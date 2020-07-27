WATConsult bags social media mandate for UFC

WATConsult has won the social media mandate for UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization. UFC’s global roster features the best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries around the world. The agency will service the brand from its Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, WATConsult will focus on providing a bespoke social media strategy for the brand in efforts to connect and interact with its fanbase, including localization, design, and implementation across UFC’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Kevin Chang, Senior Vice President, UFC Asia said, “There is tremendous opportunity for us to grow our fanbase, and it is important we focus on a digital strategy that complements our live broadcasts on , Sony Ten Networks. Given India’s interest and tradition in combat sports and the proliferation of social media, UFC and the sport of MMA are well-positioned to become mainstays in the country.”

Commenting on the win, Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult said, “Sports tournaments have always garnered maximum viewership whether on traditional or digital platforms. The brand, which has a humongous international appeal and widespread fan-following, has been witnessing considerable upsurge in the Indian market as well. With millions of viewers constantly catching up on UFC events, it, indeed, is going to be an interesting journey to help expand as well as sustain the brand’s footprints amongst its avid fanbase.”