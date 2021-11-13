NXTDIGITAL Q2 consolidated revenue up 17.4% to Rs 276.83 crore

The company clocked a consolidated EBITDA of Rs 51.63 crore, compared to Rs 51.70 crore a year ago. Net loss has zoomed to Rs 28 crore from Rs 34 lakh

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 13, 2021 12:00 PM
NXTDIGITAL Logo

NXTDIGITAL, the media vertical of Hinduja Group, has clocked a consolidated revenue of Rs 276.83 crore for the quarter ended 30th September 2021 compared to Rs 235.76 crore for the second quarter of the previous financial year, maintaining its trend of healthy revenue growth at 17.38% year-on-year.  Total expenses jumped 22.3% to Rs 225.19 crore from Rs 184.06 crore. c

The company's subscribers stood at 5.8 million, up from 5.67 million in Q1 FY22 and 5.38 million in Q2 FY21. HITS and cable subscriber base stood at 3.05 million and 2.75 million, respectively. The company reported an ARPU of Rs 93 in DAS 1, Rs 145 in DAS 2, Rs 157 in DAS 3, and Rs 178 in DAS 4. Broadband subscriber base increased to 0.72 million from 0.68 million in Q1 FY22, and 0.4 million in Q2 FY21. ARPU stood at Rs 268 crore, compared to Rs 253 in Q1 FY22 and Rs 303 in Q2 FY21.

Broadband subscriber base increased to 0.72 million from 0.68 million in Q1 FY22, and 0.4 million in Q2 FY21. ARPU stood at Rs 268 crore, compared to Rs 253 in Q1 FY22 and Rs 303 in Q2 FY21.
The Rights Issue announced on 13th May 2021 by the company - of 2 equity shares for every 5 equity shares held in the Company, at an issue price of Rs 300 per share, is scheduled to open on 15th November 2021 and close on 29th November 2021. Post the Rights Issue, the debt-to-equity position of the Company is expected to significantly improve to approximately 1.5 times on closure of the issue as compared to approximately 4 times as of March 31, 2021.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Hinduja media group Hinduja Group NXTDIGITAL NXTDIGITAL Limited NXTDIGITAL Q2 revenue Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
yrf

YRF launches OTT vertical, earmarks Rs 500 crore investment
6 hours ago

Bob Chapek

Disney is building its own metaverse: Bob Chapek
7 hours ago

I&B Ministry - Anurag Thakur

95% of complaints received by OTT platforms are settled at their own level: Anurag Thakur
7 hours ago