WPP acquires sonic branding agency amp

WPP has announced the acquisition of amp, a sonic branding company.
“amp’s expertise will strengthen WPP’s offer in experiential branding and its ability to create high-quality, differentiated, and ownable sound experiences for clients. The acquisition comes as sound continues to grow as a vital branding element, with 75% of GenZ consumers saying that music helps them to feel more connected to brands,” stated a release.
amp will join WPP brand and design consultancy Landor & Fitch, adding to the agency’s expertise in delivering immersive brand identities that transform customer and employee experiences and set brands apart in a competitive marketplace.
Founded in 2009 by Michele Arnese, amp is based in the US, Europe and Asia, with main office hubs in Germany and the US. Its global team of more than 60 people has created award-winning sonic identities for some of the world's most influential brands, including Mastercard, Mercedes-Benz, Kraft Heinz, Deloitte, Shell, and General Motors.
Mark Read, CEO, WPP, said: “With the rise of streaming, podcasting and short-form media, audio has become a critical component of the marketing mix. The acquisition of amp enhances our offer to clients, helping them create immersive experiences that engage consumers on a deeper level and drive their competitive advantage.”
Jane Geraghty, Global CEO of Landor & Fitch, said: “I’m delighted to welcome amp into the fold. The team is truly best-in-class and has effectively defined the rapidly growing sonic branding space with its work on clients like Mastercard and Mercedes-Benz. This acquisition gives us an unparalleled breadth of capability – graphic, digital, motion, physical, product and experiential – and now sonic. It will also help us accelerate our rapidly growing accessible design practice. I’m enormously excited about what we can achieve together.”
Michele Arnese, Global CEO of amp, said: “We are excited to join the WPP family. This industry-first move shows the significance of sound as a must-have brand design and experience component. Integrating more closely with Landor & Fitch, true pioneers in brand design and consulting, will give us the opportunity to scale our award-winning Sonic DNA® design framework and our sonic AI platform Sonic Hub® within a broader brand identity context. Our global team of creatives, sonic experts, producers, client leads and researchers will team up with Landor & Fitch and WPP to unleash the power of audio, making brands sound better. We are beyond thrilled to begin this new chapter.”
Reliance Retail launches omni-channel beauty retail platform Tira
Along with inaugurating the Tira app and website, the company announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Retail Limited today announced the launch of Tira, an omni-channel beauty retail platfor.
Along with inaugurating the Tira app and website, Reliance Retail announced the opening of its flagship Tira store at Jio World Drive in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.
“An omnichannel retail concept powered by technology and customized experiences, Tira offers a curated assortment of the best global and home-grown brands, making it the go-to destination for all things beauty. Inspired by the goddess Rati, who symbolizes love, passion and beauty,” the company said in a release.
Tira’s launch is in line with Reliance Retail’s overall vision of bringing high quality products to Indian consumers through multiple retail formats,” it added.
Speaking on the launch, Isha Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (holding company of Reliance Retail Limited), said, “We are excited to bring the Tira experience to our Indian customers. With Tira, we aim to break down barriers in the beauty space and democratize beauty for consumers across segments. Our vision for Tira is to be the leading beauty destination for accessible yet aspirational beauty, one that is inclusive and one that harbours the mission of becoming the most loved beauty retailer in India.”
“Tira’s online platform is easy to navigate, with a clear and clutter-free interface that ticks all the right boxes. It showcases shoppable videos, blogs, tutorials, trend-setting tips, personal recommendations and a virtual try-on feature, which will have the widest range of colour cosmetics for consumers to try on from the comfort of their homes,” the company said.
The Tira store at Jio World Drive is spread across 4,300 square feet and has been designed by London-headquartered innovation studio, Dalziel & Pow. The unique store experience will feature the latest beauty tech tools such as virtual try-on to create customized looks and a skin analyser that will personalize and assist consumers to make purchasing decisions based on their needs. In addition, Tira stores will have dedicated gifting stations to personalize purchases. Tira will also be the first specialty beauty retailer in India to launch the FRAGRANCE FINDER, a signature experience that helps consumers match fragrances closest to their preferences., shared the company.
CCI approves demerger of FMCG business of Haldiram Snacks & Haldiram Foods
The existing shareholders of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods have acquired a 56% and a 44% stake, respectively, in the new company Haldiram Snacks Food
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 9:03 AM | 2 min read
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the proposed combination involving the demerger of the FMCG business of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods into a new entity Haldiram Snacks Food.
According to the CCI order dated April 3, the existing shareholders of Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods have acquired a 56 per cent and a 44 per cent stake, respectively, in the new company Haldiram Snacks Food.
Haldiram Snacks, based in Delhi, is a manufacturer and distributor of packaged food products in India, including snacks, namkeen, sweets, ready-to-eat/pre-mix food, frozen food, biscuits, non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverages, and pasta, among others. Its operations are primarily run by Manohar Agarwal and Madhu Sudan Agarwal.
Similarly, Haldiram Foods, based in Nagpur, is also engaged in the manufacture and distribution of packaged food products such as snacks, namkeen, sweets, ready-to-eat/pre-mix food, biscuits, cookies, non-carbonated ready-to-drink beverages, and pasta, among others. Its operations are primarily run by Kamalkumar Shivkisan Agrawal.
Following the proposed transaction, the newly incorporated Haldiram Snacks Food will undertake the FMCG business that is currently undertaken by HFIPL and HSPL, respectively.
The demerger and acquisition are expected to have a significant impact on the FMCG market in India, as Haldiram Snacks and Haldiram Foods are two of the leading players in the industry.
The approval from the CCI is a crucial step in the process, and the companies involved are expected to move forward with the transaction in the coming months.
Haldiram was founded by Ganga Bhishen Agarwal in the 1940s who hailed from Bikaner, Rajasthan. The Agarwals had a sweet and namkeen shop and were known for their savory bhujia sev. After India gained independence, the family shifted to Kolkata from where they expanded their business pan-India.
Agarwal’s grandchildren split in the early 1990s, dividing the brand into three three geographic entities -east, north and south- to maintain independent operations.
“Days after the east zone entity-Bikaji-listed on the bourses, the other three brothers, who run Haldiram’s in Delhi and Nagpur decided to merge their operations to create one snacking major,” industry experts say.
AnyMind Group goes public with debut on Tokyo Stock Exchange
The group has issued 885,300 shares with an additional overallotment option and associated offering 403,400 shares, and a secondary public offering of 1,804,200 shares, at a price of ¥1,000 per share
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 10:13 AM | 6 min read
AnyMind Group, an end-to-end commerce enablement company, has today announced the successful completion of its initial public offering and listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker number [5027].
AnyMind Group newly issued 885,300 shares with an additional overallotment option and associated offering 403,400 shares, and a secondary public offering of 1,804,200 shares, at a price to the public of ¥1,000 per share.
Proceeds from the IPO will be invested in talent growth, platform development and business expansion. In less than seven years since the Singapore-born company started operations, AnyMind Group has expanded to 19 offices in 13 markets across Southeast Asia, East Asia, India and the Middle East, and has grown its headcount to over 1,300 employees.
Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder of AnyMind Group, said: “Over the years, we have consistently shown strong execution capabilities and a sustainable approach to growth as we expanded our geographical and market presence, and depth and breadth of products. We are looking to deliver long-term sustainable growth centered around our renewed focus to make it exciting for everyone to do business. We are just getting started on our journey.”
Although AnyMind Group today provides proprietary technology and business support that encompasses end-to-end commerce enablement, the company has had a storied history since its founding less than seven years ago.
AnyMind Group started operations as AdAsia Holdings by Kosuke Sogo and Otohiko Kozutsumi in Singapore in April 2016 and quickly expanded across Asia. In 2019, the company moved its headquarters to Tokyo, Japan. Prior to its public listing, AnyMind Group received US$91,700,000 in capital funding from investors that include (but are not limited to) JAFCO Asia, LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital, JIC Venture Growth Investments, Nomura SPARX, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital, and more.
The company started with a focus on the marketing technology industry and provided advertising technology-related products. The company then launched an influencer marketing platform and a publisher monetization platform before rebranding to AnyMind Group in January 2018, in a signal of intention to develop offerings outside of marketing technology. In 2019, the company moved into the content creator and social media influencer monetization space, and since 2020, the company has launched platforms for manufacturing management, e-commerce management, logistics management and conversational commerce.
Today, the company’s customers include brands and businesses, web and mobile app publishers, and content creators and social media influencers, and provides these customers with offerings across two areas which it terms “Brand Commerce” and “Partner Growth.”
Within Brand Commerce, the company provides brands and businesses with platforms for e-commerce management (AnyX), manufacturing management (AnyFactory), e-commerce enablement (AnyShop), logistics management (AnyLogi), and conversational commerce (AnyChat), along with marketing platforms for influencer marketing (AnyTag) and digital marketing (AnyDigital).
In Partner Growth, web and mobile app publishers and social media influencers can tap on platforms for analytics, monetization and a host of other features, through AnyManager (for publishers) and AnyCreator (for influencers). Customers in Partner Growth can also tap on AnyMind Group’s platforms in Brand Commerce.
The company has also made seven mergers and acquisitions to date, including publisher trading desks FourM (based out of Japan and acquired in 2017) and Acqua Media (based out of Hong Kong and acquired in 2018), influencer networks Moindy (based out of Thailand and acquired in 2019) and GROVE (based out of Japan and acquired in 2019), mobile advertising company POKKT Mobile Ads (based out of India and acquired in 2020), direct-to-consumer fitness apparel brand LÝFT (based out of Japan and acquired in 2020), and cross-border marketing firm ENGAWA (based out of Japan and acquired in 2021).
With a renewed purpose to “make it exciting for everyone to do business,” AnyMind Group looks to help its customers better manage the growing complexity of online commerce, accelerating a world where business is done through a single platform, is borderless and open, and data can be utilized and maximized freely across business functions, enabling higher levels of growth. The company terms this next-generation commerce.
Resilient business model with continued traction
Over the years, the company has continuously innovated and expanded its value to customers, growing from the marketing space to now providing end-to-end offerings for digital commerce. The company serves a growing pool of customers that include 1,000+ brands and businesses, 1,300+ web and mobile app publishers, and 1,300+ content creators and social media influencers.
Despite macroeconomic headwinds, pandemic-induced impacts and weakened local currencies against the U.S. dollar in recent years, the company has continued to stay resilient, resulting in:
A 54% compound annual growth rate from 2017-2022
A track record of revenue growth. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 saw revenue of ¥24,790 million, up from ¥19,252 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and has a projection of ¥32,744 million in the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 *There was revenue recognition adjustment incurred in FY2022 for some creator customers in Partner Growth from recording of gross sales as revenue to recording of net sales as revenue
Continued growth in gross profits. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 saw gross profit of ¥9,291 million, up from ¥6,272 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and has a projection of ¥12,090 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
Achievement of operating profit whilst balancing growth. The fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 saw an operating profit of ¥30 million, an improvement from an operating loss of ¥213 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, and has a projection of ¥309 million operating profit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023
Positive adjusted EBITDA of ¥1,005 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, an improvement from ¥554 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021
Note : This is a press release to announce the completion of listing of our shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments or any other similar activities in or outside Japan. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. No public offering of the securities will take place in the United States.
Dr Arvind Kumar Goel joins enba jury panel
Dr Goel is a renowned educationist & philanthropist
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 30, 2023 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Moradabad's renowned educationist & philanthropist Dr Arvind Kumar Goel has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. Goel is one of the most influential and well-known figures who is known for his ability to connect with people from all walks of life. Several industrialists, politicians, film personalities consider him as their role model.
Goel is very well known for his humanitarian efforts. He has set up old-age centers, youth centers, hospitals, yoga kendras and more to help the needy. He has also created employment opportunities for the poor and jobless and helps run hundreds of educational institutions all over the country. Goel is a philanthropist who aims to eradicate social inequality.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008. The main objective of enba is to recognizing the best in television news and honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., former Editor-in-Chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, and Sanjay Gupta, former Managing Director, Star India.
Wavemaker wins integrated account of Havmor Ice Cream
The account size is believed to be between Rs 100 cr and Rs 150 cr
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Mar 28, 2023 4:58 PM | 1 min read
After a competitive multi-agency pitch, Wavemaker India has won the integrated media duties for Havmor ice cream. The account size is believed to be between Rs 100 and Rs 150 crores. Sources close to the development have confirmed the news to exchange4media.
“Havmor is believed to be working with a small, lesser-known agency earlier. However, early this year it decided to call a multi-agency pitch, which was won by Wavemaker Mumbai office,” said an industry source.
Wavemaker India was contacted for comments but did not respond until the time of filing this story.
Havmor Ice Cream, a part of Lotte Confectionery, is one of India’s largest ice cream brands. In the last decade, Havmor has grown tenfold, establishing a strong brand presence, and emerging as one of the fastest-growing, most loved ice cream brands in the country. Across states, it has a a network of 60,000 retail outlets and over 200 flagship parlours.
Adani’s AMG Media Network gets 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media for Rs 48 crore
Adani Enterprise Ltd divulged that it acquired the stake on March 27 in a stock exchange filing
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 9:14 AM | 2 min read
Gautam Adani’s AMG Media Networks has reportedly acquired a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd for Rs 48 crore. While the decision to make the acquisition was announced in May 2022, Adani Enterprise Ltd divulged that it acquired the stake on March 27 in a stock exchange filing.
Quintillion Business Media runs the digital publication Bloomberg Quint now called BQ Prime.
QBM is a business and financial news company and operates a leading business news digital platform in India. QBM’s main content is based on the Indian economy, international finance, corporate law & governance and business news, amongst others through its platform Bloomberg | Quint. It has a subsisting content agreement with Bloomberg Television Production Services India Private Limited.
Back in May, Sanjay Pugalia, CEO, Adani Media Ventures Limited stated: “Adani Media Ventures intends to lead the path for new age media across different platforms. The adoption of technology and the increased ability of our nation to consume information has dramatically transformed the way media is expected to disseminate authentic information. This is exactly what Adani Media Ventures aims to do. I have had the privilege of working with QBM’s talented, credible and diverse team. This relationship between AMV and QBM marks a strong beginning of Adani Group’s foray into Indian media.”
“We are delighted to welcome the Adani Group as an investor in QBM. Given the proven execution record of the Adani group, their support to fulfill the ambitions of QBM will lay the foundation for accelerating the growth of the business and scale of QBM’s high quality content for the Indian audiences,” saidAnil Uniyal, CEO, QBM.
Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale joins enba jury panel
He is a four-time chairman of the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 8:39 AM | 1 min read
Lok Sabha MP Rahul Shewale has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (enba) jury panel. Shewale belongs to Shiv Sena party and is the Lok Sabha member from the Mumbai South Central constituency. He is a four-time chairman of the standing committee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the municipal corporation of the city of Mumbai where he held the position from 2010 to 2014.
Shewale has also headed the Market and Garden Committee and the Ward Committee and was also a member of the Law Committee. He was the Shiv Sena candidate from Trombay assembly seat in 2004 Vidhan Sabha elections but lost to Congress candidate. Shewale, along with his predecessor Ravindra Waikar, hold the record for being appointed the chairman of the BMC standing committee the most times.
enba was formulated by the exchange4media group in 2008. The main objective of enba is to recognizing the best in television news and honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, enba is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
