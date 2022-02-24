3 senior OOH execs start Outdoor SaaS company - Mantaray Digicom

Out Of Home industry seasoned professionals – Robin Gupta, Vineet Sharma and Sumit Goswami – and former executives of Posterscope India, a Dentsu company, have come together to start Mantaray Digicom, a boutique OOH/DOOH SaaS company.

Mantaray Digicom offers automated and easy access solutions for filling significant gaps in the industry.

Driven by a keen desire to bring about a change in the industry, the trio is confident that their disruptive offering will usher in new ways of conducting the OOH business.

One of their early breakthroughs has been S.A.L.T (structured analytics led targeting) – a comprehensive platform modelled around AI and new digital technologies. The tool will be an open forum for all entities, buying and selling media to learn, design and transact with structured ease. “S.A.L.T will eventually prove to provide reliable accessibility for data that we’ve long been wanting to see,” the founders said.

With an unwavering focus on location-driven solutions, the trio with a collective experience of more than 45 years is building a team of like-minded professionals who have diverse skillsets across OOH and digital verticals.

Mantaray Digicom, the founders say, has been formed on the three Ts of Transparency, Trust, and Technology. It has already bagged angel investment and will be foraying into multiple seed rounds to raise additional funds to scale the business, whilst launching two virgin territories soon. The company is being advised and mentored by two senior industry professionals, who trust its potential and believe a step in the right direction has finally been taken.

Currently, Mantaray Digicom has a team of 7 professionals and is expected to get new hires in various roles. Vineet Sharma, VP, Business Development & Operations, had this to say, “We can’t shy away from the fact that the OOH industry, though considered the oldest and most trusted medium, is aloof from digital disruptions for quite some time now. While other mediums continue to evolve with newer technologies, OOH is yet to ride this wave. Our SaaS-based approach not only addresses the digital divide, seen in the form of efficiency and results but also touches upon the inclusion of all stakeholders in an ecosystem of monitored processes throughout the value chain of business. I am confident, with our methodology, the industry will witness a turning point, revolutionizing OOH for the better.”

