Lowe Lintas picks another Bronze Lion on Day 2 for ‘H for Handwashing’

Continuing its tryst with Cannes Lions, Lowe Lintas has picked another metal for its ‘H for Handwashing’ campaign for Lifebuoy. It won a Bronze in excellence in media execution sub-category.

Created in partnership with MullenLowe Lintas Singapore, the campaign had one a bronze metal in Health & Wellness Category yesterday, as well.

The campaign was aimed at enlightening the global community about the act of handwashing in a year that had become all about it and was extended across media, including TikTok with #LifebuoyHandwashChallenge.

Other shortlists from India in the category included ‘The World’s Most Reported Trailer’ by Dentsu Webchutney; ‘Not Just A Cadbury Ad’ and ‘Stop the Beauty Test:Dove’ by Ogilvy; ‘Hackwashing’ by Geometry Encompass, and ‘The 8-bit Journo’ by Dentsu Webchutney.

