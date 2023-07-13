40 gaming companies to be slapped with fresh GST demand notices: Report
The move could reportedly incur liabilities that may amount to Rs 10,000 crore for the 40 gaming companies
The Good and Services Tax (GST) authorities may initiate fresh tax demand notices to 40 gaming companies, said a news report. The news comes close on the heels of GST council’s decision to levy a uniform 28% tax for online gaming.
According to the report, the move could incur liabilities that may amount to Rs 10,000 crore for the 40 gaming companies. The authorities are also reportedly awaiting clarity from the GST council on taxing the gaming firms.
The decision to levy 28% uniform tax for online gaming is based on the interim report prepared by the Group of Ministers who together form the GST Council.
The report proposed a 28% GST on the total amount, including the platform fee. This means that GST will be applicable to gross revenue or the total prize pool.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Silverpush acquires Vidgyor to fuel CTV capabilities
Vidgyor’s ad-insertion tech enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 2:15 PM | 2 min read
Silverpush, a global contextual advertising leader, has announced the acquisition of Vidgyor, a media technology company that offers solutions for monetization on digital to broadcasters and video content creators. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Silverpush's technology offerings for publishers and expand its contextual capabilities into CTV for brands.
Vidgyor’s Dynamic Ad-Insertion technology enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads on digital streaming platforms including CTV, it also provides cloud-based media technology SaaS solutions for all the top TV broadcasters in India to power their streaming and monetization requirements for digital, OTT and CTV.
Vidgyor's advertising marketplace aggregates video ad inventory across various platforms, allowing advertisers to effectively reach their target audience. Advertisers on SilverPush can now target specific TV channels, TV shows, and geographical locations, along with context-specific targeting for their advertisements. Earlier last year, SilverPush acquired Chocolate SSP to strengthen its supply-side capabilities.
“Vidgyor has built a world-class technology, which is in line with our ethos. With our global presence, we are looking to take Vidgyor to multiple markets. I have been very impressed with Mahaboob and his team and how they go about solving the problems of the clients. With a major shift in the viewing behaviors of users, advertiser spends will keep moving from linear TV to CTV. In the absence of device identifiers, our contextual technology combined with Vidgyor tech will enable the advertisers in targeting the right users on CTV.” said Hitesh Chawla, CEO of Silverpush.
"Silverpush's contextual advertising solutions, combined with the company's relationships with brands, and advertising partners along with its global presence, will help Vidgyor continue to grow and differentiate itself in the high-growth media tech and video advertising solutions market. I am proud of what the team has already accomplished here at Vidgyor and we couldn't be more excited about joining such a fast-moving, entrepreneurial company. We look forward to working together with Silverpush to accelerate Vidgyor's growth in the market and bring new competencies to Silverpush," stated Mahaboob Khan, Founder & CEO of Vidgyor.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Esports to be official medal sport at Asian Games 2026
The event will be held in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 3:37 PM | 3 min read
Esports has been officially designated as one of the medal sports in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, as announced by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC).
Esports is making its debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles - DOTA 2, FIFA 22, Street Fighter V and League of Legends from September 23 to October 8. The inclusion of Esports in the 20th Asian Games will undoubtedly serve as a great encouragement for Indian Esports athletes to pursue their passion professionally.
Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), and Vice President of Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, "The decision and announcement by both the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC) to include esports as a medal event at the 20th Asian Games, subsequent to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, is warmly embraced by ESFI. With this announcement, it becomes crucial for us to expedite the development of our infrastructure, education programs, training facilities, and overall awareness within the esports ecosystem. Additionally, it is imperative that we provide our athletes with top-notch equipment and resources, empowering them to deliver their best performances on international stages. We encourage the entire nation to embrace this remarkable development.”
He further added, “The inclusion of a wide array of titles in the Asian Games not only demonstrates the diverse nature of Esports but also highlights the various dimensions of skill, strategy, and teamwork exhibited by the athletes, delivering a comprehensive experience for spectators."
"The Esports industry and its passionate community have long been working towards gaining recognition, and the recent announcement clearly indicates the significant progress made by the esports ecosystem on international platforms. The official recognition of Esports as a medal sport further enhances and elevates the standing of esports athletes, placing them on par with mainstream sports personalities. We are optimistic that in the Asian Games 2026, our team, S8ul and 8bit, will have the opportunity to participate and showcase their skills in several esports titles. Moreover, this announcement solidifies the fact that both endemic and non-endemic brands are actively seeking avenues to engage with gamers today and are enthusiastic about investing in the Esports ecosystem," said Animesh Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives & S8UL Esports.
“One small step for esports, one giant leap for the gaming industry! Esports' inclusion as a medal sport is not only good news in itself, but it also paves the way for other similar tournaments to recognize esports as an important avenue. I hope this trajectory continues upwards, and we are able to eventually see Esports at a scale similar to traditional sports,” said Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amazon's 'entry' into Google-CCI case fires up rivalry between the two tech giants
Google’s accusations against the CCI of protecting the business interests of Amazon, will intensify the tussle between the two American majors to grab the world’s largest consumer market, experts say
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 10, 2023 8:51 AM | 6 min read
Google’s high-profile case against India’s antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) at the Supreme Court has ignited the rivalry of two tech giants-Google and Amazon-in a new vertical that is Android market space.
Early this year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a fine of Rs 1,337 crore on Google and asked it to scrap the controversial “Android compatibility commitment and the mobile application distribution agreement” that reportedly harms other Android players. While Google had paid the penalty, it alleges that CCI’s directive to scrap its policy aimed “to protect and enable Amazon to compete” with it.
A query sent to Amazon returned with a plain response, “We do not have any comments on the development.” Google also refused to comment as the matter is sub-judice.
Experts say that the development has the potential to intensify the battle between the two US-giants not only in the Android market but in all other verticals in the world’s largest consumer market, tech leaders say. It is also being viewed as a war between two digital advertising walled gardens.
“This is the first time Google has named Amazon in the case and called its competitors motivated parties,” an industry source claimed, adding that Google in its 604-page appeal has mentioned Amazon 72 times, Samsung 50 times and some other players many times.
The revelations have stumped the e-commerce major as it has no locus standi in the legal case. The company was neither the party in the case at CCI and NCLAT nor at the Supreme Court. However, the company may explore its options if the situation arises, industry sources say.
“Amazon did appear before the CCI as “witness” in July 2022 when CCI asked industry players including Amazon, Mozilla and device manufacturers during the probe against Google. Amazon had claimed in its submission that it had experienced significant difficulties in finding OEM partners to manufacture smart TVs running its Fire OS due to Google's Android compatibility commitment clause,” said a source.
Amazon and FireOS
Amazon has its own operating system-Fire OS-a forked or modified version of the open source Android. Fire OS runs Amazon's Fire TV and tablets.
Android TV had 66% market share in India in 2022 while Fire OS has only 1% share in the country, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.
Google has claimed in its SC filing, “FireOS failed globally due to poor user experience. In India, the Fire Phone was not even launched ….Of all the device makers, only one refused to engage with Amazon on the FireOS because of the agreements it had with Google.”
“The e-commerce major seeks to expand its Fire TV business in India as it takes on arch-rival Google amid rising adoption of connected TV in the country. Both companies are also fighting to be the operating system of Indian households (Chrome and FireOS),” a digital expert said.
He added, “Early this year, Amazon announced a partnership with Xiaomi to launch a television that runs on ‘Fire OS 7.’ Besides, Amazon TV supports Apple Airplay and Miracast, enabling people to directly mirror content from their Apple and Android phones, respectively.”
Ad business and other verticals
Across the internet, Google and Amazon compete head-to-head, and the rivalry between these two internet giants has only grown more intense over the past few years because they compete in businesses like digital ads, cloud services, smart speaker systems, and CTV products.
Amazon’s advertising business continues to grow despite a general slowdown in digital advertising, which has hurt companies like Google parent Alphabet and Meta.
Amazon India's digital advertising revenue touched Rs 4,170 crore in FY22. It was still much less compared to Google and Meta’s ad revenues of about Rs 25,000 Cr and Rs 16,000 Cr. However, Amazon occupying nearly 8 percent of India’s approx Rs 45,000 Cr digital ad market alerted the walled gardens.
“Amazon is now globally the third largest digital advertising entity in revenue terms. Alongside the growth of the retail media network, of which Amazon has a dominance, is projected to have a growth at a healthy 20% YOY, while Google is growing at about 2%,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Marketing.
The search business contributes to 70% of Google's ad revenues, and is being challenged by retail-related search moving towards retail focused properties, like Amazon, Walmart etc. To make matters worse, hyperlocal search is moving towards platforms such as Tiktok. This is reflected in the revenue trends of Google’s search business which has slowed down from a 20% in 2018 to a 7% in 2022 (ignoring the abnormal 2021, pandemic year where the search business grew by 43%), explains Gupta.
Besides, Google’s network business contributes about 15% of its revenue and has been in the center of controversy with the privacy advocates. With the deprecation of cookies planned for 2024 and this revenue stream is expected to be hit negatively. Apple introducing App Tracking Transparency in April 2021 has shown us the impact of cookie deprecation by slowing down this growth of the Google Network business to 3% in 2022 from a 15% in 2018 (again ignoring the abnormal 2021, Pandemic year where the search business grew by 37%), he noted.
In the US, Amazon already commanded 14.6% of the digital ad market, third to Google at 26.4% and Facebook at 24.1% in FY22, according to Insider Intelligence.
Experts say that Amazon, and the other retail networks with privacy complaint deterministic purchase data on its transactors, are best positioned to cater to this demand in the post-cookie world.
“Looking at Google's Q1 2023 financials the only two business lines growing are the Search and Cloud businesses, so it has become important for them to defend their position in the market, and hence an aggressive stance,” Gupta explained.
Google is being outpaced by Amazon in both the product search market and the cloud computing market. Amazon owns the product search market, with 3/4 of online shoppers starting their product search on the platform. Meanwhile, Amazon's AWS garners 33% of the global cloud computing spend, versus Google's 9% market share, a digital advertising expert said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TRAI releases consultation paper on regulatory mechanism for OTT
The written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from stakeholders by August 4, 2023 and counter comments by August 18, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 6:24 PM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on the regulatory mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services, and selective banning of OTT Services.
According to TRAI, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last year had written a letter and requested TRAI to reconsider its recommendations on the Regulatory Framework for OTT communication services and suggest a suitable regulatory mechanism for OTTs, including issues relating to 'selective banning of OTT services' as part of its recommendations.
Through the letter, DoT has also mentioned that in view of the humongous growth of OTT services in the recent past and these services having reached a matured stage, there is a need to holistically look into the various aspects of these services including regulatory, economic, security, privacy, and safety aspects.
“The National Digital Communications Policy - 2018 which mentions the policy goal for "Ensuring a holistic and harmony-led approach for harnessing Emerging Technologies' It has been mentioned therein that a policy framework for 'Over the Top' services will be developed.
In response to the DoT letter, TRAI conveyed that "the Authority is of the view that a fresh consultation process may be initiated to frame suitable regulatory framework for OTT. In this regard, a consultation paper on regulatory mechanisms for OTT Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services, seeking inputs from stakeholders, has been placed."
TRAI said that the written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper are invited from stakeholders by August 4, 2023 and counter comments by August 18, 2023.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tak, India Today Group’s digital-first brand, unveils Chhattisgarh Tak
The launch will further strengthen the channel’s online presence with a YouTube channel and the website
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
India Today Group’s digital-first channels are expanding its footprint across the country with the launch of yet another digital-first channel – Chhattisgarh Tak.
This launch will further strengthen its online presence with a YouTube channel (Youtube/ChhattisgarhTakOfficial) and the website – www.chhattisgarhtak.in. The news platforms are being inaugurated today by the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Bhagel.
Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include both YouTube channels and websites.
The website and the YouTube channel for Chhattisgarh Tak shall focus on the local news from across the state. The YouTube channel will feature videos and shorts whereas the website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the two platforms, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “The idea behind the YoutTube channel and the website launch is to cover the state of Chhattisgarh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news.”
He further adds, “Chhattisgarh Tak aims to cater to the growing demand for reliable and up-to-date news content in the digital space.”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “We had more than 347 million page views & 1.7 billion video views on YouTube in the last quarter alone. With the launch of the YouTube channel of Chhattisgarh Tak and our own destination platform, www.chhattisgarhtak.in, we will further strengthen our portfolio.” He further adds, “Our aim is to keep our viewers and readers informed about the latest happenings in the region. The launch of the Chhattisgarh Tak is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Android case: Google says India antitrust body ‘protecting’ Amazon
Google has moved the Supreme Court for quashing CCI’s order asking the tech major to make changes to its business model
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 9:24 AM | 1 min read
Google has accused India’s antitrust body of ordering changes to its business model only to protect its rival Amazon, Reuters has reported.
Google has reached out to India's Supreme Court to quash the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) October order, which asked the company to make 10 changes to its business model. Google’s recent filings show their disagreement with the way CCI conducted their investigation.
Amazon had earlier complained of challenges in developing its Android system due to Google’s restrictions in the country.
Google has recently been under scrutiny by the Indian antitrust body due to its dominance over the Indian Android market.
During the CCI investigation, Amazon brought up that Google's restrictions challenged the development of its Android fork called Fire OS, and Google said the watchdog unfairly relied on that in passing its adverse decision against it.
In the October order, Google was fined $163 million and was asked to allow modified versions of its Android operating system, called Android forks, to be liberally distributed without any licensing restrictions.
exchange4media reached out to both Google and Amazon for their comments. Google said that due to court proceedings, they wouldn’t be able to comment. Amazon, too, said it did not have any comments on the development.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Why brands & advertisers are closely watching CTV content recognition data
Content publishers study Automatic Content Recognition data for insights into what content is performing well amongst audiences, helping them to identify trends and plan ahead, share industry players
By Shantanu David | Jul 7, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Even as India crossed 35 million CTV connections this June as per Finecast (GroupM), the country is expected to cross the so-called inflection point of CTV adoption (40 million) earlier than expected. The initial prediction was that the moment would come in 2025.
This is even as the world’s most populous nation becomes the third-largest TV market in the world, with 235 million TV households in India expected to have tuned in by the end of this year.
And almost all these TVs have the potential at least to be smart TVs, meaning they come with a built in technology, called ACR (Automatic Content Recognition), that allows the device to see and or hear the content that is being played, with that data being accessible to those who need and or want to know. No prizes for guessing who does.
Data on Tap
Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director, Samsung Ads, explaines “ACR data gives brands and content publishers an in-depth understanding of how audiences spend time on their TVs. With this insight, they can see what content is being watched, when it’s being watched and how viewers are choosing to access it. And this data is constantly improving and expanding our own understanding, as more consumers make the switch to Smart TVs.”
“ACR-like features enable a higher grade of addressability on television. We are able to see data signals on how audiences consume content, time spend & cord switching using these features,” says Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head – Client Development, Finecast, adding “It also accelerates the emergence of Household IDs, thus unifying both linear and CTV ecosystems and providing a way for an alternate measurement in the absence of a unified TV audience panel.”
For content publishers, this means improved insight into what type of content is performing well amongst audiences, helping them to identify trends and plan future content investments and commissioning decisions. For brands, advertisers, and media planners, ACR can help them optimise TV campaigns in new ways.
“In Samsung’s case, ACR data can give them unique insight into the interplay of TV viewing across linear, streaming and gaming - all across one device. ACR in combination with the addressable capabilities of CTV creates a powerful tool for brands to extend a campaign reach beyond linear channels, getting the best out of their TV buys,” elaborates Sahmey.
ACR data provides key targeting and measurement capabilities to the buy side and enables buyers to better plan, execute, and attribute their campaigns across both CTV and linear.
Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Magnite Asia points out media buyers are increasingly seeking greater insights into campaign reach and frequency across platforms, and ACR data is one of the top data types used to inform CTV advertising decisions. “As access to this data grows, the ability to apply granular audience-level ACR data at scale boosts CTV and cross-screen advertising’s efficiency,” he says.
There’s also a third group that benefits from ACR - OEMs. “By tailoring content recommendations based on viewership habits and interests, ACR can enable a truly personalised TV experience and make content discovery easier,” adds Sahmey.
Future Proof
According to the GroupM This Year Next Year Mid-Year Global Forecast 2023, Connected TV adoption, among consumers and advertisers, is growing rapidly, adding 10.4% in ad revenue between 2023 and 2028 on a compound annual basis. Consumer spending on subscription video on demand (SVOD) represents between just one-fifth and one-third of total video spending in major markets, leaving plenty of room for streaming providers to grow subscriptions, meaning all the more data to be parsed.
“I see this having a significant impact on content and media planning because of the tangible success story thus far. This effectively adds a sharp and immersive communication touch point for the consumer,” says Prachi Bali, EVP & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, adding, “You can catch them when they are in a relaxed mindset, definitely open to consuming content and with some more time at hand on occasion. The scroll isn’t also as quick as compared to the mobile screen”
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, believes that ACR data is a critical pillar to understand the audience content appetite and constant changing consumption habits. “It should definitely be beneficial for CTV cementing its ecosystem keeping in mind the advertisers preferences. With ACR data, advertisers will find better value for money, further allowing micro targeting of consumers,” he says.
As Bali concludes, “CTV being an extension of the integrated media plan instead of a duplication, gives us the ability to layer the messaging instead of spray and pray. Being able to target based on the access to ACR data can potentially lead to it becoming a way to connect ATL to digital media which is the icing on the cake.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube