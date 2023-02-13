aha to invest Rs 1000 crore over next 3 years
Money to go towards expansion in new languages and genres, said promoter Allu Aravind and CEO Ajit Thakur
Regional language OTT platform aha’s promoter Allu Aravind and CEO Ajit Thakur have announced their expansion plans for the next three years, where they have committed to infusing an investment of over Rs 1000 crores into consolidation of their current languages and expansion to new languages and genres.
Giving details about the investment at a roundtable, Aravind shared, "We are happy with the run we've had in these three years. We know that aha came in and catered to a gap in the OTT space by offering 100% local content. Today three years since, we are successful in Telugu and we are growing fast in Tamil and I believe the time has come for us to grow further into more languages. I am happy to say that over the next three years, we have a solid plan of growth with expansion into new languages and genres; and to that end, we are committed to infusing Rs 1000 crores.”
Thakur added to the specifics of the expansion plan, “Today aha is synonymous with 100% local entertainment. We believe within our current markets we have a lot more to offer beyond the films and original series that we have come to be known for. We are committed to making aha a super app for our local audiences, and towards that over the next three years we will offer gaming, news, K-dramas, short form, interactive content, and a host of other features on our platform. In addition, we have also started working on our plans to launch in Malayalam and Kannada.”
TVF Originals joins hands with ASUS India for new web series 'Followers'
The series integrates ASUS' latest creators series laptops, including the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, and ROG Zephyrus G14. ASUS' Creator Series devices
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 12:06 PM | 3 min read
TVF Originals (The Viral Fever) in collaboration with ASUS India launched a new web series - Followers. The three episodes web series is centred around an aspiring creator's quest to create content to garner more followers and seek more collaboration opportunities with brands that lead her into the tricky ransom situation. The first episode of the “Followers” got streamed on its millennial focussed YouTube Channel – The Timeliners on January 20. Available in the Hindi language, the next two episodes will be released by the end of January 2023. ‘Followers’ has already garnered 1.1 million Youtube views and 500,000 unique viewers.
As part of the partnership with the TVF, the Followers web series effortlessly integrates ASUS' latest creators Series Laptops, including the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, and ROG Zephyrus G14. ASUS' Creator Series devices include cutting-edge technology and innovative designs that deliver unparalleled aesthetics, powerful performance, and a seamless user experience that helps do multitask and helps enhance the productivity of the content creators.
The new web series features fresh leads from the OTT platforms, including Nupur Nagpal, Gagan Arora, and Rajat Dahiya. Gagan Arora and Nupur Nagpal were previously seen together in the blockbuster series – College Romance.
Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Head of Marketing, ASUS India, said, “We are elated to announce our association with TVF, India’s one of the most popular streaming platforms. With the increased internet penetration in urban as well as rural cities, the short-video format & social media platforms have seen significant growth resulting in an exponential boom of content creators in the country. We at ASUS always believe in providing innovative solutions to consumers. This web series effortlessly integrates ASUS' latest creators series of laptops, with features that will benefit the creators to multitask and enhance productivity for content curation.”
Vijay Koshy, President at The Viral Fever, said, “ASUS has introduced a complete range of OLED laptop series for all types of creators. They wanted to bring out the value this adds to creators in a story appealing to the creative community, which led to the birth of the show 'Followers'. The world of digital influencers & creators has become a new landscape for Youth who are not just consuming a lot of digital content but even creating it actively. Many youngsters now choose this as their core profession. The mini-series portrays the struggles of one such upcoming creator Sunaina whose world collides with one desperate hotel employee Sippy trying to save his job & what follows is a comedy of errors. ASUS fits in the story perfectly through the upcoming creators’ lens as it makes content creation a breeze for her.”
Radhika Apte highlight risks of HPV in new campaign for MSD Pharmaceuticals
In the film, Apte subtly highlights the unnecessary censorship surrounding conversations about sexual health and wellness
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 6:00 PM | 2 min read
#DontGetCaughtByHPV is a campaign by MSD Pharmaceuticals to raise awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its prevention. The latest leg of the campaign stars Indian actress Radhika Apte, who aims to educate the youth of India about the risks and prevention of HPV.
In the film, Apte subtly highlights the unnecessary censorship surrounding conversations about sexual health and wellness. Aiming to break the silence, Apte encourages the audience to learn about HPV by talking to an expert through www.letsfighthpv.com, the one-stop destination for all things HPV.
MSD Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck Sharp & Dohme, launched its campaign #DontGetCaughtByHPV to spread awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its prevention. Schbang kicked off the campaign in 2022 with a film starring VJ Bani, Sayani Gupta and Raja Kumari. The website, www.letsfighthpv.com is also developed by Schbang.
The omnichannel campaign covered multiple touchpoints over three months, collaborating with platforms and influencers known to break stereotypes that traditionally weigh women down. For example, the campaign collaborated with HateCopy and Tape A Tale on digital platforms, opening up conversations about sex and sexual health for Indians.
Vikram Turakhia, Digital Lead - Consumer Comms, MSD India said, "We have always been a patient-first organisation, therefore it becomes our prerogative to make the young adults of our nation aware of HPV and HPV-related cancers; protection from which can prevent loss of life. One should talk to their doctor for relevant information and preventive measures."
Commenting on the campaign, Ria Shah, Group Solutions Manager, Schbang said, “With #DontGetCaught we wanted to break the taboo around HPV, and who better to do so than Radhika Apte, a revered celebrity known for speaking up and breaking the taboos herself. Our latest leg is aimed at sparking more conversations and pushing the audience to take action against HPV and ask their doctor about it.”
'India contributes 0.5% to global AVGC-XR sector, AniMela seeks to change the status quo'
Backed by France’s Annecy Fest, India’s first-ever international festival of AVGC-XR 'AniMela' is to be held in Mumbai in November
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 10:42 AM | 2 min read
The Aniverse and Visual Arts Foundation (AVAF) in partnership with the Annecy Festival of France, will hold AniMela, the country’s first-ever international festival for animation, VFX, XR, gaming and comics in Mumbai this November.
“We are a country of 1.4 billion people who constitute 17 percent of the global population. Yet, our share in the AVGC-XR sector is a mere 0.2 or 0.5 percent which is just the tip of the iceberg. India has world-class talent and immense potential to increase its market share to 5-7 percent by 2030,” says Kireet Khurana, Director of AVAF.
Khurana, who has directed an animation-live action blend film “Toonpur Ka Superhero”, insists that Animela doesn't aim to compete with existing AVGC festivals like Comic Con.
The government of India hopes that the sector can become the torch bearer of “Create in India” and “Brand India”. The government has even set up a task force to promote the industry.
As per the government data, India has the potential to capture 5% ($40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30% and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.
TikTok asks entire Indian staff to leave: Report
The company let go of nearly 40 employees
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 8:58 AM | 1 min read
ByteDance-owned short video app TikTok has fired its entire India workforce, according to a report in a prominent business news portal.
The company let go of 40 people, claimed the report. The fired employees have been promised nine months of severance pay.
According to the report, the employees have been told that February 28 will be their last day with the company.
"The entire team was informed. We were anyway told some time ago that business in India may be shut off, so look for jobs. Most people will be given 90 days severance," the report quoted a source as saying.
"We have taken the decision to close our India remote sales support hub, which was put in place at the end of 2020 to provide support to our global and regional sales teams. We greatly appreciate these employees and their impact on our company, and will ensure they are supported at this difficult time," said a TikTok Spokesperson
TikTok is banned in India and most of these workers were engaged in the Dubai and Brazil markets.
When the Indian government banned TikTok, the platform had more than 200 million users in India and the country ws seen as its biggest overseas market.
Ferrero Rocher brings alive sweet moments of love in digital film for Valentine's
The campaign will be leveraged across social media platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 11, 2023 8:48 AM | 1 min read
‘Ferrero Rocher Moments’ has released a new digital campaign #MomentsOfLove to celebrate love. Aiming to bring alive the feeling of happiness and love to the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the campaign features Ferrero Rocher Moments as the perfect gift for your loved ones. Whether it's the personalized gift exchanges or a romantic candlelight dinner, it's the moments that we share with our loved ones that truly make this day special. The digital film ends by positioning Ferrero Rocher Moments as the gift that not only brings extra sparkle to the celebration of love but also makes the special moments perfect.
The campaign builds on the idea of connecting with your loved ones and creating perfect sweet memories.
Be it an evening spent together at home or an impromptu late-night drive or making precious memories every day that need to be celebrated. The video highlights celebrating moments into special #MomentsOfLove with Ferrero Rocher Moments.
Commenting on the occasion, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Pralines, Ferrero India said “With our new Ferrero Rocher Moments campaign #MomentsOfLove, we wish to make every moment special with your loved ones and celebrate Valentine’s Day. The campaign highlights the true spirit of love and brings alive precious and unforgettable moments in our lives.
Sports on OTT: Can media players score big?
Industry observers say OTT players making inroads into the sports genre is good for business as it offers advertisers with new opportunities and can drive viewership too
By Nilanjana Basu | Feb 9, 2023 1:18 PM | 6 min read
As FIFA World Cup neared last year in December, the rush to download the JioCinema or JioTV application was palpable with sports lovers showing hardly any hesitation in downloading the apps. Being a sports-loving country, it was not unusual behaviour as no one really wanted to miss watching Messi and Ronaldo in their full glory.
OTT channels making a foray into sports has generated a lot of interest among media companies. Not just FIFA, even the IPL men’s and women’s leagues are spurring OTT and media players to invest huge sums of money for bagging media rights of these big-ticket live sporting events.
While Viacom18 Sports, backed by Reliance, acquired the FIFA World Cup 2022 rights for a reported sum of Rs 450 crore after defeating Sony, Star and other such big players, the latest battle for the IPL women’s tournament rights was also won by Viacom for Rs 951 crore for 5 years. Disney Star India last year won the TV rights for men’s IPL tournament (2021-27 cycle) for Rs 23,575 crore. Even tournaments like India vs New Zealand in 2022 were streamed by Amazon Prime. Sony Pictures India is set to broadcast Australia Open.
With stakes getting bigger for these sporting galas and major media players jumping into the fray, we asked industry experts if the arena is set to get bigger or if there is a sense of caution.
Sports rights – A valuable asset
Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-nomics, said delivering sports content is a good business for OTT channels. “Sports and sporting events have been great drivers of viewership and conventionally TV has been the dominant channel of consumption. With the huge surge in audience segments, not only has sports given OTT channels a valuable asset to draw attention but broaden their bouquet of offering to a new consumer segment.
TV channels have extended their franchise onto OTT and juiced the deals well to broaden their advertiser and consumer base. OTT’s pushing their weight together is definitely good for business as the demand rises and new advertisers’ opportunity come into the fold.”
Speaking in terms of MAUs and subscriber growth, Karan Taurani, Senior VP of Elara Capital explains how sports content investment is a better benefit than investing in web series or movies. “Sports as a content strategy is becoming very much important. I know that the content costs are high. But it definitely gives you that success in terms of getting a larger user base or probably getting higher MAU number. If you look at other content, including web series and movies, it's just about them doing well or them kind of gaining success. If they're not becoming successful through word of mouth and through public acceptance, then, there is no proper benefit or there is no addition to the subscriber base despite the heavy investment to this content.
So, I think sports that way, relatively, gives you that assurance in terms of customer growth, and it is definitely a hefty content cost, but the customer growth is good enough because you can use that customer base to cross-sell your other content.”
As for Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra, sport on OTT helps in expanding the customer base. “Sports as a genre always gets in incremental reach across platforms. With the change in consumer behaviour during the pandemic, we saw a huge spike in online viewing on OTT and an increase in connected TV. Largely the impact comes at the back of two key pillars: New User Base and Viewing Experience.
By having sports as an impact on OTT, the expectation is incremental revenue for OTT players, which comes at the back of the new user base. Once the user is bought in, they mostly tend to experience the app and also stick on even after the event has culminated. This was clearly visible on JioCinema in the case of FIFA – the userbase increased during the tournament and 1/3 of its users stayed back on the app post the end of the tournament.”
Beating competition?
On the existing competition between OTT players, Solanki said, “The current OTT space in India is extremely competitive with large players fighting for a share of the user's attention. In a market where people are spoiled with choices, there has to be an impact medium to drive differentiation. Sports as a property helps connect with a larger audience and builds mass reach on the platform in a very short time. These active users can be further nurtured with platform content. Monetarily it is a good approach as the future is data-driven. Having extensive access to users will allow companies to monetize seamlessly.”
On how OTT players can keep viewers engaged in this busy market, Solanki said: “Setting the right expectation of estimated reach/viewership is important. Viewership primarily depends on 4 key elements: type of tournament (hence the right audience on the platform), the existing clutter of the sport, the share of the attention of the current users in the time period and buzz around the talent participating.”
Karan Taurani explains how OTT players can retain customers after a tournament ends. “It depends in terms of what strategy you want to adopt, and what kind of scale the platform wants to operate in. This gives you a good opportunity to showcase your other content offerings to the customers for a very long time. And in case, things fall in place for you, the customer sticks on the platform, rather than getting the customer separately. So, this is a better strategy if you have the deep pockets to basically tap that large customer base and also the potential to pay such a hefty money in terms of the rights.”
Sharing insights on the connection between players and the audience, Razdan said. “OTT channels have to explore the events and not just be passive telecasters as the medium opens up interactive opportunities. What would be the differentiator is not just the touch-point to view but the connection to make this interaction more meaningful. As the emerging cord-cutters tribe grows we need to learn how we make the next move to keep them in the game.”
Indians looking at blending online, offline worlds: Google’s Year in Search report
As per the report, searches for travel, financial and economic literacy, self-care and professional growth, have witnessed a marked increase over the previous year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
Emerging from COVID-19 confident of their digital savvy, Indians are tapping into Search to strike a balanced blend of online convenience and real-world experiences, Google’s Year in Search report for 2022 has revealed.
As per the report, searches for travel, financial and economic literacy, self-care and professional growth, have witnessed a marked increase over the previous year, signalling people’s focus on evolving their identities towards their distinct individual preferences and needs.
Launching the report, Roma Datta Chobey, Senior Director-Digital First Businesses, Google India, said, “This year’s report points to people emerging from a period of disruption determined to claim control of their lives. As people become increasingly proficient in merging the ease of digital with the magic of experiential into a continuum, businesses too need to re-envision their channel strategies and minimize frictions between their online and in-store presence. As purchase patterns continue to evolve, people are also optimizing their spending towards brands they can trust and that share their concerns for the environment. ‘Green brands’ have an exciting opportunity to strengthen their credibility by sharing information about their contributions towards sustainability.”
The year saw people successfully merging the online with the offline to create a seamless continuum of convenience and a sense of being back in control. As interest in in-person events rose substantially with queries for ‘movie in theatre’ rising 220% and ‘live concert’ growing by 80%, so did searches for ‘OTT release’ by 380%.
Sporting events remained top of mind with queries on ‘cricket match ticket’ growing by 170% and ‘Fifa world cup ticket’ by over 140%. Having become adept at the hybrid lifestyle, people are using digital services to make their lives easier, and free up time they save to enjoy offline experiences that they most missed in the prolonged pandemic period. Their need to simplify their lives saw searches for ‘instant delivery’ growing by over 180% and in ‘e-wallet’ by over 40%.
As demand for travel in 2022 surpassed 2019’s pre-pandemic levels across most of APAC, in India too, searches for ‘international trip’ nearly doubled to grow at 80%. Search interest for ‘Thailand trip’ grew by over 90% and for ‘Europe trip’ by over 50%.
