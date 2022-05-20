NXTDIGITAL records 14.3% growth in FY22 consolidated revenue

NXTDIGITAL Ltd., the media vertical of Hinduja Group, has recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 1,152.19 crore for the year ending March 31, 2022, as against a revenue of Rs 1,008.45 crore for the previous year, registering a growth of 14.3%.



For the same period, on a consolidated basis, the company clocked Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, and Taxes (EBIDTA) of Rs 256.22 crore as against Rs 232.08 crore for the previous year registering a growth of 10.4%. The Revenue and EBIDTA for the year include Rs 69.30 crore and Rs 43.88 crore, respectively, arising out of the “Real Estate” segment of the company.



The consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) for the year ending March 31, 2022, is Rs 1.91 crore as against a loss of Rs 13.90 crore in the previous year.



During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the company posted consolidated revenue of Rs 344.55 crore as against Rs 277.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year and Rs 264.21 crore in the immediately preceding quarter.



The company clocked an EBITDA of Rs 100.41 crore for the quarter as against Rs 67.54 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year and Rs 52.92 crore in the immediately preceding quarter. The revenue and EBITDA for the quarter include Rs 69.30 crore and Rs 43.88 crore, respectively, arising out of the “Real Estate” segment of the company.



The Media & Entertainment segment recorded an EBITDA of Rs 56.53 crore for the quarter against Rs 52.92 crore in the immediately preceding quarter.



The Consolidated PAT for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, stood at Rs 84.46 crore as against Rs 13.92 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year and a loss of Rs 26.57 crore in the immediately preceding quarter. The PAT for the quarter is inclusive of the profit from the “Real Estate” segment of the company.



NXTDIGITAL Managing Director and CEO Vynsley Fernandes said, “We have remained singularly focused on the changing consumer preferences, in no small measure impacted by the lockdown periods; and have accelerated our digital transformation in line with the same. Our performance across all segments of our business reflects that mission. Offering a “combo” of digital television, broadband and OTT is now our norm, rather than the exception; whilst we will continue to expand our footprint through the launch of more NXTHUBs."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)