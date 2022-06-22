Pitch CMO Summit Delhi 2022 to have power-packed sessions

exchange4media Group is hosting the Delhi edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit 2022 on ground after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held on the 29th of June, 2022, from 11:30 am onwards at The Leela Ambience, Gurgaon. The conclave is co-powered by ABP News, Fancode, and Colors Marathi with DoubleVerify and Bobble AI being the Co-Gold Partners. The Innovation Partner for the summit is Xapads; Pixis and Kantar are the Associate Partners and ICFAI Group is the Knowledge Partner.

This edition of the summit has a power-packed agenda and experts to share insights on 'Marketing In A Data-First World'.

Following the welcome address, the conference will be kickstarted with a session by Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO. The process of customer data gathering and usage has changed tremendously. Businesses across verticals have therefore leveraged the might of data to their advantage. Marya will talk about how iQOO made an entry into a cluttered smartphone segment and took it by storm with the help of data insights.

The data wave has affected all businesses, be it digital-native players or traditional legacy players alike. Even for a brand like Maruti Suzuki, data insights and analytics have played a huge role in driving top-gear marketing. Sharing insights about the same, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India will take the stage to speak on ‘Maruti Suzuki Driving Data-Driven Marketing’ in his special address.

Panasonic, a legacy player in the consumer electronic segment which planted its roots in India in 1972 has been working to level up the game in its omnichannel front by leveraging consumer data. Representing the brand, Shishir Agarwal, Head, Brand & Marketing Communications, Panasonic India will deliver a session sharing insights on Panasonic’s omnichannel transition led by the power of data.

Around the world, the advertising industry is collectively moving towards a system that is continuously collecting user data. It has therefore become imperative to create a trustworthy and reliable digital eco-system, which is free from frauds and scams engineered through bots or other nefarious elements. In his session, Dhiraj Gupta, Founder & CTO, mFilterIt, will throw light on how the company adds trust to digital.

Recent times have also seen a surge in demand for audio and smart wearables and many players in the segment have understood and catered to this demand in time. While mentioning audio and smart wearables, brand Noise definitely pops in the list of brands that have made it big in this segment. Utsav Malhotra, COO, Noise, will take the stage to deliver his special address on ‘Leveraging Data To Make A Noise’.

Stay tuned as we reveal the details of more speakers speaking at the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 on Wednesday, 29th June 2022 from 11:30 AM onwards. Registration on the day of the event will commence at 10:30 AM.

Registration Link:

To attend the Pitch CMO Summit 2022, click and register on:

https://bit.ly/3GMsY0k

Alternatively, you can also connect for registration:

prateek.goyal@exchange4media.com or nitin.dhadwal@exchange4media.com

