HT Media forays into SAAS space with Upublish

HT Labs, the innovation wing of HT Media, has launched Upublish (www.upublish.org). It is a packaged SaaS product for small and medium publishers to create professional new websites within minutes. The comprehensive solution comprises front-end templates, back-end tools, infrastructure, and support. In addition to a full-fledged CMS, the publisher will also get access to value-added services such as newsletters, mobile apps, data backup, and much more.

Upublish aims to address the concerns that small & medium scale publishers like journalists, bloggers, and other individuals face in the post-covid era. With the plunging circulation of newspapers, journals, and periodicals, it has become imperative for the publishing industry to reinvent its offerings to keep up with emerging trends in content consumption. The basic challenges that many publishers face today relate to understanding and repurposing content to deliver in the online landscape. Upublish serves as a one-stop technology solution that helps publishers by managing infrastructure, tech, server space, obtaining necessary tools, and also by providing support and guidance through Ad Network Program for monetization through ads.

It helps publishers who have excelled in the offline space seamlessly translate their legacy in the digital space.

“We built Upublish to help the publishing and media ecosystem in the country,” says Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and Co-founder of HT Labs. “Currently, online news and media is dominated by a few large publishers. There is ample room for growth for the smaller publishers to join the space and for the industry to grow.” Avinash further emphasizes that “Upublish is like existing open-source publishing platforms in terms of simplicity and versatility, but also provides strong customer support through both calls & WhatsApp, which is often lacking in open-source solutions. This was done to make sure that publishers can focus on their core competency of creating content while Upublish handles all the technology, infra and support requirement”.

Upublish simplifies the process of starting a media website by providing publishers with professionally-crafted website designs that satisfy the tech requirements of today’s SEO demands. It also provides multi-language capability, advertisement management, subscription paywall, and AMP for web and mobile web pages.



Users can also explore the platform’s features by taking a Free trial for a period of 14 days. The users just need to share their email id for login and no credit card details are required. Users can upgrade to a paid plan anytime during the trial or post-trial period through the platform.



Upublish takes care of the server, infrastructure, content management system, traffic, and page performance. By managing the tech and back-end operations of publishing seamlessly, Upublish empowers the content creators to focus on the area of their expertise.

