Zirca Digital Solutions restructures, redefines products and goals

Zirca Digital Solutions, a 360-degree digital solutions provider for brands, has unveiled a major organisational restructuring to realign its business goals. The new knowledge based structure is based on four pillars: Product, Purpose, Place and People.

Given the fast-changing marketing landscape, data is critical to decision making. With the consistent rise in internet-based technology and services, consumers’ decision making process will get more complex. These complexities will make consumer understanding more challenging than ever. Big data will play an important role to personalise and build newer consumer experiences. This will eventually enable brands to accurately study and engage with consumers.

“Zirca understands the need for innovation and deeper knowledge in this rapidly changing digital marketing industry. The new structure will elevate the company’s positioning to be ahead of the curve by delivering smarter solutions for the new era of digital advertising. The purpose of the structure is to shift to knowledge teams rather than hierarchical teams enabling each function and role to contribute to the growth of the organization,” the company said in a statement.

To enable deeper connections and engagement with the brand’s audiences, the company aims to customise conversations based on mindsets through its proprietary tools – ConsumeriQ, CreativeiQ, and ContentiQ – to facilitate meaningful conversations and create conversations where none exist.

The company is backed by a pedigreed team of innovators and risk takers with over 200 years of collective experience in digital advertising. Under the new structure, a leaner organisation will be implemented and each team will focus on the knowledge set rather than hierarchy with a mission to achieve greater return on investment. As per the knowledge based structure, the executive management is now divided under knowledge verticals and their heads, and the key drivers are:

Hemali Davewill be managing a broader role as the Director of Revenue

Vamsi Sanskarayogiwill lead the Technology and Solutions division at Zirca

Rupin Nanani will lead as the Headof ConsumeriQ, Research and Analytics

Prateek Sinhawill lead as Head of Finance

Indrajeit Borkakotywill lead the HR function and drive strategic people initiatives as a consultant to succeed as a knowledge based organisation

Anuj Katiyar, in an advisory role, will look after Marketing as a Consultant

Zirca’s team of more than 100 experts and partners, across India, South-East Asia and North Asia enables it to rapidly engage with partners.

Neena Dasgupta, CEO and Director, Zirca Digital Solutions, said: “In a digital marketing landscape that is ever evolving, we at Zirca have always thrived to provide the best digital solutions to our brands. We have been steadfast in our purpose to facilitate meaningful conversations and to enable that, we are constantly innovating to drive value for our brand and agency partners. Our new organisational structure has been designed in a manner so as to provide knowledge based expertise to our clients and partners and deliver faster, efficacious and impactful solutions and services. The structure allows sharper focus on result oriented endeavours”

Karan Gupta, Managing Director, Zirca, said: “Our growth approach from day one has been to stay ahead of the curve rather than adapt to times. And this post COVID era is set to throw new challenges at us. We believe we are agile and while this restructuring is a huge step, it will only renew our focus on growth.”