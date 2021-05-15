Ashok Leyland celebrates brotherhood and solidarity on Ramzan

Ashok Leyland celebrates the month of Ramadan with their latest film that showcases the emotion of brotherhood and solidarity. The film conceptualised and created by Schbang emotes the values of the brand and their commitment to their vision of #AapkiJeetHamariJeet.

Schbang, the creative and technology transformation company, & Ashok Leyland have crafted the essence of celebrating Ramadan through the film. While highlighting the importance of togetherness, it embraces and reaches out to the vast spread audience of Ashok Leyland across the globe. The film is a heart-warming story based in India, with a young man seen to be repairing a broken-down car & an elderly Sikh truck-driver, offering help with tools. In the withering heat of the setting sun, the young man is seen to be checking the time on his watch to break his fast with iftar. Upon noticing this, the Sikh man offers him food to celebrate and break his fast together.

With Iftar being a cultural glue that is binding people globally, this creative representation helps project the spirit of #AapkiJeetHumariJeet. The film has been well received by the dealerships of Ashok Leyland while adding to its alliance with the stakeholders. The film has been executed with 88GB Communications, a Schbang Affiliate Partner from Chennai.

Commenting on the visualization of the campaign, Aditya Mehendale, Group Creative Director, Schbang said, “At the end of the day our core humanity is what binds us together, kindness in helping fulfill a purpose is essential but unsolicited kindness that tries to pick up on the unsaid is what makes our actions unforgettable and our attempt with this campaign was to remind everyone that it’s this brand of kindness that ultimately matters.”

“The month of Ramzan is synonymous with spreading love, laughter & supporting each other in times of need. Our endeavor was to capture this very essence and showcase it through a sweet story of how people can come together, irrespective of their socio-cultural-religious backgrounds, and help one another in the spirit of Ramzan. This narrative formed a seamless connection with Ashok Leyland's core philosophy and motto of #AapkiJeetHamariJeet.” said Saumil Mehta, Vice President-Integrated Solutions, Schbang.

