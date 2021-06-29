Vipul Manchanda named VP of SingleInterface
Vipul joins from Magicpin where he was the Vice President, Sales, and P&L- Large Brands
SingleInterface, a SaaS solutions provider for multi-location retail enterprises, today announced the appointment of Vipul Manchanda, as Vice President - New Business Development. In his current role, he will be responsible for leading new customer acquisitions. Vipul will report to Tarun Sobhani, Founder & CEO, SingleInteface.
Vipul joins from Magicpin where he was the Vice President, Sales, and P&L- Large Brands. He was responsible for the entire advertising revenue stream from brands across Retail, E-commerce, and other categories. He brings in more than 20 years of experience, working across diverse industries, with expertise in building businesses from the ground up in media and start-ups. He has also led key positions at large media organizations like Star TV, Hindustan Times Media & The Times of India.
“I am excited to welcome Vipul Manchanda to head our New Business Development Team. Vipul brings in a wealth of experience in Location-based Marketing & Media, building & growing businesses, and leading high-performance teams. His deep understanding of the Retail landscape and passion for technology makes him the perfect candidate to lead us into a new phase of growth.” said Tarun Sobhani, Founder & CEO, SingleInteface.
Speaking about the new role, Vipul Manchanda, Vice President – Business Development said, “In the dynamic times we live in, consumer behaviour is shifting rapidly and we have seen ubiquitous adoption of digital as a means of discovering, connecting and transacting with physical retail locations. Thus 'Near-me' searches have become immensely popular. SingleInterface has a robust portfolio, and a successful track record of helping brands & multi-location enterprises drive immense growth in customer acquisition. As I embark on this journey with Singleinterface to lead New Business Development, I look forward to further consolidating their dominance in the Hyperlocal Marketing category.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Saas SingleInterface Vipul Manchanda Tarun Sobhani Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno