Cannes Lions Day 2: India shines on with 7 more Lions

There might have been some doubts about India’s performance at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this year, given the unprecedented year that the industry had and a slow start in the shortlist domain. But, the Indian contingent hasn’t disappointed with its winning spree at all. Replicating its seven lions cinch on day 1 of the fest, Indian agencies picked seven more on Tuesday as well -- including one Gold, four Silver, and two Bronze Lions. Here’s a look at the winning campaigns on day 02 of Cannes Lions 2021.

Project Free Period by DDB Mudra

‘Project Free Period’ by DDB Mudra won a Gold Lion in Creative Strategy, under the audience insight sub-category.

The unique campaign has been a stunning attempt to combine two taboo topics in India -- periods and prostitution -- and turn it into a viable opportunity for the community. The campaign was based on the insight, that commercial sex workers cherish periods as a time off work and the thus brand Stayfree partnered with NGO Prerna to organize training workshops in skills like beauty services, henna design and candle making, that they could learn within three days. Spread across various districts in India now, the campaign is giving employment opportunities to commercial sex workers beyod their spaces and empowering them in a unique way.

Delighted about the win, DDB Mudra Group CCO Rahul Mathew said, “Winning a gold at Cannes is always an incredible feeling. And the fact that we managed to win at Cannes 3 years in a row also makes us feel more confident of the direction in which we’re headed.”

#StopTheBeautyTest by Ogilvy

Dove’s #StopTheBeautyTest campaign picked a Silver Lion in FMCG subcategory under Creative Strategy Lions.

The campaign gave a hard-hitting narrative on how women in India are judged solely on the basis of their looks in an arranged marriage setup and the impact it can have on their self-esteem. The film, born out of conversations with women from across the country, captured some raw situations where women were judged during the matchmaking process for not being beautiful enough. It went on to emphasise the unspoken impact of these judgements on their self-esteem and body confidence.

Ogilvy CCOs Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar said, “The day Mihir Chanchani and Zenobia Pithawalla told us about their idea of ‘the marriage beauty test’, we knew this story needs to be told. There was an undeniable truth here and that is what makes this campaign so moving. Our Dove clients saw the idea with the same eyes that we did. It took months to get it right and the client team walked every step of the way with us. Dove is a dream brand to work on. To collect a Silver Cannes Lion for it, is a night the team never forgets.”

The 8-bit Journo by Dentsu Webchutney

The 8-bit Journo was the big winner on day o2 of Cannes Lions 2021 as it picked a total of three metals for its hard-hitting work. It went on to win a Silver Lion in Creative Strategy (media/entertainment), another Silver in Direct (market disruption), and one Bronze in Direct (media/entertainment) categories.

Vice Media along with Dentsu Webchutney had combined technology from the 60s and the 90s and launched the world’s first teletext news portal: The 8-Bit Journo. Relevant news stories that Kashmiris had missed out while living under a media blackout in 2019, after the removal of the section 370, were converted into teletext and dispatched to lakhs of Kashmiris through SMS, the moment the service started there.

Speaking about the win, Dentsu Webchutney CEO Gautam Raghunath quipped, “At Webchutney, we’re all very grateful for the success that these last few years have brought for us. Creativity and talent are our competitive advantage and every Cannes Lion is a signal to ourselves of how we’re raising our own bar. We’re certainly celebrating our 3 Lions but I can confirm that our feet are planted firmly on the ground. Advertising is a special business to be in. It needs passion, patience and a consistent desire to seek out moments of genius. So thank you, Cannes Lions. We’re just going to continue to try and keep doing what we do best.”

H for Handwashing by Lowe Lintas

‘H for Handwashing’, created in partnership by Lowe Lintas Mumbai and Singapore won a Bronze Media Lion under the excellence in media execution subcategory. It had won a Bronze in Health & Wellness Lions, on Day 01. The campaign was aimed at enlightening the global community about the act of handwashing in a year that had become all about it.

Speaking about the win on Day 01, Lowe Lintas CCO Sagar Kapoor had said, “Behaviour change cannot get any more critical, given the era we are living in. For that change to happen, something fundamental has to change. Handwashing is pivotal in saving lives in the pandemic yet data shows its rate is still declining. Lifebuoy, having championed behaviour change decided to play a key role, one that goes way beyond just being a soap.

"We decided to change the letter ‘H’ forever. ‘H’ will not be for HAT or HORSE. Now ‘H is for HANDWASHING’. Making this intervention at a really young age will ensure the hygiene habit is instilled at an age that would never let anyone forget handwashing. Winning a Cannes Bronze for the act just reinstates our faith in real work getting global recognition.”

The Punishing Signal by FCB Interface

Continuing its sensational winning spree at Cannes, after picking five metals on day 1, FCB Interface won a Silver PR Lion on Tuesday. The campaign for Mumbai Police was launched in January 2020, wherein special decibel meters connected to traffic signals were put across the island city with the unenviable sobriquet of the "Honking Capital of the World".

Speaking on the continuing winnings, Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India, said, “The Punishing Signal is poised to be India's most awarded campaign at Cannes Lions 2021. Really proud of the team at FCB Interface and thankful to the Mumbai Police for putting their faith in this idea.”

Adding Robby Mathew, Vice Chairman & CCO, FCB Interface, said, “Looks like the Punishing Signal is turning into a Rewarding Signal for FCB Interface!”

While it was an all in all positive day 02 for Indian contingent at Cannes Lions 2021, it could not manage to secure a win in the Social & Influencer Lions, wherein Dove #StopTheBeautyTest by Ogilvy was the only shortlist.

At the end of Day 02, here’s how India’s metal tally look at Cannes Lions 2021

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)