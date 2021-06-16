After TV Channel Selector app, TRAI launches Channel Selector portal

A prominent feature both app and portal have is the optimization of the subscription before it is sent to DTH/Cable operator so that subscribers can get the best value for money

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched Channel Selector Portal to facilitate subscribers who either don't own smartphones or wish to use web browsers. Last year on June 25, 2020, the authority launched TV Channel Selector app to provide reliable, robust, and transparent systems to television subscribers for fetching the data from respective DPOs platform through APIs.

TRAI in an official statement said that the prominent feature both the app and portal have is the optimisation of the subscription before it is sent to DTH/Cable operator so that subscribers can get the best value for money. The portal has all the existing features of an app, along with a download facility, and help subscribers to check their own subscription, view all channels and bouquets provided by their DTH/Cable Operator, choose only the channels of interest, and remove unwanted channels and Get the optimized solution.

This will also help them to get the best combination of user-selected channels/bouquets at the same price or in less price, facility to add channels in the applicable NCF (Network Capacity Fee), allow users to modify an existing subscription, check the real-time status of your subscription request and download and print current subscription, offerings and set subscription request.

In March 2017, notified the New Regulatory Framework' for Broadcasting and Cable services. The new framework came into effect on December 29, 2018. TRAI's new regulations/orders for the television and broadcasting sector gave freedom to consumers to select television channels they want to watch.

“Transparency and consumer protection are the important mandates of TRAI. After issuing of New Tariff order for broadcasting services, it was noticed that consumers were facing difficulty to opt for TV channels/bouquets of their choice on the web portal/ Apps of their respective Distributed Platform Operators(DPOs), therefore, the Authority launched TV Channel Selector App on June 25, 2020,” said TRAI.

The subscribers will be authenticated by OTP on their Registered Mobile Number (RMN). In case there is no registered mobile number of a subscriber with DPO, the subscriber will get OTP on his/her TV screen. The Channel Selector App is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

TRAI mentioned that the users may provide feedback by clicking the "Feedback" option available on the Issue/Feedback menu on the portal. Both the Channel Selector App & Portal are presently functional with 16 DTH operators and Multi-System Operators (MSO/Cable Operators). However, efforts are being made to integrate other service providers whose systems are capable to communicate through APIs with this platform.

