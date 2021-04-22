Hinduja Group's broadband biz crosses 600,000 subscriber mark in Q4 FY21

ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT LTD. (OIL), the broadband subsidiary of Hinduja Group's media vertical NXT Digital Limited (NDL), has achieved a milestone of crossing 100,000+ home broadband subscriber additions in Q4 FY21. OIL has attained a momentum of more than 1,000 subscribers a day to cross the 600,000+ broadband subscriber mark.

Talking about the subscriber growth. OIL CEO Yugal Kishore Sharma said that the dependence on the internet has never been so high. “Internet use cases have moved beyond browsing and social networking to work-from-home (WFH), on-line education, OTT entertainment & gaming, online shopping, online-health, e-governance, and others. This requires Broadband connections to deliver real ‘high speed’ to support multiple users, devices, and sessions with consistency and near 100% availability. This is the period which actually separates the boys from the men."



OIL has implemented unique business models to facilitate its rapid growth. The concept of “DST” or Direct Sales Team has now evolved into Digital Sales Teams, where OIL is supplementing the traditional ‘push’ method of sales with digital mediums. OIL has consistently strived to transform the lives of its customers, especially in these WFH times by providing high quality and high availability internet experience backed by proactive & responsive customer care.



On strategy for growth, Sharma pointed out that “We have imbibed learnings from the evolution of the telecom sector, not just in India, but globally – and we’ve applied a lot of those learnings to our own business model to ensure robustness and sustainability”. OIL has made a mark for itself in the industry by consistently delivering high performance and growth. It has in fact achieved an incredible 42x growth over the last 5 years - with commensurate growth in revenues.



While talking about OIL coping up with the ever-increasing demand for the internet, Sharma shared, “OIL has adapted to this consumption surge by doubling its internet capacity on the supply side without passing the additional cost to its customers to maintain customer experience. That remains one of the key factors driving the performance and maintaining the momentum as we set our sights on our next milestone”.



NXT Digital MD & CEO Vynsley Fernandes said, “TEAM ONE has redefined the business of broadband in India through innovative modelling, getting in the right skillsets, and developing a performance-centric organization culture. The results of a focused strategy of OIL as demonstrated is visible in OIL’s consistently raising the bar on Q/Q basis."

