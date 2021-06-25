Cannes Lions 2021 Day 05: FCB Ulka wins Bronze Sustainable Development Goals Lion

Continuing India’s winning spree at Cannes, FCB Ulka has picked a Bronze Lion for its ‘Out and Proud’ campaign for the Times of India, in the Sustainable Development Goals (gender equality) category. It is the agency’s only win at the festival of creativity this year. Its sister agency, FCB Interface, has however won seven Lions during the festival for its 'The Punishing Signal' campaign.

The campaign was launched in 2019 by the newspaper to celebrate LGBTQ Indians offering its classifieds section as a place to share stories of connection and acceptance.

The agency won a Sustainable Development Goals Lion in 2019 as well for ‘The Open Door Project’ done for Millenium School.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)