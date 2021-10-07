SaaS startup ProfitWheel secures USD 3 million initial seed round

Close on the heels of its US operations launch in September 2021, SaaS startup ProfitWheel has recently secured a total capital raise of USD 3 million.

ProfitWheel acquired 50% of the total investment amount from Netcore Cloud, a leading acquisition, engagement and retention company, and from ProfitWheel co-founder, Vivek Bhargava. The remaining 50% of the startup’s investment is from over 15 angel investors such as Vallabh Bhansali of Enam Group, KRS Jamwal of Tata Group, Dinesh Agarwal from Indiamart, Prashant Gulati - Investor and Trustee, Tie Global Board, Rizwan Koita and Jagdish Mathur of CitiusTech, Jimmy Mahtani from Baring Private Equity Asia, and Harish Bhal and Manish Vij of the Smile Group, respectively.

Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel, said, “ProfitWheel has been conceptualised as a global SaaS product company with the dream to become a multi-billion dollar enterprise. We aim to deliver more profit to our customers – by providing more intelligence on how to best engage with their existing or new customers. We will continue to disrupt the adtech world by creating products that will delight the ecosystem and change the way that advertising is perceived. We are very fortunate and excited to have such respected industry leaders backing the company on the next phase of our journey.”

Recently, ProfitWheel brought in Nielsen’s Aman Khanna and Gautam Mehra as Co-Founders. Aman has been involved in the company’s US operations since its inception. With Gautam on board, the company aims to have an increased focus on driving tech innovations and building new products that will enable true intelligence in the mar-tech ecosystem.

Rajesh Jain, Founder & MD, Netcore Cloud, said, “I have been associated with Vivek Bhargava for more than a decade and have been deeply involved in ProfitWheel’s journey from its inception. As marketers enter a cookieless era, there is a dire need to look at newer technologies to engage with their customers effectively. ProfitWheel solves these challenges for brands by utilizing first-party data in a privacy-compliant manner. The company is laying the foundation for a future where D2C companies drive exponential forever profitable growth. I am excited by this unique offering and the leadership team’s strengths and happy to support the business.”

Vallabh Bhansali, Chairman, Enam Holdings said, “I had invested in Vivek Bhargava’s first venture Communicate 2 in 2002. He led his company through the dotcom crash and the global financial crisis with his sheer resilience, resulting in a successful acquisition by Dentsu. Now that he is building a SaaS enterprise with global market potential as ProfitWheel, I am delighted to support him again.”

Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Indiamart said, “Entrepreneurship is a continuous journey. After having experienced 20 years of ups and downs, followed by a successful exit, I would like to commend Vivek Bhargava on starting ProfitWheel rather than resting on his laurels! I wish him all the best and I am proud to be associated with ProfitWheel as an early investor.”

Citing his experiences, Prashant (PK) Gulati, Investor and Trustee, Tie Global Board states “Having invested in over 40 companies, I believe it is easier to identify what mindset helps entrepreneurs build scaled global companies. I saw this resilience in Vivek Bhargava during the early days of building Communicate 2. I am confident that Vivek will build ProfitWheel into a robust and successful company that will make us all proud.”

ProfitWheel is a product company born in 2020 that focuses on creating a customer data-led marketing intelligence platform for the new direct-to-consumer world. With the new USD 3 million investment, the company is poised to fill the need gaps created by the latest changes in the ad tech ecosystem.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)