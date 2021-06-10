Viacom18 names Vivek Mohan Sharma as Head of Branded Content

Viacom18 today announced the appointment of Vivek Mohan Sharma as Head of Branded Content, Viacom18. Vivek will be reporting to Mahesh Shetty, Head – Network Sales, Viacom18.

In his new role, Vivek will be responsible for leading branded content and solutions at the network level. Individually, he will be responsible for driving branded solutions for Viacom18’s Hindi Mass Entertainment, Regional Entertainment and Kids TV clusters leveraging its broadcast and social reach. In addition to this, he will also work with existing teams at Youth, Music and English Entertainment as well as the network’s digital play VOOT to bring in synergies and dial up advertiser funded content-driven growth.

Welcoming Vivek to the team, Mahesh Shetty, Head- Network Sales, Viacom18, said, “We are living in a world full of too many choices which however have increasingly minimal differentiation amongst them. Branded content has the potential to bring forth this differentiation and connect with audiences in a more engaging and emotional capacity. With his versatile experience in leadership roles across industries, Vivek is best poised to bring collaborations across our brand offerings and create unique propositions for our clients that are relevant and result-oriented.”

On his new role as Head of Branded Content at Viacom18, Vivek Mohan Sharma said, “Brands today are looking at creating moments and mindshare that stays with the audience for long. Branded content acts as the bridge, bringing in solutions that truly connect the brand with its consumers in an engaging and effective manner. I look forward to drive value, innovation and overall growth in my new role at Viacom18.”

An industry leader with close to two decades of experience in Business Management, Revenue and Marketing panning across Media, Telecom and Banking sectors, Vivek, with his deep industry insights has led leadership roles at Mirchi, Idea Cellular, Deutsche Bank and ICICI Bank in the past.

Prior to joining Viacom18, Vivek worked as Head- Digital Business and worked towards transforming Mirchi to a dominant digital content and solutions brand. A graduate from Delhi University, Vivek has completed his post-graduation in management from T.A. Pai Management Institute, Manipal.

Vivek’s appointment is with immediate effect.

