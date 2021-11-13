NXTDIGITAL Q2 consolidated revenue up 17.4% to Rs 276.83 crore
The company clocked a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 51.63 crore, compared to Rs 51.70 crore a year ago. Net loss has zoomed to Rs 28 crore from Rs 34 lakh
NXTDIGITAL, the media vertical of Hinduja Group, has clocked a consolidated revenue of Rs 276.83 crore for the quarter ended 30th September 2021 compared to Rs 235.76 crore for the second quarter of the previous financial year, maintaining its trend of healthy revenue growth at 17.38% year-on-year. Total expenses jumped 22.3% to Rs 225.19 crore from Rs 184.06 crore. c
The company's subscribers stood at 5.8 million, up from 5.67 million in Q1 FY22 and 5.38 million in Q2 FY21. HITS and cable subscriber base stood at 3.05 million and 2.75 million, respectively. The company reported an ARPU of Rs 93 in DAS 1, Rs 145 in DAS 2, Rs 157 in DAS 3, and Rs 178 in DAS 4. Broadband subscriber base increased to 0.72 million from 0.68 million in Q1 FY22, and 0.4 million in Q2 FY21. ARPU stood at Rs 268 crore, compared to Rs 253 in Q1 FY22 and Rs 303 in Q2 FY21.
