More shortlists for India at Cannes Lions in Design, Outdoor, Media, Print & Publishing

'Punishing Signal' by FCB Interface is one of the most shortlisted campaigns thus far

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 6:52 AM
cannes

Cannes Lions has announced the shortlists for the Design, Outdoor, Media, Print & Publishing Lions for the dual-year fest and several Indian campaigns have been shortlisted. 

Design Lions

In Design Lions, DDB Mudra Mumbai’s “Eat Equal” campaign for McDonald’s has been shortlisted in two sub-categories -- Food and Special Editions & Promotional Packaging. 

Outdoor

Mumbai Police’s “Punishing Signal”, by FCB Interface, which was also the star campaign in the Health & Wellness category, has further been shortlisted in the following sub-categories under the Outdoor Lions -- Social Behaviour, Ambient Outdoor, Single-market Campaign. 

“Hackwashing” by Geometry Encompass Mumbai, which already has a shortlist in the brand experience & activation subcategory under Health Lions, has got another shortlist under the Social Behaviour sub-category in Outdoor Lions. 

Media

In media lions, “Hackwashing” gets another shortlist in social behaviour and breakthroughs on a budget sub-categories. 

Dentsu Webchutney Mumbai’s “The World’s Most Reporter Trailer” for Thappad film has been shortlisted in the Use of Social Platforms sub-category. The agency got one other shortlist in the Market Disruption sub-category for “The 8-bit Journo '' done for Vice Media News Service. 

Ogilvy Mumbai  “Not Just A Cadbury Ad'' for Mondelez has been shortlisted under Use of Real-Time Data and Data-Driven Targeting Sub-categories. 

Dove’s “Stop The Beauty Test” by Mindshare Mumbai has been shortlisted under Use of Integrated Media sub-category. 

Print & Publishing

FCB Ulka’s “Out and Proud” classifieds for Times Of India has been shortlisted under Media/Entertainment and Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility sub-categories. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ddb mudra Ads Ogilvy Cannes lions Advertising Cannes Lions 2020 cannes 2019 cannes lions cannes lions 2019 cannes lions festival cannes lions festival 2019 2019 cannes lions 2019 cannes
Show comments
You May Also Like
cannes lions

Cannes Lions 2021: India gets five shortlists in Health & Wellness category
1 day ago

cannes lions

What goes behind selecting an agency's best bets at Cannes Lions? Panel to discuss today
2 days ago

cannes lions

Indian adland picks its favourites from Cannes Lions' first shortlist
5 days ago