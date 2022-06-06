BharatPe unveils TVC to celebrate the success of offline merchants of India

BharatPe today announced the launch of its new brand campaign -‘Hai Yakeen’. Conceptualized around the power of dreams and tenacity of offline merchants and SMEs, the campaign aims to celebrate success stories of the resilient community of entrepreneurs of Bharat, across a range of industries. The TVC has been directed by the celebrated ad-film director, Anupam Mishra. Naseeruddin Shah has lent his voice to the TVC. Along with the TVC, BharatPe will be running a high decibel 360 degree campaign across TV, OTT and digital media.

Designed with the objective of showcasing the passion of small offline businesses, the film crafts stories of 6 small business owners and highlights how they fulfilled their big dreams with resilience, innovative thinking and hard work. The film also establishes the trust BharatPe has in the high growth potential of the offline merchants, while helping them with best-in-class fintech products that are enablers in their growth story.

Speaking on the launch of this new campaign, Parth Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer, BharatPe, said, “For us, ‘Bharat’ stands for the indomitable spirit, can-do attitude, and the tenacity to bring change. This is the reflection of millions of merchants who are silently marching forward to shape the nation and are the soul of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Their dreams, aspirations, efforts, and innovative thinking can be seen everywhere; every street, every corner, every city- across the country. BharatPe was designed with the intent to empower these millions of offline merchants who play an integral role in building new India. With this campaign, we celebrate millions of untold stories and hope to inspire a whole new set of merchants to believe in the power of their dreams. We are grateful to our 8 million+ merchant partners who have put their faith in us. We are committed to build products that will empower millions of offline retailers and SMEs in the country.”

