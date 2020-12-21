Amazon Prime Video’s thriller-drama ‘The Wilds’ will have hell unleash on deserted island

Surviving is a human instinct. It’s not a gift but an ability embedded deep in our unconscious mind which comes out at its best when we have our backs to the wall in a do-or-die situation. As far as survival is concerned, that’s all that the world’s been doing over the past few months by taking all necessary precaution and staying at home. Presenting a fascinating, yet different, take on survival instincts, Amazon Prime Video’s latest series – The Wilds, over 10 terrific episodes, it keeps one at the edge of their seat.

The Amazon Original that is as distinctive and fascinating as ever, it is Amazon Prime Video’s first YA series which revolves around a group of teenage girls who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The twist in the tale arises when they realize that this misfortune in their life might not be an accident after all.

With excitement ahead of the show’s release at its peak, Amazon Prime Video played to the gallery by releasing the first episode of this part dystopian drama for free across its social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for a few days. Right from drama, a roller coaster of emotions and twists and turns that you never saw coming, watching The Wilds will give you a sense of deja vu as you find a striking similarity to the cult American drama 'Lost'.

So, get ready to gather your girl squad and witness the hell unleash its fury with ‘The Wilds’ as this dramatic and nail-biting series is the best adrenaline rush that you could possibly get. The series stars industry veteran Rachel Griffiths, as well as a mix of familiar and fresh faces that include Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush. The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) created the series and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City and The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman and Bird Box).

Watch this amazing show streaming now exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer here:

First Episode