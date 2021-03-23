Vehere names Ramsunder Papineni as President, Global Sales

Vehere, a Cyber Situational Awareness solutions company today announced the appointment of Ramsunder Papineni as President, Global Sales. In his new role, Ramsunder will lead Vehere’s global Sales and Customer Success efforts to focus on continued acceleration and growing Vehere’s presence in international markets.

Commenting on Ram’s appointment, Praveen Jaiswal, Founder, Vehere, said, “Ramsunder joins us at a very exciting stage and brings with him considerable sales and management experience, which will be vital as we continue our ambitious growth. His illustrious career strongly reflects on his expertise in establishing scalable Sales business operations and his wide-ranging experience across industries makes him an ideal choice. We are thrilled to welcome him to Vehere, and feel absolutely confident that together, we will be able to deliver value to all our customers”.

Ramsunder brings over three decades of experience in the IT industry, working in leadership roles across General Management, Operations, and Sales positions. He has considerable experience in building and leading organizations with cross-functional teams and growing revenues through accelerated market development and sales. Before joining Vehere, Ramsunder served as Regional Director- India & SAARC, leading the business operations for ForeScout Technologies. Prior to this he also played a pivotal role in leading the business growth for FireEye in India. His prior experience includes leadership roles at McAfee and EMC India. Ram has also served in critical roles, managing sales and key accounts for Newgen Software Technologies and Xerox Corporation.

Speaking on his appointment, Ramsunder Papineni, said, “I am truly excited to be working closely with the incredibly talented and nimble team at Vehere. Vehere has not only introduced some of the best-in-class solutions to secure large enterprises and government organizations leveraging its situational analysis platform but has also brought a differentiated approach to the market in addressing today’s cybersecurity challenges. At a time when organizations across the globe are looking for new ways to tackle the growing complexities with emerging cybersecurity challenges, I see incredible opportunity for Vehere in this emerging global cybersecurity landscape. We are all set to work together to ensure that we deliver value to our customers and also realizing the growth opportunities for Vehere”.

Ramsunder has completed a General Management Program from Harvard Business School and holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

