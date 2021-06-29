Vipul Manchanda named VP of SingleInterface

SingleInterface, a SaaS solutions provider for multi-location retail enterprises, today announced the appointment of Vipul Manchanda, as Vice President - New Business Development. In his current role, he will be responsible for leading new customer acquisitions. Vipul will report to Tarun Sobhani, Founder & CEO, SingleInteface.



Vipul joins from Magicpin where he was the Vice President, Sales, and P&L- Large Brands. He was responsible for the entire advertising revenue stream from brands across Retail, E-commerce, and other categories. He brings in more than 20 years of experience, working across diverse industries, with expertise in building businesses from the ground up in media and start-ups. He has also led key positions at large media organizations like Star TV, Hindustan Times Media & The Times of India.



“I am excited to welcome Vipul Manchanda to head our New Business Development Team. Vipul brings in a wealth of experience in Location-based Marketing & Media, building & growing businesses, and leading high-performance teams. His deep understanding of the Retail landscape and passion for technology makes him the perfect candidate to lead us into a new phase of growth.” said Tarun Sobhani, Founder & CEO, SingleInteface.



Speaking about the new role, Vipul Manchanda, Vice President – Business Development said, “In the dynamic times we live in, consumer behaviour is shifting rapidly and we have seen ubiquitous adoption of digital as a means of discovering, connecting and transacting with physical retail locations. Thus 'Near-me' searches have become immensely popular. SingleInterface has a robust portfolio, and a successful track record of helping brands & multi-location enterprises drive immense growth in customer acquisition. As I embark on this journey with Singleinterface to lead New Business Development, I look forward to further consolidating their dominance in the Hyperlocal Marketing category.”

