealth of data generated by the mobile gaming sector serves as a goldmine for advertisers. “This data enables precise targeting based on factors such as age, geography, gender, device, language, and interest groups, allowing brands to reach their ideal audience and optimize their return on investment. Brands like KFC, Gillette, H&M, ICICI, Beardo, EaseMyTrip, and many others have already experimented with this evolved tactic to reach out to their target audience,” says Suresh.
“What's truly remarkable is how this event showcased India's diversity across various gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming. It's an exciting time, as we anticipate a surge in investments in India's eSports sector from various corporates and conglomerates with a track record of supporting sports in the country,” says Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives, and Co-Founder of S8UL.
Suresh says that within this thriving ecosystem, various stakeholders present distinct monetization opportunities. “Loco, for instance, offers in-app advertising and value-added services for brands to capitalize on this growing trend. Mobile gaming, especially on popular titles like Free Fire, BGMI, Call of Duty, among others, witnesses an average user engagement of over 100 minutes daily. Advertisers are drawn to this substantial user base and the significant level of user interaction.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, has a slightly different take on the subject. “Marketability and endorsement opportunities for e-athletes do not work in the same fashion as mainstream players and content creators. This is similar to the difference between Olympic players and World Cup players, where pay and fame work very differently. However, as a bigger picture, India’s presence at the Asian Games is a big plus point for us in terms of shifting the whole ecosystem into the limelight.
Brand endorsements of esports players highly depend on the stage at which they are playing and their success on that stage. While this is key, experts agree that esports athletes also need to make more public appearances more often in order to increase their brand value. And consistent tournament success showcases reliability and skill, while engaging in content creation.
“Many successful eSports players today also embrace the role of content creators, a practice we encourage within Team SOUL. This entails live-streaming gameplay, offering game mastery insights, and engaging with the gaming community on streaming platforms, ultimately cultivating a dedicated fanbase within the Indian gaming scene,” says Animesh.
This loyal following often makes players more enticing to brands looking to connect with specific target demographics. In essence, consistent tournament achievements and creative content production are the twin pillars through which eSports athletes can capture the interest of brands and endorsements.
Meta ad-free plan: Time for brands & agencies to think hard and fast?
Although Meta’s ad-free subscription plan is yet to reach India, industry players say that agencies must consider diversifying mediums & platforms while focusing on sharper content-creator collabs
By Shantanu David | Oct 11, 2023 8:44 AM | 5 min read
Earlier this week, digital advertising players woke up to reports saying Meta, the parent company of some of the most used advertising platforms in the country, was mulling over bringing in an ad-free subscription plan to India by 2024. Industry watchers soon realised that if and when this plan is implemented, brands must diversify their platform strategy and also work with content creators to produce engaging and viral content.
As per a Wall Street Journal report, Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media giant is looking at a $14 subscription plan for its platforms - Facebook and Instagram - in the European Union for users to go ad-free. For India, the move is said to be in the early stages, with views that the plan is being set up due to rapid changes in internet regulations in the country.
India is a large market for Meta, given its population and recent increase in smartphone penetration. Facebook India Online Services, the Indian arm of Meta, recorded 74% growth in gross ad revenue at Rs 16,189 crore for FY22. With such growth seen by the company in a country booming with influencer marketing and advertising on its platform, it is a big change for the A&M industry.
We spoke to industry players to understand what this move meant for the advertising sector.
Sayak Mukherjee, Founder/Director at Brandwizz Communications said, “The subscription model will offer an improved user experience with fewer ads, leading to a potentially more engaging and less intrusive platform. However, suppose more users opt for an ad-free subscription. In that case, it may limit the data available for targeting ads, making it more challenging for advertisers to reach out to specific audiences. Advertisers may need to reassess their budgets and ROI expectations.”
According to Hitarth Dadia, CMO and Partner, Nofiltr Group, Meta's potential introduction of an ad-free subscription plan in India by 2024 could enhance the ad industry. “If this happens, it might lead to fewer traditional, sometimes intrusive ads on Facebook and Instagram. Traditional inventory businesses will need to find new ways to connect brands with their audience, like emphasizing a lot more on influencer marketing and creative content. Advertisers will need to be more strategic in reaching users who opt for ad-free experiences. It's also a good reminder that the advertising landscape is changing, and everyone will always need to adapt to stay effective in engaging consumers.”
On the other hand, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash, believes that while this could be an interesting move it is completely opposite to the current consumer behaviour. “Users are not accustomed to paying for ad-free subscriptions, be it for OTTs, music, games, or even social media. A case in point is YouTube - YouTube Premium has a mere 800,000 paid subscribers, which is less than 1% of its user base in the country, the other 99% + audience is happy waiting for 5 seconds to skip the ad. This sort of consumer behaviour barrier is very hard to break, even with the might of Meta!”
How to prepare?
Industry players believe that agencies will need to think further ahead into diversifying their chosen mediums and platforms. While doing so, they will need to pay special attention towards content-creator collaborations.
On this note, Mukherjee says, “Agencies and brands must proactively diversify their platform strategy and reduce reliance on single platforms. Considering collaboration with content creators to produce engaging viral content with organic reach abiding by the algorithm might be an interesting idea.
Brands need to prioritize and nurture customer data. As there will be many other channels supporting the key objective of brand recall. Including the very own WhatsApp by Meta, which is really building opportunities for businesses and advertisers in the coming days. Please note that with growing concerns on privacy and regulations - this might be a good alarming call.”
Dadia also believes agencies and brands should prepare for Meta's potential ad-free subscription plan by diversifying their advertising strategies. “This means focusing on quality content/original content and exploring alternative advertising channels beyond Facebook and Instagram. Influencer marketing will become even more crucial, as influencers can authentically engage with users who opt for ad-free experiences.
Staying updated on Meta's developments and user adoption rates for the subscription plan is essential. Brands and agencies should also be ready to adapt quickly and experiment with new approaches to reach their target audiences effectively. Flexibility and innovation will be key in navigating this changing advertising landscape.”
As for Agarwal, not much change will happen immediately. “Our strategies to attract the top 1% audience will have to evolve over time. We think there will be a higher role played by content creators and brand collaborations to drive positive communications around the brands, and the role of organic reach within niche categories will increase. Having said that, we are prepared to make any changes and adapt to the always-evolving ecosystem. Marketers are good with that.”
Luxury segment to see max impact?
A few players suggested that the high-paying luxury industry could take the biggest hit.
Mukherjee believes that the segment of the audience ready to buy subscriptions for ads will be the target which will be most impacted. “This is the exact audience segment that will be out of the radar for advertisers with this move. Luxury segment and high-ticket advertisers will find it challenging to navigate their ads to the right audience.”
Agarwal also said that the luxury category will face difficulty if this move comes into play. “Lux-marketing will be impacted the most since the overlap between the audience who will choose ad-free subscriptions and those who indulge in luxury goods and services is the maximum.”
Sharing another perspective, Mukherjee said, “India is a price-sensitive market. Meta still keeping content accessible to non-subscribers with ads might also lead to most users remaining in this free model. Hence, it might not be a challenge for brands to target mass audiences and price shoppers.”
India OTT subscription revenue growth dips due to IPL rights transfer: Report
The sector is set to reach $1 billion in 2023, says the Ampere Analysis report
By Shantanu David | Oct 11, 2023 8:48 AM | 3 min read
After being a burgeoning sector over the last few years, India’s over-the-top (OTT) sector is on a slow growth ahead due to a change in Indian Premier League digital rights resulting in free streaming of the tournament, says the latest report of Ampere Analysis.
As per the report, the OTT subscription revenue in the world’s largest consumer market grew by 30-80 per cent annually between 2019 to 2022. Its pace dropped to a mere 10 per cent in 2023 when IPL rights changed hands from Disney+ Hotstar to JioCinema.
The report noted that the subscription revenue of Indian OTT players is set to reach $1 billion in 2023. In contrast, Chinese OTT subscription revenue hit $10bn in 2022.
As per the report, Disney+ Hotstar lost the IPL digital rights as part of its drive towards profitability and is on track to “shed 10 million subscriptions in the territory in 2023”. This will reduce the company’s revenue market share from more than 40% in 2022 to less than 30%.
JioCinema, a low-profile streaming app till a year ago, has emerged as the biggest disruptive OTT platform this year after Viacom18, which owns the app, won the digital media rights of the IPL for a whopping Rs 23,758 crore last June for 2023-27.
While the app became a household name when it announced streaming FIFA 2022 for free and thus acquired millions of urban customers with the offerings, its free IPL streaming strategy broke records for IPL 2023 viewership and helped it to grow pan-India.
Gearing up to expand its reach, the platform has now acquired content from top studios in the world including HBO, Warner Bros and NBCUniversal.
OTT players in India continue to show strong growth trends driven by multiple factors including increasing connected TV penetration, greater content choices and an increasing local language play.
It is noteworthy that the Indian OTT subscriber base is expected to reach 50 million by the end of 2023, according to a report by Media Partners Asia (MPA).
The OTT platforms’ survival in the country depends on both ad-free and ad-based models with almost equal weightage. While the ad-based model (AVOD), which accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the overall OTT revenue, has a low entry barrier and is scalable, SVOD makes financial forecasting easier since users are locked in, and incoming revenue can be easily tracked.
At present, platforms are trying various subscription models to sustain. For instance, Netflix introduced its ad-based cheaper plans (in markets other than India) for the first time after relying on an ad-free subscription plan for years.
India being the mobile-first market, most platforms have launched affordable (AvoD) plans that suit the masses. For instance, Netflix India and Disney+ Hotstar’s monthly mobile plan is currently priced at Rs 149 per month.
However, on JioCinema, the content is totally free except for the international content acquired from HBO and Warner Brothers.
Hotstar, Netflix & Prime Video to drive the sector
The report also predicts that Netflix is set to overtake Amazon Prime Video in revenue in 2023, generating almost $200m, and is forecast to reach 11m subscriptions in 2025. Netflix had dropped its subscription fee in India in 2021 December by 60 per cent, yet it clocked a 25 per cent increase in revenue in 2022 year on year.
Gozoop Group wins social media mandate for Ashwin Sheth Group
The group’s Mumbai office will be managing the mandate
By Shantanu David | Oct 9, 2023 2:57 PM | 2 min read
Gozoop Group has won the social media mandate for Ashwin Sheth Group, a real estate developer in India and UAE. The global integrated marketing group will take charge of establishing a robust online presence for Ashwin Sheth Group by leveraging the brand's social media platforms, the agency said in a release.
As part of the mandate, Gozoop Group will focus on conceptualizing and executing compelling social media strategies for the real estate giant. Their responsibilities include enhancing brand visibility and engagement, crafting creative communication, and building a community across the brand's social media platforms, namely Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Commenting on the partnership, Bhavik Bhandari, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO), Ashwin Sheth Group shared, “We believe that social media plays a crucial role in today's digital landscape, and we are excited to leverage GOZOOP's expertise in this field. We are confident that their creative strategies and in-depth understanding will help us strengthen our brand recognition and connect with our customers on a deeper level.”
Upon achieving another milestone, Amyn Ghadiali, President - Business & Integration, GOZOOP Group shared, “Ashwin Sheth Group, is a renowned legacy brand in the real estate industry. We are excited to join forces as this presents us the opportunity to leverage our extraordinary digital capabilities and create campaigns that lead to newer conversations. Our collaborative teams are fueled by an insatiable drive to push boundaries and innovate, and together, we are lethal, because our motto is to #BreakTheBox”.
Meta mulls ad-free Instagram, Facebook in India
The pilot for a paid subscription may be rolled out in mid or late 2024
By Shantanu David | Oct 9, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Meta is mulling the introduction of an ad-free subscription plan in India by 2024, according to a news report as the company looks at a similar plan in the European Union.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been considering monetising its platforms on a global level and this action comes on the heels of this plan.
Last week, reports suggested that Meta plans to charge $14 a month for Ad-Free Instagram or Facebook in the European Union.
This move comes at a time when the Zuckerberg-led company is concerned about the tech regulations in India which could have changed the way the internet operates.
"While the firm is striving to comply with the newly enacted Digital Personal Data Privacy (DPDP) Act, there will be intensified discussions on the optimal ways to ensure full compliance with data protection regulations. A pilot for a paid, ad-free subscription option for users in India, following a trial in the EU, is likely to be rolled out in mid- or late-2024," people familiar with the matter said.
When Artificial Intelligence throws up real-world problems
AI-generated rip-offs of books, fake memoirs and the use of deep fakes pose grave ethical and social issues for the media, publishing and advertising sectors, industry watchers shared
By Shantanu David | Oct 9, 2023 8:50 AM | 7 min read
Several international authors were recently left in for a rude shock after Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated bogus books in their names were found selling on e-commerce giant Amazon.
Among them was writer-journalist Rory Cellan-Jones who saw his memoir on Amazon. It was apparently generated by AI-powered ChatGPT. Another author, Jane Friedman, found five bogus titles generated by AI in her name on Amazon. One ‘Steven Walryn’ put up 15 titles in a day for sale on Amazon.
The e-commerce firm has removed such fake books since, but the emergence of AI-generated artwork and copyrighted content have raised legitimate concerns within the writers' community and the broader creative industry.
These incidents have come at a time when some authors have filed cases in the US court against Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and other forms for using their copyrighted work in training its large language model (LLM) without their consent, compensation or credit.
The outcomes of these lawsuits could set important precedents for the publishing industry regarding AI, copyright and privacy that shape the regulatory landscape in the future. OpenAI could face significant financial penalties if the court favours the plaintiffs, which may hurt OpenAI’s financial stability and ability to raise funds, legal experts opine.
Interestingly, AI has co-authored several books such as, “The Inner Life of an AI: A Memoir by ChatGPT”, whose cover declares-written by ChatGPT, prompted by Forrest Xiao (a data scientist) and “Think Different: A Step-by-Step Guide to Building the Next Apple” by Bakari Powell and ChatGPT.
“With the further prevalence of generative AI (genAI), there may be a reduced demand for human-authored content which may lead to strained revenues for artists/writers”, says Abheek Biswas, AVP Consumer Insights, dentsu India, who is also an artist.
The rising incidents of misuse of “deepfakes” also emerge as a threat for celebrities. While deep fakes were around before ChatGPT, AI has increased the cases of misuse. These deepfakes are extremely convincing – and if people take them seriously, the reputational damage could be severe.
Renowned Hollywood actor Tom Hanks last week issued a warning to his followers on Instagram about a deepfake ad.
View this post on Instagram
CBS news anchor Gayle King also issued a similar warning this Monday when she found her deep fake video was being circulated on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director of Everest Solutions, a Rediffusion group company, said, “Generative AI has been helping the advertising and media industry to a great extent. It makes us efficient, takes up our mundane jobs and produces stunning arts and videos. However, frauds are going to exist in the AI domain as the entire digital ecosystem is full of frauds. The extent of frauds in digital media buying is insane though verification tools and measurements have brought them down now.”
AI industry leaders are also aware of the risks of their tools. A couple of months ago, OpenAI chief Sam Altman and Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, signed a one-sentence statement reading: “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”
Political disinformation
The technology is not just being misused by quacks or non-state actors. As generative AI tools grow more sophisticated, political actors are also using them to amplify disinformation. Massive political propaganda is being churned out with the help of manipulated videos and deepfakes to discredit the opposition, critical voices and media, media experts say.
India saw a significant rise in the use of fabricated images and videos for political propaganda this year. “For example, a fake video showing Muslims attacking a Hindu temple went viral on social media, causing religious tensions. This trend highlights the urgent need for effective measures to combat the spread of digital misinformation,” says Advit Sahdev, digital marketing and advertising expert.
According to a recent report “Freedom on the Net” by Freedom House, “Governments and political actors around the world, in both democracies and autocracies, are using AI to generate texts, images, and video to manipulate public opinion in their favour and to automatically censor critical online content.”
While AI technology offers exciting and beneficial uses for science, education, and society at large, its uptake has also increased the scale, speed, and efficiency of digital repression. AI has enabled governments to conduct more precise forms of online censorship by removing unfavoured political, social, and religious speech, the report claimed.
Over the past year, the new technology was utilized in at least 16 countries to sow doubt, smear opponents, or influence public debate, the report further claims. “Internet freedom is at an all-time low, and advances in AI are actually making this crisis even worse,” says Allie Funk, a researcher on the report.
Deep fakes have opened up the credibility of digital content to be challenged more often, says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Advertising.
How can it be tackled?
Governments across the world are reviewing their legislation or considering bringing a new law that can protect them against exposure to content posted by others, to tackle generative AI. For instance, New York passed the New York City Bias Audit Law in January 2023, which may be used to govern LLM training data.
“The use of generative AI has created a lot of concerns around copyright and ethics. There is of course no turning the clock back. So, these concerns will need to be addressed by way of regulations. The US, the UK, Singapore, Japan and many others have already put in place legislations to protect copyright. We still don’t have a specific legislation in place in India around generative AI but that is just a matter of time,” says Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO of Mirum India.
Biswas believes technology itself will present the solution to this ethical and complicated problem.
“Develop and implement more robust digital rights management (DRM) systems to track and protect the ownership of digital content. This would help prevent unauthorized AI-generated duplications of copyrighted material. Employ AI tools to assist in the verification of the copyrighted content, helping creators and publishers identify potential infringements or misuse of their work in genAI outputs,” he suggests.
Vengalil and Sahdev underscore the importance of awareness among consumers and the need for robust fact-checking and verification mechanisms in the digital age.
A few leading content houses and digital platforms have already started initiatives to educate their readers on the methods of fact-checking and digital safety, Gupta points out.
Experts call for more robust digital rights management (DRM) systems to track and protect the ownership of digital content. This would help prevent unauthorized AI-generated duplications of copyrighted material.
Biswas also hopes that blockchain technology can create immutable records of ownership and copyright information, which will also serve as irrefutable proof of original content and its creator.
Ok Google, how is Bard getting in advertisers?
Industry observers say that since Bard is about conversations, it is essential for brands to blend messages into these dialogues
By Shantanu David | Oct 6, 2023 8:22 AM | 5 min read
When Google announced late in September that its generative artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard, would now be linked to their entire suite of Google apps, it marked the latest move in the ongoing AI wars, according to breathless think pieces and various media reports.
While Google Bard’s closest competitor (though it’s really the other way around) Open AI’s ChatGPT (funded by arch nemesis Microsoft) has been available on MS’s Bing browser for a few months now, Bard’s Google plug-ins mean users will be able to use the chatbot to sift through their documents and spreadsheets, as well as access Google services such as Maps and YouTube, giving users AI aid literally at their fingertips and voice to speak with.
Preetham Venkky, Chief Digital Officer, DDB Mudra notes: “Obviously, Google builds for users first. And that's exactly what they've done. Now look at the selection of what they've used. They've used Docs, Flights, YouTube, Mail and Maps. Docs make a lot of sense in that it’s just an extension to email. Together, they go hand in hand, because I think it's just a user interface change.”
“What I find really interesting is this ecosystem of maps, flights and hotels. Because at its core, you can do itinerary planning with some apps, but they're not very actionable. I still have to manually go ahead and book the hotels, and I still have to do the route mapping, all of that. I think just stringing together just the maps, hotels and flights makes a killer of a difference to how you plan a holiday. And I think that will give Bard the ability to in a lot of ways become the central search for holiday planning,” he adds, presumably giving Google the idea to start a ‘journeys app’.
Bharatesh Salian, Sr. Vice President – Marketing Science and CX, FCB/SIX India, noted that as of now the plugins have been introduced more as a productive tool for the Google user. “The current plugins allow a deep integration to existing Google services which could see a shift in the search behaviour patterns and the way SEO would work in the near future. Advertisers will have to tweak the content and strategies to make websites BARD AI friendly too.”
According to Mordor Intelligence, “The Global Chatbot Market size is estimated at USD 5.86 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 21.08 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.18% during the forecast period (2023-2028).” The chatbots themselves are only one application of the Generative AI technology, which is projected to grow from USD 43.87 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 667.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period.
As the Bard AI plugin waltzes into Google Apps, Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, says that advertisers need to be strategic. “You'll need to craft ads that are not just ads, but engaging conversations. Bard is all about conversations. Tailor your message to blend seamlessly into these dialogues. Make sure your content is witty, informative, and engaging, so it doesn't just stand out; it steals the spotlight.”
And speaking of the spotlight, Venkky points to the Search Generative Experience that the Google search bar has been transformed into. “You can see how you don't even get to organic search results in the first fold. Just looking at user experience, you open it: first, you get SGE that's practically half the screen. And then it's sponsored ads. And then you get the organic results. There's an old saying, ‘where do you hide the dead body? On the second page of Google’.”
“So, I think brands need to look at optimizing for SGE and searchable results that come through the generative experience because Google hasn't removed the organic part yet; you still get the thumbnails and links to the articles in the top right-hand corner in SGE. So, I think that's what brands need to aim at. They really change the schema with which they're creating content. This is what I call a breaking change. What I mean by a breaking change is the change that breaks most things. And so, brands need to re-orchestrate and then build around this breaking change.”
According to Salian, Search, Maps (GMB) and YouTube might see the largest shift due to the change in the way users would get the search listings post-BARD AI plugins. “It would be interesting to see how BARD AI plugins would decipher reviews and other user comments, which create personalised search listings on Maps, YouTube as well as on Google Search.”
“Using Gmail with its personal touch, YouTube with its viral potential and Search like a bustling marketplace, you can craft campaigns that reach your audience and resonate with them. Compose campaigns that hit all the right notes across these platforms and leave an unforgettable impression,” adds Kothari.
