AdLift appointed as digital partner for Titan

As part of the mandate, AdLift will handle SEO and Content Marketing for Titan Watches, Titan Eye Plus and Fastrack Eyewear brands

AdLift, the global digital marketing agency has been appointed as the digital partner for Titan group. As part of the mandate, AdLift will handle the Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Content Marketing for Titan Watches, Titan Eye Plus and Fastrack Eyewear brands. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the agency’s Bangalore office.

Keeping the track record of delivering award-winning campaigns, the agency will work on strengthening the presence of all the above-mentioned brands among Titan’s new TGs as well as existing ones with engaging content and improved search results.

Titan began in 1984 as a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. The company began with Titan watches and later expanded into other brands for different target audiences. The watch brands include Fastrack, Sonata, Raga, Octane and Xylys. Tanishq and Mia are jewellery brands from the company while Titan Eye Plus is an eyewear brand.

Shalini Gupta, Head of Marketing, Eyewear @Titan Company Limited, said, “Over the last one year, AdLift helped us achieve a tremendous 107% Y/Y increase in SEO traffic and we look forward to some breakthrough work from them to raise our organic growth in 2021."

Commenting on the account win, Prashant Puri, Co-Founder & CEO, AdLift said, “I may sound clichéd saying that Titan is a Timeless brand but that’s exactly what it is! Titan is a company that has been built with sheer grit, passion, and determination to become a market leader by ruling the hearts of Indian consumers. For us at AdLift, it is not only humbling to be associated with brand Titan, but it is also truly a matter of pride to be given the opportunity to take it to new heights and give it the scale and recognition it truly deserves.”

“We look to AdLift in helping us enhance our marketing performance with their expertise and enthusiasm for award-winning work.” Ayushman Chiranewala, Head of E-commerce and Omni @ Titan Company Limited added.

“We're excited that Titan has appointed us to manage their Search & Content Marketing digital duties. With our integrated approach and capabilities of delivering end-to-end solutions and strategies we are confident that we will be able to create a strong connection with our consumers both online & offline. As we move forward, we will be looking forward to making their digital presence stronger.” Commented Neha Pandey, Business Head, AdLift.

