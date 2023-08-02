Netcore Cloud names Mahesh Narayanan as its Chief Marketing Growth Officer
Narayanan will be pivotal in accelerating the company's global expansion plans and fortifying its leadership positioning
Netcore Cloud has announced the appointment of Mahesh Narayanan as its Chief Marketing Growth Officer. In his new role, Mahesh will be pivotal in accelerating the company's global expansion plans and fortifying its leadership positioning by leveraging his marketing expertise to drive growth strategies effectively.
Mahesh is a seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience in the digital industry. His appointment has come when Netcore Cloud rapidly expands globally with cutting-edge innovative technologies.
"Mahesh is a world-class business leader whose deep understanding of marketing technology and inspirational leadership will build on the foundations to rejuvenate our marketing team as a high-performance growth engine and take Netcore to the next level. He represents our core values of craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and can-do attitude, and I am delighted to work with him," said Kalpit Jain, Global CEO of Netcore Cloud.
Mahesh Narayanan added, "I'm excited to come on board Netcore Cloud as the company enters the next phase of expansion powered by our cutting-edge generative AI-powered products and solutions, which are transforming the world of marketing technology. I'm honoured to contribute my experience in leading our global marketing efforts to continue driving brand recognition and amplify demand generation as we continue to grow around the world."
The Founder & MD of Netcore Cloud, Rajesh Jain adds, “As we welcome Mahesh Narayanan into our Netcore Cloud family, we are not just adding an outstanding leader to our team, we are infusing a new energy into our growth journey. Mahesh's seasoned understanding of the digital world, sharpened at the forefront of global technology giants promises to be our distinct competitive edge - the unbreachable moat protecting our 'economic castle'.”
The introduction of the company's generative AI-powered platform has been a game-changer for B2C brands empowering them to create delightful customer experiences and boosting profitability. Under Mahesh's profound strategic vision and exceptional operational leadership, Netcore Cloud is primed to ascend unparalleled heights in the global SaaS landscape. With his stewardship, the company is perfectly positioned to emerge as the next global SaaS leader, demonstrating not just profitability but also pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the SaaS sphere.
Tarundeep Singh Rana joins Zydus Healthcare as Chief Marketing Officer
Rana was earlier with Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare for 6 years as Head Marketing & eCommerce
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:51 AM | 1 min read
Former Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare senior executive Tarundeep Singh Rana has joined Zydus Healthcare Limited as the Chief Marketing Officer.
He was with Sun Consumer Healthcare for 6 years as Head Marketing and eCommerce.
Rana announced his move through a LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as CMO at Zydus Healthcare Limited!" Prior to Sun CHC, Tarundeep was with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories as Director – OTC for Emerging Markets.
He has over 23 years of experience in leading big global brands as well as establishing new brands in the consumer healthcare domain across India and emerging markets.
Debabrata Mukherjee to take over as MD & CEO of Bata Bangladesh
Mukherjee is moving on from his current role as the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Emami Agrotech; at Bata, he will report to Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, President, Bata APAC
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:48 AM | 2 min read
Debabrata Mukherjee, an industry veteran with over 29 years of experience, is taking over as the CEO for the Bangladesh operations of the global footwear, apparel and fashion accessories manufacturer and retailer, Bata Corporation. Bangladesh is a key strategic market for Bata and is also a sourcing hub for other global operations of the company. He will be reporting to Rajeev Gopalakrishnan, President APAC region.
Mukherjee also known as Debu or Debu Da in the industry, is moving on from his current role as the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Emami Agrotech, where he was providing strategic portfolio leadership to the edible oils business and had full P&L responsibility for the Foods business.
Debu is an extremely well-known name in the Indian corporate ecosystem and has a wide range of professional experience in general management, marketing and sales operations, business strategy and innovation.
He started his career with Unilever India and after a four-year stint, joined Coca-Cola in 1998 as Franchise Manager for Mumbai. He held several roles of increasing responsibility in general management and marketing and commercial leadership in The Coca-Cola Company in India, South Korea and South West Asia.
He ended his stint at the Coca-Cola Company as the Vice President of the South West Asia operations to join the Hindustan Times group in April 2018. During his tenure as the Executive Director at Hindustan Times, he anchored the creation and implementation of strategies for revenue growth.
Debu joined the United Breweries group in 2019 and was responsible for creating strong consumer centricity and developing a broad-based, winning portfolio for the organisation. He managed a diverse set of local and global brands like Kingfisher, Ultra, Heineken and Amstel.
He has a First Class Bachelor of Science (Hons.) degree in Economics from Presidency College, Kolkata and also a First Class Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Kolkata. In 2014 he was awarded the ‘Beverage Marketer of the Year’ award by the International Advertising Association (IAA) in the FMCG Beverages category. He has served as an independent director on the board of Anand Bazaar Patrika group. He has been part of the Audit Bureau of Circulations Council of Directors since 2011 and has served twice as the Chairman of the Council. He has also served as a jury member for multiple industry leadership awards and has spoken in a diverse set of industry and commerce forums. He is a management committee member of the prestigious Mumbai Ad Club.
SPN appoints Anirban Banerjee as Senior Technical Lead (VP) - Director Engineering
Banerjee joins from Disney Star where he was Associate Director-Broadcast Technology
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Anirban Banerjee has moved on from his position as Associate Director-Broadcast Technology at Disney Star and joined Sony Pictures Networks.
Speaking to exchange4media, Banerjee confirmed that he was joining as Senior Technical Lead (VP) - Director Engineering at Sony Pictures Networks where he will be responsible for ensuring leadership and production support of live and recorded programming.
Banerjee has over two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry, including 10 years in Disney Star alone.
At Disney Star, he was responsible for Star Sports Feed Management Services (FMS).
Prior to that, he was with Network18 for eight years. From 2005 to 2010, he was the DGM-Engineering Operations with TV18 and for three years he was Assistant Vice President-Engineering Services where he was responsible for setting up the infra and technical set-up for IBN Lokmat at Mumbai and CNBC South at Bengaluru.
Banerjee has also worked with TV Today Network (now India Today Network).
Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft India, South Asia ops
Chandok was previously with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the head of India and South Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 2, 2023 8:18 AM | 3 min read
Tech giant Microsoft has appointed Puneet Chandok as Corporate Vice President of India and South Asia, effective September 1.The company said that he will also undertake operational responsibilities from Anant Maheshwari, who stepped down as Microsoft India President.
Chandok was previously with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as the head of India and South Asia.
"Supported by a strong leadership team, Puneet will oversee the integration of Microsoft’s businesses across South Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, further boosting the company’s presence in the region, while deepening its focus on key industries through a customer-centric approach with generative AI at its core," said Microsoft.
“We are delighted to announce that Puneet will be joining Microsoft India,” said Ahmed Mazhari, President Microsoft Asia. “Puneet has a strong track record of building and growing technology businesses and leveraging technology to deliver impact and change. As we embrace an AI-led future, Puneet’s leadership will play a vital role in ensuring Microsoft’s ongoing success in South Asia, and I extend my thanks to Anant Maheshwari for setting us on a growth path.”
Commenting on his appointment, Puneet Chandok said, “I am inspired by Microsoft’s mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As India expands its own digital public infrastructure, I believe that this mission is more relevant here than ever before, and I am thrilled to be joining the One Microsoft team to make this mission a reality.”
“It has been a privilege to participate in Microsoft India’s remarkable growth over the last seven years,” said Anant Maheshwari. “I am filled with gratitude for an exceptionally talented team with a strong set of leaders driving this momentum. The Microsoft India team has created a strong foundation of trust and entrepreneurial business models.”
"Puneet’s appointment comes at a time of continued market expansion for Microsoft as a leader in cloud technology and digital innovation. With the largest partner ecosystem globally, including a 17,000 strong network in India generating high cloud revenue, and new investments in local infrastructure including the intent to establish a new data center in Hyderabad, Microsoft’s growth aligns with India’s emergence as a global innovation hub. Microsoft remains deeply committed to serving the market with transformative digital technology, to power India’s economic progress and its inclusive growth agenda," said the company in its official statement.
Chandok is an IIM Calcutta alumnus who had previously worked for organisations like McKinsey and IBM.
SkinQ gets Meera Iyer as the new CEO and Co-founder
Prior to SkinQ, Meera served as the Business Unit Head for the RPSG Group (Dr Vaidya’s)
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 2:56 PM | 3 min read
SkinQ has announced the appointment of Meera Iyer as the new CEO and Co-founder. Meera has over 17 years of leadership experience across domains like FMCG, consumer internet businesses, and verticals like sales, brand, and marketing.
Prior to SkinQ, Meera served as the Business Unit Head for the RPSG Group (Dr Vaidya’s), where she steered the brand through a post-acquisition phase and readied it for relaunch. She also served as the CMO and Business Head (OTC & Private Label, Offline Stores) for Medlife, India’s leading online healthcare technology platform, where she played a pivotal role in doubling the business within two years.
Meera’s career includes a tenure as the CMO at bigbasket, during which she significantly expanded the Private Label business to 25 cities and achieved substantial topline growth. Furthermore, she spent nine years at Unilever, last as the Regional Brand Manager for Dove and Pears. With her vast experience and proven ability to drive business growth, Meera is well-equipped to guide SkinQ through its next growth phase and towards profitability.
Dr. Chytra V Anand, Founder of SkinQ, expressed her delight at the appointment, saying, “I am thrilled to welcome Meera Iyer as our new CEO and Co-founder. Her exceptional leadership abilities and deep understanding of the consumer internet market, particularly FMCG and personal care products, make her the perfect candidate to lead SkinQ’s growth phase. We both share a vision of providing holistic and effective skincare solutions specifically designed for people with skin of colour. Meera’s expertise will undoubtedly expedite SkinQ’s journey towards a leadership position in the dermo cosmetic industry.”
Adding further, Meera Iyer, CEO & Co-Founder of SkinQ said, “It's a great honour for me to step into the role of CEO and Co-founder at SkinQ. Dr. Chytra V Anand's trailblazing commitment to creating high-quality, dermatologist-formulated skincare solutions is truly inspiring. Recognising that 'Skin of Colour' represents over two-thirds of the world population, yet current products are often formulated for Caucasian skin, Korean skin presents a unique opportunity for us. I am excited to steer SkinQ in addressing this gap, offering expert-created formulations that are truly attuned to the needs of our target market”.
Since beginning its operations in January 2022, SkinQ has gained considerable recognition within the Indian dermo cosmetic industry, offering 14 products specifically for treating common Indian skin problems like Pigmentation, Acne & Sensitive skin. The brand has received numerous prestigious awards, including being named as one of the “Top 5 Sunscreens” by Vogue Beauty Festival and “Top 4 Sunscreens” by Elle Beauty Awards.
Founded by Dr Chytra Anand, who has deep domain knowledge and marked insight of Indian skin having worked with over 1,50,000 clients, SkinQ is akin to having a dermatologist in a bottle. Dr Anand is also the founder of Kosmoderma Clinics, is a technology committee member and expert at the International Skin of Colour society, and represents India at the World Congress of Anti-Ageing. With outstanding results in registered clinical trials and its emphasis on outstanding skin feel, SkinQ stands out as the only D2C brand in this space.
Max Group’s Antara Senior Care appoints Rohit Khatua as EVP & Head of Marketing, Comms
He has over 20 years of experience in marketing and communications
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 12:36 PM | 2 min read
Antara Senior Care, a Max Group company, has appointed Rohit Khatua as the Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Communications.
Khatua joins Antara with over 20 years of experience in marketing and communications. He has previously worked with companies like Castrol India, Bombay Stock Exchange, Times Group, and global prop-tech leader, Planet Smart City, among others.
As the Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing and Communications for Antara Senior Care, Rohit Khatua will be responsible for overseeing and driving strategic initiatives across Antara’s various lines of business. He will also play a key role in guiding the overall business strategy, growth, and development of the organisation.
Speaking about his appointment, Khatua said, "I am delighted to join the Max Group and contribute to Antara’s mission to provide exceptional senior care services. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to strengthen the brand's position in the market and create meaningful connections with our audience. Building on the rich legacy of service, trust and expertise of the Max Group, the amazing team at Antara is developing and delivering solutions to improve and enrich quality of life for our seniors and their families, and I am excited to be a part of this journey."
Rajit Mehta, MD & CEO Antara Senior Care, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to our leadership team. His extensive experience and proven track record in driving business results and brand positioning will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our operations. We believe his strategic insights and expertise will propel Antara to new heights, enabling us to make a positive impact in the lives of seniors."
Enormous elevates Neha Singh to Associate VP
She was appointed as Group Business Head in June
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 11:59 AM | 1 min read
Enormous has elevated Neha Singh to Associate Vice President.
She was appointed as Group Business Head in June.
Singh was reporting to Ashish Khazanchi and based out of Enormous's Mumbai office.
She was earlier with JWT/WT.
