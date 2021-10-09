AppLovin to acquire Twitter’s MoPub business for $1 billion

Marketing software company AppLovin Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Twitter’s MoPub business for approximately $1 billion. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

“We are excited by the opportunity to grow the AppLovin platform and further enhance our publisher monetization tools through this strategic transaction,” said Adam Foroughi, AppLovin’s co-founder and CEO. “We welcome the MoPub team, and together we will work diligently to combine the best of MoPub into the AppLovin software platform.”

This transaction aims to yield a robust solution for mobile app publishers through increased revenue opportunity via more demand, and for mobile advertisers through access to millions of more consumers. MoPub software is used by 45,000 mobile apps to manage their monetization and reaches 1.5 billion addressable users around the world. AppLovin plans to integrate MoPub’s reach and product features into its existing platform to better maximize revenue growth and improve efficiencies for both MoPub and AppLovin customers.

In a blog post, Foroughi said MoPub acquisition is a highly strategic investment for the company in a fast-growing market. "For the past decade at AppLovin, we’ve been building tools to help mobile app developers grow their businesses, including MAX and AppDiscovery. Combining the best of MoPub with our AppLovin software platform is beneficial for both our customers and partners, ultimately enhancing the growth of the broader mobile app ecosystem,” he stated.

This strategic combination creates a powerful and robust solution for both MoPub and AppLovin customers. For publishers, the combination will be able to better maximize their revenue growth through more demand and increased competition for each ad impression. Higher earnings generate more capacity to invest in marketing, which leads to additional growth. For advertisers, this combination provides expanded reach to hundreds of millions of new customers at market-efficient pricing. More inventory leads to better return-on-ad-spend opportunities.

AppLovin intends to merge the key features of MoPub into MAX to create an even more effective product offering.

