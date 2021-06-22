Affine flags off global deep tech accelerator program 'DeepCamp'

The accelerator is the first to be launched by a pure-play analytics firm

Affine announced the launch of its Global Deep Tech Accelerator program DeepCamp.

Deep Camp is the first accelerator launched by a pure-play analytics firm, the first accelerator to have social impact deep tech as a focus, and the first accelerator which provides hands-on help to the start-ups on improving their algorithm, engineering design and UI/UX. The accelerator program will also mentor start-ups in interesting areas like Industry4.0, IIoT, Gaming, Consumer Entertainment et.al.

Beyond the benefits of a conventional accelerator program, Affine Deep Camp participants will get to work in tandem with Affine centres of excellence in AI, Engineering& Cloud throughout all phases of their product development – design, architecture, development–ensuring the benefits of industry best practices and global standards. Affinecommits up to 100 hours of involvement from the senior tech practitioners and industry experts to ensure that there are impactful benefits for the participating DeepCampers.

Vineet Kumar, Co-founder and Chief Solutions Architect, Affine: “Affine Deep Camp will be an exciting and intense experience for startups where they can interact with globally acknowledged AI experts, get the necessary know-how and assistance to improve their solutions and operations, meet with potential clients and investors, and chart their flight plan to Commanding The New.”

Along with the hands-on involvement of the CoEs, the company’s founders and leadership from both the U.S. and India will be participating to further the understanding of the startups on the specifics of setting up a deep tech company. Affine’s in-house mentors will be accompanying the Campers through the different stages of the program.

Ashish Maheshwari, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Operations, Affineadds: “It brings us great joy that we can mentor, aid and help mould the tech leaders of tomorrow. Learning and innovation have always been Affine’s forte. Tech scions can immeasurably benefit by being a part of the Affine Deep Camp program.”

Campers will also have opportunities to benefit from the Technology, Cloud and AI partners of Affine. DeepCamp organizer Ankit Agrawal expressed the team’s deep gratitude to AWS for providing support to the accelerator, in terms of credits as well as expert help from AWS professionals themselves.

DeepCamp plans to run two cohorts every year with up to 4 startups in each cohort. Invites for the first cohort will be announced later this month on the company websitewww.affine.ai, LinkedIn, other social media, digital channels, and other offline media.

Ankit Agarwal, Head of Accelerator and Assetization, Affine: “There are many startups that have the blueprints for staggeringly disruptive solutions but a bulk of them end up bowing out for the lack of the right guidance and network. Affine Deep Camp aims to promote risk-takers and forge them for tougher challenges ahead”

The accelerator Program is an influential step by Affine, impacting AI disruption and encouraging the growth of the tech startup ecosystem. As a socially responsible company in the data analytics and technology sector, Affine is aiming to boost and enable tech entrepreneurs to build solutions for global fast-growing industries

