Vynsley Fernandes elevated as Managing Director & CEO of NXTDIGITAL

NXTDIGITAL Limited, India’s leading integrated digital platforms company and the media vertical of the global Hinduja Group today announced the induction of Vynsley Fernandes on to the Board of the Company and elevated him to the position of Managing Director & CEO. Vynsley was also inducted on to the Boards of the media groups’ subsidiary companies comprising OneOTT Intertainment Ltd., IN Entertainment Ltd. & IndusInd Media & Communications Ltd. – in line with his role of overseeing the media businesses of the group.

Vynsley Fernandes, who is currently the Media Group CEO, with oversight of the media businesses of the Hinduja Group, comprising digital cable TV, HITS, broadband and content syndication; joined the media business of the Hinduja Group on August 1st, 2018. Since then, he has been instrumental in driving a new vision for the organisation and turning it around into a profitable and sustainable business. Vynsley has been associated with the Group since 2013, first consulting for the launch of the Hinduja’s HITS (Headend-In-The-Sky) business in India and then continuing to work with the cable and HITS platforms across multiple technology and operational functions.

Vynsley is a well-respected figure in the media & entertainment industry with nearly three decades of experience in delivering and managing assignments globally - including DTH & HITS platforms; digital cable networks; and news & entertainment channels and is considered a thought leader. He continues to represent the industry at various international and national forums and has several accolades to his credit including being recognized with the prestigious “CEO of the Year” award presented by World Leadership Congress in February 2021.

As Managing Director & CEO of NXTDIGITAL Limited, he will continue to drive the business vision of the Hinduja Group in the media & entertainment sector, which is poised for exponential growth riding on new digital technologies.

