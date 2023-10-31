Jagran Prakashan posts Rs 459 cr as Q2 consolidated revenue
The publisher has recorded ad revenue of Rs 254 crore for the quarter; expects further improvement in revenues in H2 on the back of lower inflation & increased government spending
Jagran Prakashan Limited (JPL), publishers of Dainik Jagran, has posted standalone operating revenue at Rs 390.59 crore in Q2 FY24 as against Rs 391.65 crore in Q2 FY23.
The consolidated operating profit amounted to Rs 458.73 crore with respect to the quarter ending September 30, 2024.
The company’s standalone ad revenues stood at Rs 254.03 crore in Q2 FY24, as against Rs 258.57 crore in the same quarter last year. The consolidated advertisement revenues were at Rs 318.61 crore in Q2 FY24, slightly up from Rs 317.69 crore in Q2 FY23.
In terms of standalone circulation revenues, the Q2 numbers of this fiscal touched Rs 86.74 crore as against Rs 89.65 crore in the same quarter last FY. The consolidated circulation revenues were Rs 89.72 crore.
The standalone digital revenue earned by the group was Rs 21.01 crore, up by 31.9 per cent from Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The same number for consolidated statements stood at Rs 27.57 crore, up by 32.7 per cent from Rs 20.77 crore.
Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman, JPL, said in the press statement, “High inflation in edibles leaves very little in their pocket for spending on items, which are not necessary for survival. This environment is not supportive for industries like newspapers, which thrive when discretionary spending is robust. Volumes apart, passing on inflation to consumers continues to remain difficult as any attempt to increase price drops volumes disproportionately and quickly.”
“In this background and in the light of the company's strategy to hold price points to the extent possible, the company’s overall performance has to be viewed. The company had some growth in revenues during the current quarter as well as a half year as compared to the same period of the previous year supported by the growth of the radio and digital business, and exceptional performance of NaiDunia that had a specific advantage due to location,” he added.
Gupta further explained, “However, profits were adversely impacted due to increased expenses on account of strengthening the operations of digital business, higher promotional and some non-recurring expenses and also on account of the impact of inflation. Further, as stated earlier, I expect further improvement in revenues particularly in H2 benefiting from lower inflation and increased government spending and even more improved profits due to increased revenues coupled with newsprint cost savings due to moderation in prices, which is not yet fully reflected in operating results.”
Sachidananda Murthy, former Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, no more
Murthy was associated with The Week for over four decades
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 13, 2023 10:31 AM | 1 min read
Sachidananda Murthy, former Resident Editor of Malayala Manorama, has passed away in Bangalore.
Murthy was an expert on national and international politics and was associated with The Week for over four decades.
He had received multiple awards for his journalistic work in national and international politics. He was also the recipient of the national level special award of the Karnataka Media Academy in recognition of his outstanding services to the field of journalism.
Founded in the year 1982 and published by The Malayala Manorama Co. Ltd, the Week magazine is published from Kochi and is currently printed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kottayam.
Plea against Jagran Media board meeting: NCLT seeks reply in 10 days
The application challenges the legality of the Jagran Media board meeting and all resolutions passed therein
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 11, 2023 1:25 PM | 1 min read
In a new development in the Jagran dispute, currently being heard by the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, an application has been moved against a board meeting convened in Jagran Media Network Investment Pvt Ltd on September 30.
The application, filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013, challenges the legality of the board meeting and all resolutions passed therein.
The tribunal has given 10 days to Jagran Prakashan and other respondents in the matter to submit a reply to the application.
“Let the notice in the present application be issued to the respondents to file their response affidavit within a period of 10 days,” said the bench in its October 9 order and has listed the matter for hearing on Oct 31.
The tribunal was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time.
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
There is a renewed attempt by Financial Times to tarnish our image: Adani Group
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests”
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 9, 2023 7:02 PM | 4 min read
Adani Group has said there is a renewed attempt by the UK-based newspaper Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Indian business conglomerate.
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests.”
Below is the full statement:
There is a renewed attempt by the Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Adani Group. This is part of their extended campaign to advance vested interests under the guise of public interest.
Continuing their relentless campaign, the next attack is being fronted by Dan McCrum of the Financial Times, who jointly with the OCCRP put out a false narrative against the Adani Group on 31 August 2023. The OCCRP is funded by George Soros, who has openly declared his hostility against the Adani Group.
Having failed earlier, the FT is making another effort to financially destabilise the Adani Group by raking up an old, baseless allegation of over-invoicing of coal imports. The FT’s proposed story is based on the DRI’s General Alert Circular No.11/2016/CI dated 30 March 2016. The FT’s brazen agenda is exposed by the fact that they have singled out the Adani Group, while the DRI’s Circular, the raison d'être for the whole story, mentions as many as 40 importers including the Adani Group companies. This list not only includes some of India’s major private power generators like Reliance Infra, JSW Steels and Essar but also the state power generating companies of Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc. and the NTPC and MSTC.
It is noteworthy that, in the case of Knowledge Infrastructure, one of the 40 importers mentioned in the General Alert Circular, the DRI’s Show Cause Notice alleging over-valuation in the import of coal was quashed by the appellate tribunal (CESTAT). Further, the DRI’s appeal was dismissed as withdrawn by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 24 January 2023 with the observation that “we appreciate the stand taken by the Government in not entering into futile litigation.” Clearly, the issue of overvaluation in the import of coal was conclusively settled by India’s highest court of law.
The FT’s proposed storyline is a clever recycling and selective misrepresentation of publicly available facts and information with a deliberate and mischievous suppression of judicial decisions to arrive at a predetermined conclusion. It shows scant respect for India’s regulatory and judicial processes and authorities. It also deliberately ignores the fact that coal procurement in India on long-term supply basis is done through an open, transparent, global bidding process thereby eliminating any possibility of price manipulation. Tariff fixation by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is an open, transparent, independent process where the tariffs are fixed after carefully evaluating all variables and in consultations with the power generator, distributor and retail consumers. So, clearly, the multiple stakeholders have multiple opportunities to look at all aspects determining the tariffs, including the import value of coal. Hence the question of over invoicing or price manipulation does not arise.
It is unfortunate that some foreign entities like the OCCRP, supported by a section of the foreign media, short-sellers and domestic collaborators, have launched a series of attacks against the Adani Group with the primary intent of dragging down its market value. In fact, these individuals and groups, bound by the common objective of damaging the Adani Group, have developed a playbook which is being executed to perfection by a well-oiled and professional machinery working in sync both within India and abroad.
It is not mere coincidence that such stories have an uncanny ability to appear just before the hearing dates of important cases in India’s courts.
While we deny all such allegations, which are false and baseless, we also condemn such deliberate, and motivated attempts to destabilise the Adani Group. We are a law-abiding company which is fully compliant with all rules, regulations and disclosure requirements with full respect for the rule of law.
Jagran Prakashan dispute: Appointment of MD likely to take more time, NCLT told
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023, for further hearing
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 9, 2023 3:17 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time. The application was filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013 The submission was done by the counsels representing both the parties. Hence, the day-to-day functioning of the company has to be continued in the best interest of the company.
In the order, the bench noted there was a special arrangement made so as to permit the board to take a collective decision with regard to the major decisions in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as with the provisions of the Companies Act; the said arrangement was to last till October 4, 2023.
The bench noted: “Now, the admitted position is that the appointment of the Managing Director is going to take more time and therefore the above arrangement would continue and it is made explicitly clear that this arrangement is for the purpose of smooth running/functioning of the company strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as the provisions of the Companies Act."
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023 for further hearing.
Sankarshan Thakur appointed Editor of The Telegraph
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 1, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
Sankarshan Thakur, Editor, National Affairs, The Telegraph has been appointed as Editor of the publication.
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media. He began his career in media in the year 1984 with 'Sunday' magazine. In the past, he has worked as associate editor at 'The Telegraph' and 'Indian Express'. Apart from this, he has also been a part of the launching team of 'Tehelka' weekly in the year 2004.
In his career as a journalist, Thakur has covered Bihar and Kashmir extensively. In 2001, he was awarded the 'Prem Bhatia' Award for excellence in political journalism. In 2003, he also received the Appan Menon Fellowship to work on a book on Kashmir.
As an author, Thakur has written a book on the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav named ‘The Making of Laloo Yadav, The Unmaking of Bihar’. He has also written the biography of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘Single Man: The Life & Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar’. Apart from this, he has jointly written the biography of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar in a book ‘The Brothers Bihari’. He has published monographs on the Kargil War, Honor Killing in Pakistan and Uttar Pradesh.
Sankarshan Thakur, originally from Patna, has studied Political Science from 'The Hindu' College of Delhi University. He is also a member of the Editors Guild of India, the apex organization of editors in the country.
Rakesh Sharma elected President of the Indian Newspaper Society
This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of INS
By Chehneet Kaur | Sep 30, 2023 5:27 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Sharma, Director, ITV Group and 'Good Morning Media India', has been elected as the new President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS). He has been elected for the year 2023-24. This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of ‘INS’ held through video conferencing. He K. Has taken this responsibility in place of Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi).
Good Morning Group publishes prestigious newspapers like 'Aaj Samaj', 'The Daily Guardian', 'The Sunday Guardian', 'India News' and 'Business Guardian'. Rakesh Sharma has been associated with the media world for the last 50 years and has worked at top positions.
Along with this, MV Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhoomi) has been elected as the Deputy President of 'INS', Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) has been elected as the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) has been elected as the Honorary Treasurer. At the same time, Mary Paul has been given the responsibility of Secretary General.
"Industry is making a rapid comeback after battling the Corona epidemic. A lot of work still remains to be done to take the industry forward. I will ensure to take effective steps towards taking it forward", said Sharma.
The following names are included in the executive of 'Indian Newspaper Society' (INS)-
