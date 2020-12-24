Vishal Bhat elevated as Head of After-Sales Services, Volkswagen India

With the focus on nurturing in-house talent, Volkswagen India appoints Vishal Bhat as the Head of After-Sales Services, effective 1st January 2021. Currently, the Head of Corporate & Pre-owned car sales at Volkswagen, Bhat would be taking over the responsibility from P. Ravichandran, who is now responsible for Dealer Development.

With over 17 years of extensive experience in automotive industry, Bhat brings in diverse expertise to the position. In a period of last five years, he has undertaken various roles and responsibilities across functions –Aftersales, Customer Care, Corporate and Das WeltAuto sales operations and has been successfully leading them.

Speaking on the appointment, Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “As we plan for our biggest launch of 2021 with the Volkswagen Taigun, our core focus is to ensure enhanced customer experience, value proposition and peace of mind for the customers. With Vishal’s vast experience and understanding of customers, we strongly believe he will bring-in new growth avenues in our service operations.”