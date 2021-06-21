More shortlists for India at Cannes Lions in Design, Outdoor, Media, Print & Publishing

'Punishing Signal' by FCB Interface is one of the most shortlisted campaigns thus far

Cannes Lions has announced the shortlists for the Design, Outdoor, Media, Print & Publishing Lions for the dual-year fest and several Indian campaigns have been shortlisted.

Design Lions

In Design Lions, DDB Mudra Mumbai’s “Eat Equal” campaign for McDonald’s has been shortlisted in two sub-categories -- Food and Special Editions & Promotional Packaging.

Outdoor

Mumbai Police’s “Punishing Signal”, by FCB Interface, which was also the star campaign in the Health & Wellness category, has further been shortlisted in the following sub-categories under the Outdoor Lions -- Social Behaviour, Ambient Outdoor, Single-market Campaign.

“Hackwashing” by Geometry Encompass Mumbai, which already has a shortlist in the brand experience & activation subcategory under Health Lions, has got another shortlist under the Social Behaviour sub-category in Outdoor Lions.

Media

In media lions, “Hackwashing” gets another shortlist in social behaviour and breakthroughs on a budget sub-categories.

Dentsu Webchutney Mumbai’s “The World’s Most Reporter Trailer” for Thappad film has been shortlisted in the Use of Social Platforms sub-category. The agency got one other shortlist in the Market Disruption sub-category for “The 8-bit Journo '' done for Vice Media News Service.

Ogilvy Mumbai “Not Just A Cadbury Ad'' for Mondelez has been shortlisted under Use of Real-Time Data and Data-Driven Targeting Sub-categories.

Dove’s “Stop The Beauty Test” by Mindshare Mumbai has been shortlisted under Use of Integrated Media sub-category.

Print & Publishing

FCB Ulka’s “Out and Proud” classifieds for Times Of India has been shortlisted under Media/Entertainment and Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility sub-categories.

