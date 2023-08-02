Netcore Cloud names Mahesh Narayanan as its Chief Marketing Growth Officer

Netcore Cloud has announced the appointment of Mahesh Narayanan as its Chief Marketing Growth Officer. In his new role, Mahesh will be pivotal in accelerating the company's global expansion plans and fortifying its leadership positioning by leveraging his marketing expertise to drive growth strategies effectively.

Mahesh is a seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience in the digital industry. His appointment has come when Netcore Cloud rapidly expands globally with cutting-edge innovative technologies.

"Mahesh is a world-class business leader whose deep understanding of marketing technology and inspirational leadership will build on the foundations to rejuvenate our marketing team as a high-performance growth engine and take Netcore to the next level. He represents our core values of craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and can-do attitude, and I am delighted to work with him," said Kalpit Jain, Global CEO of Netcore Cloud.

Mahesh Narayanan added, "I'm excited to come on board Netcore Cloud as the company enters the next phase of expansion powered by our cutting-edge generative AI-powered products and solutions, which are transforming the world of marketing technology. I'm honoured to contribute my experience in leading our global marketing efforts to continue driving brand recognition and amplify demand generation as we continue to grow around the world."

The Founder & MD of Netcore Cloud, Rajesh Jain adds, “As we welcome Mahesh Narayanan into our Netcore Cloud family, we are not just adding an outstanding leader to our team, we are infusing a new energy into our growth journey. Mahesh's seasoned understanding of the digital world, sharpened at the forefront of global technology giants promises to be our distinct competitive edge - the unbreachable moat protecting our 'economic castle'.”

The introduction of the company's generative AI-powered platform has been a game-changer for B2C brands empowering them to create delightful customer experiences and boosting profitability. Under Mahesh's profound strategic vision and exceptional operational leadership, Netcore Cloud is primed to ascend unparalleled heights in the global SaaS landscape. With his stewardship, the company is perfectly positioned to emerge as the next global SaaS leader, demonstrating not just profitability but also pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the SaaS sphere.

